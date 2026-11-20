Hallmark’s ‘Mistletoe Murders’ begins its third season with another eleven-month time skip, this time with Emily juggling not only her daily life at Fletcher’s Grove, but also trying to save her buddies from Chimera. Between all of this, however, a new town mystery catches her attention, relating to the death of a man named Richard. What seems to be an accidental fall at first glance gets complicated when it’s discovered that his wife, Helen, may have lost both of her previous husbands to similar, accidental deaths. As we make it to episode 2, titled Don’t Fear the Wreather – Part 2,’ Emily has more than a few suspects on her radar, and everything rests on her ability to dig up the truth. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Former Olympic Skater Goes Missing Days Before Christmas

‘Mistletoe Murders’ season 3 episode 3 begins with a surprise break in scenery as we are introduced to a group of figure skaters rehearsing for their grand Christmas show, just a few days away. Among them is Kimmy Baker, a former Olympic star who had to step away after a serious injury altered the course of her career. Still, with her immense prowess, Kim is naturally the lead of this four-person squad, though that doesn’t gel all too well with some. Their coach, John, turns out to be Sue’s nephew, though their relationship seems to be anything but pleasant. Things take the inevitable turn to mystery when night falls, and Kim, who booked the rink for solo practice, is confronted by an intruder before the screen cuts to black.

Not long after, Frank comes to the rink to see that Kim is nowhere to be found, and the only things left behind are her phone, still recording her session, and a bloodied skate. When Sam arrives at the scene, he is quick to suspect that this might be a robbery, since it lines up with Kimmy’s stature in the world of figure skating. Though he doesn’t ask for Emily’s help with the case, merely mentioning its details makes it irresistible for her to not do some brainstorming. Meanwhile, Violet also gets the biggest surprise of the season as Kyle arrives from college early, though it’s with some bad news. With his parents calling him back for Christmas, Kyle only has one day to celebrate with Violet, and he wants to cherish every moment.

The Skating Team’s Internal Strife Scramble up the Investigation

When Emily arrives at Sue’s Diner later that day, she cannot help but bring up the awkwardness between Sue and her nephew, which gives way to a rather sad backstory. Many years ago, John’s parents wanted him to get into med school and build a career, despite his wish to pursue skating. Ultimately, it was Sue who convinced him to take the leap of faith, which he did. The cost, however, was Sue’s family forcing her to sever all ties with him, which John unknowingly assumed to be Sue’s fault. When Emily arrives at the station, she overhears Sam talking to the Zarkov family’s lawyers, which causes her to freeze up for a moment. While Sam knows the Zarkovs as Kimmy’s managers since her childhood, Emily explains that they are generally a known name in the underworld, and if there’s anyone who can tell them more, it’s probably Famous Ray.

While Ray reacts similarly to the name of the Zarkovs, he promises to get Sam and Emily more information soon. In the meantime, Brooke arrives to hand them Christmas newsletters, and the cover page happens to be a group photo of the skating team. Except, Emily spots a suspicious-looking man at the edge of the photo, who nobody seems to recognize. Things get increasingly complicated when Kimmy’s car is found abandoned by the roadside, with nothing but a bloodied ice auger inside, which can only mean so many things. With time running out, Emily decides to sneakily examine the crime scene by herself, only to find something odd, such as how the blood is all pooled in one location, with no scattering or drops leading anywhere. The bigger twist, though, is when she spots the suspicious man from before, only for him to escape before she can catch up.

Kimmy Appears to Have Faked Her Own Disappearance

With Emily identifying the man’s car, it doesn’t take long for Sam’s team to apprehend him, following which he reveals that he is just a private investigator, hired by none other than Derek, Kimmy’s skating partner. Derek seems to have suspected Kimmy of being in a relationship with John, only for the PI to claim that he found nothing of the sort. To his surprise, though, Derek seems to be avoiding him, especially by keeping the entire memory card for himself, which makes Emily suspicious. However, the reveals keep piling up as it turns out that John’s fiancée, KJ, had also paid for the PI alongside Derek, and upon learning the truth, John simply ended their engagement. However, there seems to be a lot more to this, and Emily realizes that the truth is hidden behind the missing memory card.

Though KJ got the memory card from Derek, she claims to have lost the sweater she put it in. Except, the description of that sweater matches what Kimmie seems to be wearing in Brooke’s newsletter pictures, which points towards a deeper connection. To make things worse, Frank arrives with some news about Zarkovs, and how they seem to have dispatched their own enforcers to look into Emily’s disappearance, which is effectively an invitation for bloodshed. Amidst all of this, however, Emily has a breakthrough when Brooke tells her that she did spot the sweater and put it in the lost and found bin. There, to Emily’s surprise, the sweater has smudges of blood, and soon it becomes apparent that Kimmy and John weren’t exactly together, but were planning to fake her own disappearance, for reasons that only John can explain now.

Read More: Mistletoe Murders: Is Chimera Based on a Real Hacking Group?