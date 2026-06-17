Mitchell Bienvenue: Where is Million Dollar Nannies Cast Member Now?

Season 1 of Hulu and Freeform’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ sheds light on the world of elite childcare by following a group of professional nannies entrusted with caring for children from wealthy families. Among the eight cast members, Mitchell Bienvenue quickly drew attention for his calm, composed demeanor. He described his greatest strength as his ability to quickly form a connection with the kids in his care. Whether he was helping a child learn how to tie their shoelaces or kicking a soccer ball in the backyard, he approached every task with genuine affection. Although tensions and conflicts occasionally surfaced among his fellow nannies, Mitchell usually preferred to avoid unnecessary drama.

Mitchell Bienvenue Left the University to Pursue a Career as a Deckhand

Mitchell Bienvenue has carved out a unique professional trajectory marked by ambition and his willingness to take chances. Following his graduation from Worthington High School in May 2015, he enrolled at The Ohio State University, majoring in Business Marketing. However, as time passed, he realized that it wasn’t his true passion. Hence, he left the university in 2018, leaving his degree unfinished. Mitchell then made the bold decision to relocate to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, determined to carve out a career in the yacht industry. Yet, he originally began his professional journey long before that in May 2017.

Mitchell began working as the Parent-Directed Program Provider at I Am Boundless. From September to December 2018, he briefly served as a Brand Ambassador for L.L.Bean before ultimately following his calling in the yacht industry. In February 2019, he secured a position as a Deckhand at IYC – The International Yacht Company. During his time in that role, Mitchell worked alongside a crew of 11 people, and the job took them on a remarkable journey to destinations such as the Bahamas and the Caribbean Islands. His work eventually led to him being featured in the May and November 2019 issues of Dockwalk Magazine.

After leaving his position as a Deckhand in May 2020, Mitchell became Customer Service Manager at Kong Beer Bong Can Cooler and worked there until July of the same year. A month later, he stepped into the position of both part-time and full-time nanny. For two months in that role, he served as a travel nanny for a family in Ibiza, Spain. In January 2021, Mitchell tapped into his creative side, which further sparked his entrepreneurial spirit. It led to the launch of Mitchell Bienvenue Photography, where he works as a photographer. From May 2022 to December 2023, Mitchell excelled in his role as a Team Lead Waiter at Nor’Easter Club and Marina.

Mitchell Advocates For Medical Conditions Through His Content Creation

Besides his roles as a nanny and photographer, Mitchell launched his own podcast, ‘It’s Not All Black & White’ as the co-host alongside his friend in January 2017. Through the podcast, they discuss deeper topics such as culture, life, and society. When he first began working as a Deckhand, he started chronicling his experiences aboard the yacht on his TikTok. Shortly after, Mitchell moved back to Columbus, Ohio, and embraced the growing world of social media. He channeled his creativity into content creation, amassing over 94K followers on Instagram and 324.1K on TikTok. On both platforms, his content revolves around his everyday life in Ohio, highlighting local attractions, businesses, and experiences.

Mitchell has also established a personal website that serves as a window into his journey and a creative hub. There, interested visitors can connect with him directly. He also uses the site to promote his photography services, including portraits, graduation sessions, family photography, couple shoots, and modeling work. Furthermore, Mitchell diligently shares blog posts about his story on his website. Amid everything, he has been actively advocating for ulcerative colitis, a condition that he has lived with since childhood. He often uses his personal pages to offer encouragement to others who are navigating similar challenges. Aside from that, Mitchell maintains his own YouTube channel, where he currently boasts over 14.2K subscribers.

Mitchell is also a notable runner who often takes part in community races and charitable events. In May 2026, he completed his first Spartan race. It was followed by his participation in the Run for Inclusion in Dublin, which supported the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. Additionally, he raised awareness of Crohn’s disease on May 19. Most recently, in June 2026, Mitchell promoted Epcon Communities’ luxury ranch homes. Over the years, he has also done several paid collaborations with restaurants like White Castle, Little West Tavern, Spruce St. Sporting, and Donatos Pizza. Aside from that, Mitchell has also participated in several paid partnerships with Panda Express and Columbus Public Service.

Mitchell’s Greatest Source of Happiness Lies in His Family and Partner

Despite a fast-paced work life, Mitchell didn’t let that stop him from finding true love with his soulmate, Taylor Hayward. She was also a cast member on the show, and together, the couple has created a connection rooted in adventure, shared interests, and unwavering support. From running their first Spartan race together to spending relaxing days at the beach, they make the most of every moment together. By February 2026, the pair reached a significant milestone in their relationship when they purchased their new home after 6 years together. Two months later, they enjoyed quality time outdoors while kayaking. In June, they attended the 50th Memorial Tournament in Dublin. From time to time, Mitchell and Taylor enjoy cheering for their favorite teams from the sidelines at the stadium.

Besides that, Mitchell is deeply connected to his family, specifically his parents, Theresa and Mario Bienvenue. He often expresses his love and admiration for them, always mentioning how they have been among the biggest pillars of support in his life. He has also formed unbreakable bonds with his sisters, Danielle and Nicole Bienvenue. Since Danielle was born with Down Syndrome, Mitchell frequently advocates for not just his sister but also the individuals who may have faced struggles due to the condition. In his free time, the reality star maintains a strict fitness routine and often engages in adventurous activities such as water skiing. Mitchell is also an avid traveler who made his way to the exotic location of Ibiza, Spain, in September 2025, and to the historical streets of London, England, in November.

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