Bullying is something everyone has been subject to at some point or another. Sometimes, it can be a very aggressive form of bullying that involves physical violence. Still, it can also be of a slow, passive nature, which, though not violent, is equally dangerous. Bullying is a sort of crime that mostly goes unnoticed until it is violent. Nowadays, a new form of bullying has emerged called cyberbullying.

Bullying is a serious crime and needs to have strict laws which will prevent numerous innocents from suffering. Awareness about it is necessary to help the victims access the resources they’ll need to fight back. Many films have been made on this issue, and they often showcase the downward spiral it can throw a person into or their story of fighting back and stopping their bullies. Several movies and TV shows on Netflix also explore this subject, each offering a different perspective to the audience to either inspire them to stand up for themselves or open their eyes about their own behavior.

16. Alie’s Home (2025)

Directed by Herwin Novianto, the Indonesian drama ‘Alie’s Home’ (‘Rumah Untuk Alie’) follows the life of a young girl named Alie (Anantya Kirana), who is mistreated by her step-brothers, who believe her to be the reason their mother is dead. She is also bullied at school and is wrongfully accused of assaulting another girl. All this torture and emotional turmoil takes a bad toll on Alie, who starts to wonder if she is better off dead. ‘Alie’s Home’ is a heartwrenching drama about how society takes pleasure in hurting individuals who are already in a bad emotional space. At the end, the film brings a kind of peace to Alie, though it leaves it for the audience to decide whether she wants it. You can watch the movie here.

15. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (2025)

Directed by Skye Borgman, ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish’ is a true-crime documentary film centering on high school students Lauryn Licari and her then-boyfriend, Owen, hailing from Beal City, Michigan. At the young age of 13, they became the targets of bullying and harassment from an anonymous phone number for over a year, starting in the fall of 2021. The film pulls together the disgusting text messages, interviews with Lauryn, Owen, parents, classmates, and their families, school officials, local police, and the FBI agents who handled the case, and police body cam footage, to reveal who the one was sending the messages. You can stream ‘Unknown Number: The High School Catfish’ here.

14. Girl From Nowhere (2018-2021)

‘Girl From Nowhere’ is a Thai thriller anthology drama series that follows Nanno (Chicha Amatayakul), a young girl who moves from one school to another, shedding light on the truths buried within the walls, including bullying, molestation, and rape, and bringing the culprits to justice. The show doesn’t hold back from delving into the darkest corners of the human mind that make people do the unthinkable. What makes things more shocking is that all these events take place within the school premises, and before showing how Nanno “takes care” of them, the viewers are provided with a graphic display of the deeds. A rare addition to the titular list, ‘Girl From Nowhere’ is strictly made for mature audiences and can be streamed here.

13. Switched (2018)

Based on the manga series ‘Sora wo Kakeru Yodaka’ (2014–15) by Shiki Kawabata, ‘Switched’ is a Japanese series follows two high-school students, Zenko Umine (Miu Tomita), who endures bullying and Ayumi (Kaya Kiyohara), who has a perfect life. Zenko eventually commits suicide in front of Ayumi, who then faints. Upon waking up, Ayumi realizes she is in Zenko’s body while Zenko is in hers. While Zenko enjoys Ayumi’s life, Ayumi realizes the pain Zenko went through that led her to take her own life. However, Ayumi has to find a way to get her body back. The supernatural angle provided in the series is a phenomenon called the ‘Akatsuki’ (Red Moon), in which a person who wants to switch bodies with someone has to kill himself/herself with the other person watching. You can watch the mini-series here.

12. Moxie (2021)

Directed by Amy Poehler, who also stars in the movie, ‘Moxie’ is the name of the zine that 16-year-old Vivian Carter (Hadley Robinson) starts after being inspired by the old rebellious feminist zines of her mother, Lisa (Poehler). Vivian’s zine, which she names “Moxie,” becomes a medium through which she addresses the bullying and sexism that she and the other girls in her school are subjected to by the boys while the principal doesn’t even want to be involved in. A true-to-form feminist movie that addresses bullying and rape culture, ‘Moxie’ is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. You can stream the movie here.

11. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (2022)

Created by Holly Phillips, this 8-episode series is a sequel/spin-off of ‘Get Even’ (2020), both of which are based on the novel series “Don’t Get Mad” by Gretchen McNeil. It follows a group of schoolgirls/cheerleaders at Bannerman Independent School who revive the DGM (or Don’t Get Mad) group (first seen in ‘Get Even’) to take a stand and fight against bullying that has returned for vengeance after being flushed away in the 2020 movie. This teen thriller series stars Ashling O’Shea, Lashay Anderson, Amelia Brooks, Renee Bailey, and Kat Ronney. You can watch the show here.

10. AlRawabi School for Girls (2021 – 2023)

Created by Tima Shomali, this is a Jordanian series that deals with bullying in an elite school for women and tells the story of Mariam, a teenage girl, who decides to take revenge on all the girls, led by Layan, who bully her and forms a group of her own to chalk out the plans. While showcasing bullying and how it affects teens, the series also addresses the socio-cultural norms of Muslim women, corruption, sexual assault, and reputation. The cast of the series includes Andria Tayeh as Mariam and Noor Taher as Layan, along with Rakeen Saad, Joanna Arida, Yara Mustafa, and Tima Shomali. You can watch the series here.

