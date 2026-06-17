Taylor Hayward: Where is Million Dollar Nannies Cast Member Now?

In today’s world, finding the perfect nanny often depends on trust, and that is what comes into focus in season 1 of Hulu and Freeform’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies.’ The show follows a group of eight elite caregivers in the demanding world of high-profile childcare. Among them was Taylor Danielle Hayward, who refers to herself as the “Ohio Nanny.” At the beginning of the show, she opened up about her difficult childhood, revealing experiences that shaped her determination. Rather than allowing her past to define her, she wanted to prove her worth to her fellow castmates, showcasing why she deserved to be there alongside them in Ibiza, Spain. Additionally, Taylor wanted others to truly respect her as a person and professional.

Taylor Hayward is Balancing Her Studies With Her Roles as a Content Creator and Nanny

Taylor Hayward commenced her academic journey at Hoover High School in August 2010 before graduating in May 2014. Three years later, she began pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). While enrolling there, she received a Division I scholarship as a level 10 gymnast. Eventually, Taylor became a Division I Cheerleader at UAB and studied diligently, which helped her earn a spot on the Dean’s List. After gaining considerable knowledge there, she earned the degree in December 2022. Following that, she started pursuing her studies in Dental Hygiene at Columbus State Community College.

Taylor first entered the workforce and gained experience by working as a server, hostess, bartender, and assistant manager at multiple establishments. Her most notable position included working at a fine-dining restaurant at a Country Club. Over the years, all of those roles helped her develop exceptional leadership abilities, customer service skills, and communication techniques. Eventually, while taking classes at the community college, she began working full-time as a nanny. Gradually, she became known for her professionalism and dedication. As of writing, she continues to work in the position and is also building her own identity as a Digital Creator. Taylor is especially well-known on TikTok, where she has built a community of over 383.7K followers.

Taylor is also active on Instagram, where she has been steadily growing her fanbase to more than 1.2K followers. Through both of her personal pages, she offers an in-depth look into her professional life and personal experiences. In March 2026, she had the amazing opportunity to connect with the season 10 cast of ‘Love Is Blind.’ By the following month, Taylor collaborated with Blo Lewis Center, which is a beauty and styling service. She took another step forward in her career when she walked on the red carpet at Hulu’s Get Real House in California. Besides that, she is a talented runner and even completed her first Spartan race in May 2026. It was followed by Taylor’s participation in the Run for Inclusion in Dublin, which was primarily organized to support the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio.

Taylor’s World is Centered Around Mitchell and Her Meaningful Connections

While Taylor has achieved considerable success in her professional life, it is in her personal life that she finds significant happiness. She has already found an everlasting love in Mitchell Bienvenue, who was also one of the nannies featured on ‘Million Dollar Nannies.’ Their journey of love began in February 2020. Having been together for six years, the couple took a step toward their future in February 2026 when they purchased their new home. Taylor and Mitchell often embark on memorable journeys together, whether it’s traveling to breathtaking destinations around the globe, exploring new menus at local restaurants, or simply immersing themselves in their love of sports. Both of them are sports enthusiasts who especially love college football and often share their love for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Taylor and Mitchell can often be seen wearing their team jerseys and standing on the sidelines at the stadium, cheering for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They spent a memorable time on the beautiful beaches of Naples, Florida, in February 2025. By the following month, they spent a blissful time enjoying the tropical beach of Taylor Bay Beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In September 2025, the pair jetted off to the vibrant beaches of Ibiza, Spain, for their work. Back at home, Taylor and Mitchell enjoy adventurous activities like paddleboarding and jet-skiing on the blue waters of the ocean. Beyond that, she considers her relationship with her sister, Kourtnee Hayward Gruber, to be a valuable part of her life. Furthermore, Taylor’s friendships also constitute a significant part of her life.

Currently, Taylor maintains a very special connection with Mitchell’s sisters, Nicole and Danielle. Since Danielle was born with Down Syndrome, the reality star never misses a chance to express her love and appreciation for her. While reflecting on her relationship with Danielle during the Inclusion Race in Dublin, Taylor expressed, “She may not be my biological sister, but loving her comes as naturally as if she was. Watching her smile while we crossed that finish line together broke me in the best way.” Upon seeing their bond, Nicole noted, “Thankful to have another woman figure love her as much as my mom & I do.” Besides that, Taylor is a proud and loving aunt who cherishes every moment spent with her niece. As a dedicated fitness enthusiast, she loves going to the gym and maintaining her prime condition through proper exercise and a balanced diet.

Read More: Brett Johnson: Where is the Outlast The Jungle Contestant Now?