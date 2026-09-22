Minerva Academy Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Netflix’s ‘Minerva School’ is an Italian teen drama series that centers on teenagers who enter the eponymous military school in hopes of changing their lives. While most other students have the idea of keeping up their family name or building one for themselves, Salvo Fusco’s only intent is to find out what happened to his friend, Francesco. The eight-episode series provides a proper resolution to this mystery, but it also leaves behind some breadcrumbs to be followed in the next season. For now, Netflix has not renewed the series for a second season. The streaming service will likely take a few weeks to assess the show’s popularity and decide accordingly. In case a second season is greenlit, it is expected to premiere in early 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Minerva Academy Season 2 Will Further Explore the School’s Toxic Secrets

In getting to the bottom of what happened to Francesco, Salvo turns the spotlight on a deeply toxic culture at the school. Things had been tough as is, with bullying by seniors being a prevalent practice. But what made it worse was the fact that most of the staff seemed to entirely ignore it by calling it a ritual of passage. These things laid the foundation of truly disturbing behavior, manifesting in incidents like the beating up of Francesco, which pushed him over the edge. While Salvo is reunited with his best friend, that doesn’t mean the school has been fixed either. If anything, the journey to uncover the truth has shown Salvo just how ugly things can get and how easy it is for a person, including him, to fall into this trap and become yet another student caught up in the cycle of toxicity.

The second season will expand upon this realization as new challenges are introduced. Having spent a year in the school, Salvo and his friends are better prepared for the second year. However, this is also new territory for them, as they will be without the seniors’ supervision, who will be busy with the new first-year cadets. This paves the way for new rituals and rules, and it would be interesting to see what shocking secret about the school they stumble upon this time. Additionally, the relationships between the characters will also continue to evolve, especially the romance between Salvo and Camila. Following the events of the Season 1 finale, some staff reshuffling is also expected, setting the stage for more dramatic conflicts.

Minerva Academy Season 2 Will Introduce Fresh Cadets to the Academy

The second season of ‘Minerva Academy’ would bring back the main cast. This includes Ciro Minopoli as Salvo, Margherita Buoncristiani as Camila, and Biagio Venditti as Lucio. While the third-year seniors were an important part of the Season 1 plot, they were also at the end of their journey in Minerva, so we are unlikely to see them again. This means we might already have bid goodbye to Simone Secce as Diego, Giulio Brizzi as Max, and Nicole Malaj as Rachele, and Martina Pia Gambardella Monica, among others.

However, we will still see Salvo’s peers, such as Pietro Sparvoli’s Lucio and Alicia Edogamhe’s Adele. Beatrice Savignani’s Paola is neither a senior nor a first-year cadet in Season 1, but at the end, she expresses her intent to get away from her father and Minerva, which means we will most likely not be seeing her again. Or, if we do, it could be in a reduced capacity. Apart from the students, the staff also plays a major role in the show, and they are the ones who can effect real change in the school’s ways. Given how things end, Cristiana Capotondi’s Laura Canali and Irene Maiorino’s Teresa Bonaiuto seem intent on changing things by taking control of the school.

This would make them important characters in the sophomore season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what impact the events of the finale have on Massimiliano Gallo’s Achille Giordano and Raiz’s Esposito. If one or both of them leave school, it would open the door for the entry of a new Commander, who could change the school in a new, though not necessarily good, way. More characters are expected to enter the fray, especially as first-year cadets, bringing fresh faces to the show.

Read More: Minerva Academy: Is Minerva Military School a Real Place?