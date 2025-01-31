Misa Hylton: Where is P Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

If there’s one person who knows more about Sean “Puffy” Diddy, AKA P Diddy, than anyone else, considering how long they have known each other, it would be Misa Hylton. After all, as explored in HBO Max’s ‘Fall of Diddy,’ they were romantically involved since before either of them even became a public figure, only to have a tumultuous relationship that eventually came to an end. However, Misa is also much more, so if you wish to learn more about her and everything she has been up to, here’s what we know.

Misa Hylton and P Diddy Had a Rocky Bond

It was back when Misa and Diddy were just teenagers in Mount Vernon, New York, that they first came across one another, just to soon develop romantic ties. During their relationship, he had an internship at Uptown Records and was scraping money together to get pizza or catch the train home, whereas she was trying to pursue her own dreams. They definitely had beginnings that were more than humble; they were millionaires by the time they were in their mid-20s and had welcomed their first and only child into this world.

It was Diddy who first got his big break by becoming the A&R at Uptown Records, as a result of which Misa was able to kickstart her fashion and design career by styling them. She actually finished high school early for this and would often sit at the company’s headquarters to step in and work as her partner’s assistant to make ends meet. They had more than their fair share of issues, with an old friend of Diddy claiming on the show he witnessed them put hands on each other before reconciling, but they seemed happy.

Misa Hylton is a Truly Renowned Designer

Neither Diddy nor Misa ever really expected her career to take off in the way that it did, but she definitely was over the moon about it since it helped her spread her wings in the direction she desired. In fact, with the help of clients turned lifelong friends Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige, she arguably created some of the most iconic red-carpet looks in hip-hop from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. These looks have now been deemed a staple for any hip-hop artist, and at the time, they propelled her career to new heights.

Misa was merely 21 when she Chyna Doll Enterprises, where she worked with countless artists to create looks they felt confident and comfortable in. These stars included Aaliyah, Faith Evans, Jodeci, Q-Tip, Foxy Brown, and Dru Hil, shortly following which Diddy, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, La La Anthony, Mase, and Terrence Howard also became her long-term clients. The fact that she never really shied away from talking about fashion in communities, fashion for women of color in the industry, and how it is also a form of self-expression has also given her a lot of praise.

Therefore, of course, it comes as no surprise that Misa is credited with shaping the entire world of hip-hop fashion, making her one of the most influential women in the genre. She never once dabbled in front of the camera as a rapper or performer, but her hard work behind the scenes and her unwavering efforts to keep honing her skills impacted the industry a lot. In fact, the styles of celebrities like Cardi B and Rihana are also based on her vision to an extent, considering they have either directly or indirectly referenced some of her key clients as their fashion inspiration.

Misa Hylton Leads a Content Life Today

Despite the fact Misa and Diddy parted ways for good in the 1990s after welcoming their only son, Justin Dior Combs, into this world in 1993, they remained close for years to come. They were amicable for the sake of their son, often worked together professionally, and even spent cordial together during family vacations, but they never became romantically involved again. That’s not only because of their alleged toxic past but also because she later met, fell in love with, and tied the knot with music executive Jojo Brim. Together, they have two kids, Nico, born in 1997, and Madison, born in 1998. However, they parted ways after 4 years too.

Since then, from what we can tell, Misa has preferred to focus on her career and her children alone. In fact, in 2012, she launched the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy with fellow stylist Jai Hudson, which truly appears to be thriving even today. After all, the mission of this institution is to train ambition young designers with empowerment, knowledge, as well as mentorship. Since then, Misa has also been featured in ‘The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion’ documentary and evolved into a global creative partner for MCM, which has even led her to style Beyonce, serve as the fashion director on magazine shoots, and launch new collections across the nation at every level.

As for her personal standing, Misa’s priority appears to be her children, which is why she has never once hesitated to call out people who could harm them, no matter what her relationship with them is. She has even criticized Diddy as well as federal law enforcement after a raid of Diddy’s house was done in 2024 to uncover evidence regarding the abuse/assault allegations against him. Two of Diddy’s sons, including Justin, were handcuffed during the raid, so Misa made it clear there was no need for it and that officials use excessive force.

However, she has also come forward to indicate she believes in the accusations against Diddy. After his long-term ex-girlfriend Cassie had filed an abuse/assault case against him in late 2023, she released a statement backing her. She said, in part, “I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” before adding she knows the father of her eldest “needs help” and that she was “praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

