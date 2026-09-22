Minerva Academy: Is Minerva Military School a Real Place?

Netflix’s ‘Minerva Academy’ follows a group of young cadets who join the Minerva Military High School for different reasons. For some, it is following in their parents’ footsteps, while for others, it is a way to prove their mettle. For Salvo, however, it is the only way to figure out what happened to his missing friend, Francesco. As Salvo settles into the school world where he often feels like he doesn’t belong, he also discovers shocking secrets that change everything he thought he knew about the people around him. In that context, the school itself becomes a character, carrying many secrets and mysteries that are unraveled over the course of the eight-episode season. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Minerva Military School is Brought to Life by Real Historical Locations

The Minerva Military High School in ‘Minerva Academy’ is an entirely fictional establishment, created to serve the plot. Because the majority of the story unfolds here, the show’s creators needed a location that would reflect Minerva’s history while also lending it an air of mystery and intrigue. For this, they chose two locations, which were blended to give the fictional school a more sprawling and elegant look. The first major location is the Royal Palace of Portici, at 1 Piazza Carlo di Borbone in Portici, Naples, Italy. It is a Bourbon era building constructed between 1738 and 1742 to serve as the royal residence of Charles of Bourbon. It was designed by the artistic architects, Giovanni Antonio Medrano and Antonio Canevari.

The palace was initially supposed to function as a summer residence. However, its grandeur and location, with Mount Vesuvius overlooking it and the Gulf of Naples on the other side, elevated its status to that of a royal seat. Today, it hosts the Faculty of Agriculture of the University of Naples “Federico II” and the MUSA (Museums of Agricultural Sciences), serving as a site for education, learning, and research. Before it sat in for the Minerva school, the palace was used as a filming location for the Italian historical drama series, ‘M. Il figlio del secolo,’ aka ‘M. Son of the Century.’

Another location integral to the portrayal of Minerva School is Villa Campolieto, located at 283 Corso Resina in Ercolano, Naples. The task of creating this historical piece was assigned to Mario Gioffredo in 1755 by Prince Luzio De Sangro, Duke of Casacalenda. It is located near the Royal Palace of Portici and is a major site along the mile-long stretch known as the Golden Mile between Herculaneum and Torre del Greco. Its Tuscan columns, Greek cross gallery, and elliptical staircases are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to exploring its beauty. Over the years, the Vesuvian Villas Management has maintained the place, taking special care in the restoration work. In addition to the Netflix series, the villa has also served as a major location in the 1966 comedy ‘Operazione San Gennaro’ and the 1981 film ‘La Pelle.’

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