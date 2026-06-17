Hannah Joy Davis: Where is Million Dollar Nannies Cast Member Now?

Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ explores the high-pressure world of caring for the children of high-net-worth families, where even routine responsibilities can come with unprecedented expectations. In season 1, Hannah Joy Davis joined her fellow childcare professionals on a work assignment in Ibiza, where their clients had brought their families for an extended stay. Through the experience, Hannah gained firsthand insight into the lifestyles and unique dynamics of these affluent households. While she admitted that the environment could be overwhelming at times, she also understood that discretion was a crucial part of the job. Remaining professional and respecting privacy with composure were all essential to successfully fulfilling her responsibilities.

Hannah Joy Davis Has Been Accumulating Acting Credits for a Long Time

Hannah Joy Davis has spent years building a career in the entertainment industry, with dance serving as the foundation of her professional journey. In 2018, she worked as a backup dancer for the Boys of Summer Tour and also served as an IMMA Dance Assistant. These stints allowed her to gain valuable experience in live performances and large-scale productions. That same year, she expanded her portfolio by working as a Sybrite dancer and taking on modeling opportunities with Motime and Tillet Studios. Over the following years, she continued to refine her craft while establishing herself in New York City’s highly competitive creative scene.

In late 2024, Hannah appeared in the music video “My Heart, My LUV,” and added another screen credit to her résumé. By 2025, she was featured in a promotional campaign for Mike’s Hot Honey and Taco Bell, a collaboration designed to market a limited-time menu partnership through digital content. Throughout the year, she remained committed to professional development by attending workshops led by industry figures such as DeShawn Hawthorne and Charles Edward Smith Jr. Alongside these pursuits, Hannah has cultivated an audience of nearly 29,000 Instagram followers. She is using the platform to showcase her work and connect with opportunities in entertainment.



Hannah Joy Davis is Building Her Social Media Presence Today

Hannah Joy Davis has continued to broaden her horizons not only in her professional career but also in her personal life. As she pursues opportunities in entertainment and dance, she has also welcomed experiences that allow her to grow independently and explore new cultures. In March 2026, Hannah embarked on a solo trip to Thailand, an experience that reflected her adventurous spirit and willingness to step outside her comfort zone. She frequently creates short-form content from her travels and always gives followers a glimpse into the destinations she visits. Alongside her travel content, Hannah often shows her fashion sense and personal style, which has added another dimension to her growing online presence.