Miss Audrey: What Happened to Her? Is She Dead or Alive in Snowpiercer?

Admiral Anton Milius and his International Peacekeeping Forces board the Snowpiercer with several secrets in AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ season 4. In the third episode of the installment, Ben and Till try their best to sneak a peak into these secrets, which mainly revolve around a poisonous gas developed by Dr. Nima Rousseau. Miss Audrey can be seen as the first victim of the same substance that may threaten lives in both the Snowpiercer and New Eden. Even though Audrey ends up in the habitable community, the mystery behind her remains, especially since she is missing in the episode! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Miss Audrey’s Fate: A Warning

When Admiral Anton Milius and his soldiers hijack the Snowpiercer, Ben, Audrey, and Bess Till realize the need to inform their friends about the threat they are facing. The latter volunteers to get in the Track Scaler and go to New Eden to warn Andre Layton and the rest of the survivors. When she sets out to leave, one of the soldiers encounters the trio’s secret plan and tries to stop them. Audrey then physically fights the soldier, only to inadvertently release a poisonous gas that’s stored in the soldier’s suit. The gas severely affects her, but she still manages to get into the Track Scaler and reach New Eden.

The poisonous gas is the secret weapon Milius has been developing with the help of Dr. Nima Rousseau. In the third episode of the fourth season, Ben and Till come across this gas, stored secretly under the last coach of the train. Even though they initially believe that the gas is developed to punish the passengers of the Snowpiercer, the engineer and his right-hand woman eventually understand that the Big Alice and the New Eden residents are the targets. Using this gas, Milius can be hoping to neutralize the threat that awaits them when the train reaches the habitable community. Accidentally, Audrey happens to be the first victim of the chemical.

Since Layton and his team have witnessed what happened to Audrey, they must be expecting the threat of the poisonous gas while dealing with Milius and his soldiers to retrieve Liana from them. In addition, Ben and Till may also try to destroy it to save their friends if they manage to get released from the makeshift prison they are currently in.

Miss Audrey Fights For Her Life

Miss Audrey is alive. Even though she gets exposed to the poisonous gas, it seems like she hasn’t inhaled it for long enough for it to cause her death instantly. Having said that, her condition is far from satisfactory, as she is slowly recovering from her near-death experience in New Eden. When Layton and Ruth battle each other for the engine in the third episode, Audrey is seemingly the only resident of the community who isn’t involved in the predicament. Ruth can also be hiding her to make sure that the other inhabitants of their small kingdom won’t see her injuries and panic.

After Liana’s abduction, there are enough reasons for the New Eden residents to worry. Ruth may not want to add to them, especially considering that Audrey’s condition will create more fear and unrest in the community. Since Audrey does not join Layton and his team in finding his daughter, we may not need to expect her to feature extensively in the upcoming episodes. She may gradually complete her recovery in New Eden, and when Layton possibly leads the Snowpiercer to his kingdom, we can hope to see her reuniting with Till. However, for the same to happen, Layton may need to defeat Milius and take charge of the Snowpiercer once again.