9. Weak Hero (2022- )

A straightforward “standing up to bullies” plot is made entertaining using a gripping screenplay and stylized action in ‘Weak Hero.’ The Korean drama series is set in a high school and follows Yeon Si-eun, who tackles bullies using his knowledge and awareness skills. Along with his friends Ahn Su-ho and Oh Beom-seok, he tries to keep the bullies at bay. However, he must prepare himself for the times when push comes to shove, and for that, training to be tough is a must. There are bad guys, and then there are gangs, and each of these requires a different approach. Heavily laced with action and drama, ‘Weak Hero’ is a rare bullying show you can stream right here.

8. Do Revenge (2022)

‘Do Revenge’ is a black comedy directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. It shows how two girls who meet at a tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor, team up to take revenge on those who have bullied them. Drea had her sex tape leaked by her very boyfriend Max, who is “the guy” of the school. On the other hand, Eleanor was subjected to ignorance, disrespect, and bullying ever since a girl named Carissa spread a dirty rumor about her when they were 13 years old. Stylish, witty, and real, the movie’s cast includes Camila Mendes as Drea, Maya Hawke as Eleanor, Austin Abrams as Max, and Ava Capri as Carissa, along with Sophie Turner, Talia Ryder, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Feel free to check out the movie here.

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7. Audrie & Daisy (2016)

Featuring Audrie Pott, Daisy Coleman, Paige Parkhurst, and Melinda Coleman, ‘Audrie & Daisy’ is a documentary film directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The movie focuses on two teenagers who are sexually assaulted by their acquaintances while unconscious at a high school party. To make matters worse, the victims have to endure cyberbullying and abuse after the incident, which eventually leads to suicide attempts, and one of the girls ends up losing her life. The film documents the aftermath of the horrific incidents and features interviews of family, friends, victims, and even the boys involved in the assaults. You can check out the film here.

6. Girl’s Revenge (2020)

Written by Blanche Chiang, ‘Girl’s Revenge’ is a drama film that features talented actors like Yi-Ruei Chen, Teng-Hung Hsia, Chu-Ping Liu, Moon Lee, and Edison Song. The ordinary life of Ren Li-cha, a high schooler, turns upside down when her sex video is shot without her consent at a birthday party. The film is circulated amongst her acquaintances, and she is then bullied and mocked. When nobody stands by her side, Wu Yun-heng, a transfer student who was also present at the same party, decides to take the matter into her own hands and begins to investigate the entire incident. However, as she comes closer to the harsh reality of Ren Li-cha’s controversial video, Yun-heng realizes that she is about to change her school forever. You can stream the film here.

5. Tall Girl (2019)

Nzingha Stewart’s ‘Tall Girl‘ is a teen romantic comedy film written by Sam Wolfson. The movie follows Jodi, a teenager who has struggled at school and in other social settings, in general, because of her 6-foot-1-inch height. Although she has allowed her insecurities to dictate most of her decisions, when Jodi finally falls in love with a handsome foreign exchange student, she decides to overcome self-doubt and embrace herself for who she is. It marks the beginning of a new life for the young adult as she takes the curveballs of her romantic life head-on. You can stream the movie here.

4. The Glory (2022 – 2023)

‘The Glory’ is a South Korean drama series that centers on Moon Dong Eun, who dropped out of school after being subjected to brutal bullying. However, many years later, Dong Eun joins the school of the child of the girl who was the head of the bully group as a teacher to take revenge on both her bullies and those who kept quiet about it. The fact that, within two days of release, the series ranked 9th on Netflix’s trending shows category proves just how good the series is. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the cast includes Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Park Sung-hoon, Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il, and Yeom Hye-ran. You can check out the show here.

3. Can You See Us? (2022)

Kenny Mumba’s Zambian drama is inspired by the life of 1985-born Zambian artist John Chiti. The film centers on a kid (Thabo Kaamba) who is born with albinism and is rejected by his father at birth. He endures constant bullying in a society that believes that people with his condition are harbingers of dark, occult forces. Amidst maltreatment, Chiti, supported by his loving mother, discovers his gift for music. A low-key gem of a movie that is a commentary on society’s inability to accept differences, ‘Can You See Us?’ is a powerful drama fueled by strong performances. You can watch the film here.

2. Viral Hit (2026- )

The Japanese drama series ‘Viral Hit’ follows high school student Shimura Kota (Oji Suzuka), who turns his bullying into a lucrative enterprise. Kota lives in poverty, so when a video of him fighting a classmate, Kanegon (Araki Sugou), goes viral, the two launch a YouTube channel called ‘Self-Taught Fighting’ that features Kota’s fights with delinquents, earning him a lot of money with each video. However, when they realize that they aren’t making as much money as they want to, they decide to shoot their videos as street fights. This leads Kota to follow rooster-masked martial arts expert, TOU-KEI (Haruto Sakuraba), and learn how to fight better. As fate would have it, the two boys soon cross paths with shady people and find themselves on the run lest they get hurt real bad. You can stream ‘Viral Hit’ here.

1. Teach You a Lesson (2026- )

The South Korean drama series ‘Teach You a Lesson’ centers on campus violence and the government’s efforts to curb it. Under the Teacher Rights Protection Act, the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB) is established to discipline students, and teachers with special talents are recruited and sent to different schools to teach unruly students to behave and keep teachers safe. The show takes an action-based approach to the plot and follows Na Hwa-Jin (Kim Mu-Yeol), a determined investigator who is ready to go to any lengths to bring justice and protect students and educators. He has a free hand, thanks to the ERPB, which has provided its recruits full freedom to tackle the issue. With a dynamic, dramatic approach to bullying, ‘Teach You a Lesson’ is a gripping, action-packed show that secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s weekly list of most-watched non-English TV series. It can be streamed here.

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