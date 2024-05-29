Miranda Derrick: Where is the 7M Films’ Influencer Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’ sheds light on the alleged cult activities led by Robert Shinn through his Shenikah church group. The documentary also scrutinizes 7M Films, a talent agency for TikTok dance stars managed by Shinn. Several former members have stepped forward with allegations of abuse. Although Miranda Derrick, still a group member, did not comment, her parents and sister spoke out, sharing their experiences and voicing concerns about her involvement with the group.

Miranda Derrick Cut-Off Contact With Her Family

Born on February 24, 1997, Miranda Derrick was raised by her parents, Dean and Kelly Wilking, in Michigan. When she was two years old, her younger sister, Melanie Derrick, was born, and the two became inseparable. Miranda was a bright and lively child with a keen interest in drama and dance from a young age. After graduating from the University of Michigan, she pursued a career as a dancer and choreographer in Los Angeles.

Soon after, her younger sister Melanie followed in her footsteps and moved to Los Angeles with Miranda. The two initially tried to secure work together but were often told to audition separately. Seizing the opportunity presented by the social media boom, they launched a YouTube channel called “The Wilking Sisters,” where they posted dance videos, vlogs, and trendy reels. Their follower count quickly began to grow. During this period, Miranda met James Derrick, another influencer from LA, and the two began dating.

James had been working with the 7M Films talent agency, and Miranda soon became part of this circle. She spent increasing time away from her sister, primarily working with James and his friends, who were affiliated with 7M. Melanie attended a few meetings but distanced herself upon realizing that the talent agency’s activities were heavily intertwined with religious preachings. Concerns grew within the family when Miranda’s grandfather passed away, and Miranda, despite their pleas, stated that she could not attend the funeral. Gradually, the family lost all contact with her.

In September 2021, Miranda married James without informing or inviting her family. On her birthday in 2022, her sister and parents went live on Instagram, alleging that Miranda was being kept away from them by the Shekinah Church and 7M Films. They claimed that the group, founded by Robert Shinn, was a cult and that Miranda was one of its victims. The live video attracted significant journalistic attention. In response, Miranda asserted that she had distanced herself from her family after her wedding due to their racism towards her husband. She re-established contact with them a few months later but refused to engage in any conversation or discussion about the church or Shinn.

Miranda Derrick is a Successful Social Media Star Today

Miranda Derrick continues to work with 7M Films, where she is managed and resides in California. She has amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and maintains active pages on YouTube and TikTok. Her content consists of dance videos, occasional reels, and posts about fashion and her life with her husband, James Derrick. Miranda does share posts featuring her family, like a Mother’s Day post in May 2024 implying how close she is to her. The comment section even features her mother’s reply that reads: I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank you so much, you mean the absolute world to me.” Her parents allege that her primary motivation for these interactions is to create a public facade of freedom. On the show, they claimed it’s a tactic to divert attention from the activities of 7M Films.

She has addressed the allegations regarding her involvement in a cult and her safety. Miranda has stated that joining 7M Films led her to find God, resulting in a positive personal transformation she embraces. Miranda is no longer part of the Wilking Sisters channel, alleging that her sister, Melanie Wilking, forced her out. She claimed that working with Melanie was very controlling and needed more autonomy over her schedule. Miranda has consistently denied all allegations that 7M Films and the Shekinah Church operate as a cult.

As an influencer, Miranda Derrick is thriving. She was recently spotted at LA Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, promoting brands like the fashion and streetwear company anOnlyChild, Nadine Merabi, and Revolve. In addition to her fashion engagements, she is actively involved in philanthropic work, advocating for A Cause for Entertainment, an organization supporting individuals with breast cancer. Most of her other content is created exclusively with fellow 7M members. While Miranda attended her sister Melanie’s wedding in May 2024, she appears primarily focused on her life with her husband, James Derrick, and their dog, Carver.

