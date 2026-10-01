Are Mirella and Gino From Love is Blind Netherlands Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Netherlands’ is centered on following one’s heart and finding a person with whom one can envision a future. It is often the genuine connections that endure the challenges of the subsequent stages and can eventually lead to happy marriages. In season 1, Mirella de Bruin and Gino Zandbergen found each other in the pods. Things were not always straightforward or easy for them, but they showed that when the connection feels right, everything else can gradually fall into place as well.

Mirella de Bruin and Gino Zandbergen Took Time in Building Their Relationship

Mirella de Bruin and Gino Zandbergen had both been in serious relationships before joining the experiment. Mirella shared that she had dated someone for around five years and was even living with her boyfriend when their relationship came to an end. She decided to give love another chance. In the pods, she formed two connections. Along with Gino, she also felt there was a promising connection with Wouter. However, with Gino, she felt that he was the person who would push her boundaries and add value to her life like no one else. He also opened up about his parents separating when he was young and how he had grown up close to his mother. Gino wanted to build a family where the parents were deeply in love, and Mirella completely agreed with him.

Over time, Mirella realized that Gino was the right man for her. When he made his feelings for her clear, she felt it had completely changed her preference. She told Wouter, who said that he also felt it was the right choice because their connection had not yet reached the same stage. At the retreat, Mirella and Gino decided to take things at their own pace. However, Mirella soon started feeling that she was putting in more effort to show her affection. She was not too pleased when Gino admitted that he did not have equally intense feelings yet. He told her that he would be taken aback if she expressed strong emotions for him as well.

Mirella and Gino Have Probably Gone in Different Directions

Mirella and Gino seemed to be on the same page while they were getting to know each other in the pods. After talking about what they wanted from life, it felt like a natural culmination for them to choose one another. However, during the retreat, while it was common for couples to take things at their own pace, Mirella was not entirely pleased with how their relationship was progressing. Although it did not lead to major arguments between them, they appeared to be one of the more distant couples compared with the others. The next stages of the experiment, particularly living together, would have tested their relationship further. However, from the way things were unfolding, it seemed they had some difficulty connecting. Neither has spoken publicly about where their relationship stands today, but if things continued along the same path, it seems possible that they did not continue seeing each other.

Mirella is Enjoying Her Work as a Fashion Designer and Gino is Leading a Tech Company

Mirella de Bruin has studied Fashion Management, Buying and Production of Apparel at the Amsterdam Fashion Institute. She graduated in 2014. She began her professional journey at Vanilia, working as an assistant designer and later as a junior buyer. From 2014 to 2021, she was Head of Design and Product Development at A Fish Named Fred, where she oversaw multiple collections each year. She later worked as a senior designer at Simple The Brand. Since 2023, Mirella has been the founder of ATELIER No.22 in Amsterdam. She is also working part-time as an all-around fashion designer for The Sting Companies Sourcing & Productions.

Gino Zandbergen has built a career at the intersection of marketing and the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. He studied Business Administration at Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, followed by a master’s degree in Strategic Entrepreneurship. His professional experience includes roles at Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb and Regeneron. He also served as a representative and later board member of the Young Innovators of Medicines, contributing to its Talent & Development working group. In May 2026, Gino co-founded Salunova, a digital innovation partner for pharma and healthcare companies. The company focuses on omnichannel engagement using applied AI and compliant content creation for teams across the Netherlands and EMEA.

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