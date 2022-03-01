Bullying is something everyone has been subject at some point or another. Sometimes, it can be a very aggressive form of bullying which involves physical violence, but it can also be of a slow, passive nature, which, though not violent, is equally dangerous. Bullying is a sort of crime which mostly goes unnoticed until it is a violent act. Victims of bullying start feeling guilty themselves and this causes severe mental trauma. Gaslighting is another form of bullying wherein the perpetrator leads the victim to believe that what he/she is seeing or feeling is a mistake. The name ‘gaslighting’ has been in use since the 1944 movie ‘Gaslight’ became popular.

At times, when freshers enter a college or university, they get bullied by the seniors, and this may lead to severe consequences like suicide attempt. Nowadays, a new form of bullying has emerged called cyberbullying. And in this case, the possibilities of the harm that can be done to a victim is almost limitless. The perpetrator has no name but has got something on you which might tarnish and damage your reputation permanently. Bullying can only be stopped by making people aware that they are not the ones to blame for what is happening. It is a serious crime and needs to have strict laws which will prevent numerous innocents from suffering. With that said, here’s the list of really good bullying movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

6. Audrie & Daisy (2016)

Featuring Audrie Pott, Daisy Coleman, Paige Parkhurst, and Melinda Coleman, ‘Audrie & Daisy’ is a documentary film directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The movie focuses on two teenagers who are sexually assaulted by their acquaintances while unconscious at a high school party. To make matters worse, the victims have to endure cyberbullying, and abuse after the incident, which eventually leads to suicides attempts, and one of the girls ends up losing her life. The film documents the aftermath of the horrific incidents and features interviews of family, friends, victims, and even the boys involved in the assaults.

5. Girl’s Revenge (2020)

Written by Blanche Chiang, ‘Girl’s Revenge’ is a drama film that features talented actors like Yi-Ruei Chen, Teng-Hung Hsia, Chu-Ping Liu, Moon Lee, and Edison Song. The ordinary life of Ren Li-cha, a high schooler, turns upside down when her sex video is shot without her consent at a birthday party. The film is circulated amongst her acquaintances, and she is then bullied and mocked. When nobody stands by her side, Wu Yun-heng, a transfer student who was also present at the same party, decides to take the matter into her own hands and begins to investigate the entire incident. However, as she comes closer to the harsh reality of Ren Li-cha’s controversial video, Yun-heng realizes that she is about to change her school forever.

4. A Silent Voice (2016)

Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima, ‘A Silent Voice’ is a romantic-drama anime film directed by Naoko Yamada. The story revolves around Shoya Ishida, a high schooler who is about to kill himself when he remembers something from the past and changes his mind. Several years ago, he used to be the most popular boy in class despite being notorious for his wild pranks. But things spiraled out of control when he bullied a deaf student named Shoko Nishimiya, who was eventually forced to leave the school because of the relentless emotional and psychological pressure. Now that he is matured, Shoya still carries the weight of the things that he did in the past, but instead of doing nothing, he finally vows to take action and make amends.

3. Bully (2011)

‘Bully’ is a docudrama that deserves to be included on this list because it is a harrowing real-life incident which shows us how bullying can get severe. It is the story of four youngsters who were constantly bullied in their school. One of them, Alex Libby, was taunted by his friends at school for a long period of time before he committed suicide when he was just 17 years of age. Another girl, Kelby Johnson also suffered from bullying in a town she moved in with her parents. Her sexual orientation of a lesbian made her a subject of ridicule in the conservative town. Not only people of her age, but even her school teachers and parents bullied her for something she had no control over. However, Johnson shows extreme courage and does not move from the town because she will not net the bullies get the better of her. This is a must-watch movie and should be shared with young adults, who are the ones most affected by bullying.

2. Tall Girl (2019)

Nzingha Stewart’s ‘Tall Gir’ is a teen romantic comedy film written by Sam Wolfson. The movie follows Jodi, a teenager who has struggled at school and in other social settings in general because of her 6 feet 1-inch height. Although she has allowed her insecurities to dictate most of her decisions, when Jodi finally falls in love with a handsome foreign exchange student, she decides to overcome self-doubt and embrace herself for who she is. It marks the beginning of a completely new life for the young adult as she takes the curveballs of her romantic life head-on.

1. Shut Up And Dance (Black Mirror, Series 3 – Episode 3) (2016)

Though this is an episode from a TV show, Black Mirror episodes are independent stories which are about an hour-and-a-half long and thus work as movies. This particular story, ‘Shut Up and Bounce’, is one of the most haunting episodes of the series. Here we see the devastating effects cyberbullying can have on a person. The story is about a teenager and a middle-aged man whose computers have been hacked and whatever they did in their personal capacity got used for bullying and making them do increasingly criminal tasks. At last, they are arrested by the police and the bully does what he had blackmailed them with. The story is horrifying and is a warning sign for all of us. Cyberbullying is a major crime in the digital world, and it should definitely be taken as seriously as any other offence.

