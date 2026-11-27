Created by Ken Cuperus, Hallmark’s ‘Mistletoe Murders’ follows Emily Lane, who appears perfectly ordinary at first glance, and so does her year-round Christmas shop. However, she seems to have a rather dark past that she’d prefer to keep a secret. When a string of murders begins to terrorize her small town, Emily has no choice but to dig into her old bag of special skills and use them to solve crime. But her mission faces unexpected hurdles when the local detective, Sam Wilner, starts to suspect her instead. As their paths intersect, both characters clash head-on, while the murder mystery continues to haunt every scene. An adaptation of the Audible Original audio series of the same name, the story culminates in peeling back one layer of its big mystery. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Case Gets Murkier With the Discovery of a Dead Body

‘Under the Mistletoe’ season 3 episode 4 begins with Emily and Sam realizing that Kimmy Baker faked her murder, and that she had help from her coach, John. It doesn’t take John long to fold in front of the cops either, revealing that Kimmy was desperate to be free from someone’s clutches and found this to be the only way. That said, he also claims to have no idea where Kimmy went after he helped her with faking a crime scene. Shortly after, Sue arrives at the station to pick up her nephew, hoping to clear the air once and for all. Happy endings aside, Emily doesn’t seem too convinced by John’s words, and decides to hack into his devices that night. Sure enough, a trail leads her directly to an apartment he rented on the day of Kimmy’s disappearance, most likely serving as her little safe house.

The following day, Sam and Emily decide to head to this apartment together, only to find the door mysteriously unlocked. Going in, they find Derek lying dead next to a filled bathtub, with a clear bruise on his neck. The reveals don’t stop there, though, as wet tracks lead away from the washroom and into a closet, where they find none other than Chuck, the private investigator from last episode. While the scene looks pretty incriminating, Chuck insists it’s all a misunderstanding, as he spotted John and Kimmy together here last night and told Derek about it. However, when he returned this morning to check on Derek, he was already dead inside the bathtub. Left with more questions than answers, Sam and Emily exit the house, turning this into a full-on murder investigation.

Emily and Sam Finally Find Kimmy Who Reveals the Truth

Knowing that John lied to his face, Sam doesn’t take any chances in taking him in this time. While he admits to having scoped out a house for Kimmy the first time around, John reveals that he returned only to warn her about the cops, meaning that she most likely took off on her own. However, another twist is added to the pile when Sue arrives at the station, claiming to know where Kimmy presently is. As it turns out, she tailed her nephew during his last visit to the safe house and, from there, managed to convince Kimmy to move to a different location. With that, Sue leads Sam and Emily to Kimmy, who, while initially defensive, ultimately reveals that the people she is running from are none other than the Zarkovs.

Years ago, when Kimmy first discovered her talent for ice skating, it was the Zarkovs who offered to fund her entire journey, even paying for her mother’s medical treatment. However, after Kimmy’s injury dashed all hopes of her winning an Olympic gold medal, the Zarkovs became incredibly malicious, taking every bit of what she had earned. Left with no way out, she decided to fake her own death, which is how we get to the present. Realizing the predicament Kimmy is in, Emily decides to lend a helping hand through her contacts in the government, so Kimmy just has to wait it out for a while. Still, Famous Ray arrives with more troubling news about how the Zarkovs typically hire their crew as handlers for all their sports talent, often without the athletes even knowing.

While Kimmy Gets a Happy Ending, Emily’s Life Becomes a Lot More Complicated

Emily soon figures out that the person pulling the strings at ground level must be a handler, and the most obvious suspect seems to be Paula, Kimmy’s former manager. A quick look through her profile reveals that she spent a couple of years in Eastern Europe, but hard proof arrives with Chuck the PI, who has the same mark on his neck as Derek. When Emily points this out, he reveals that he was overpowered by Paula earlier this morning as he tried to force his way past her, and with that, the team has all they need. By the time they make it to the ice rink, however, Paula seems to have vanished, with KJ claiming that she left town. On a better note, Emily’s contacts come through, meaning that the Zarkovs are no longer interested in Kimmy.

John leaves the station just in time to manage the grand Christmas performance later that night. To make things even better, Kimmy also arrives at the rink, though as a spectator. Just as things seem to be over, though, Paula arrives, dressed as a mascot, and takes Kimmy hostage in front of Emily and Sam. As it turns out, Paula herself has a lot of debt that she owes to the Zarkovs, and without Kimmy, she is as good as dead. Fate seems to have other plans, though, as Brooke accidentally hits Paula with a prop truck, knocking her out and bringing the case to a close. That said, things are far from over for Emily, who is paid another surprise visit by Aaron later that night. Except this time, Violet accidentally overhears their entire conversation, learning that Emily’s past might just be a lot darker than she expected.

Read More: Mistletoe Murders: Is Chimera Based on a Real Hacking Group?