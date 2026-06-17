Tamaya Denae: Where is the Million Dollar Nannies Cast Member Now?

As a reality series revolving around a group of elite nannies as they head to Ibiza, Spain, under a new kind of agency, Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ is a one-of-a-kind production. It shines a light upon not only what it takes to be a professional child caregiver for high-net-worth clients but also the kind of benefits and earnings one can expect from such opportunities. Among those to find themselves thriving in this industry is Tamaya Denae, whose unwavering empathy, passion for the young ones, and endless patience quickly made her a fan favorite.

Tamaya Denae Continues to Hone Her Skills to be a Successful Nanny

Since Scottsdale, Arizona, native Tamaya Denae seemingly grew up in a single-parent household, she was quite young when her own experiences led her to develop an interest in childcare. She thus began dabbling in babysitting and nannying when she was just a teenager, only to take it much more seriously as soon as she graduated from high school in the summer of 2020. The former Arizona Association of Student Council member then wanted to take a gap year so as to explore her options and travel, but her mother told her not to even think about it.

That’s how Tamaya ended up enrolling at Arizona State University to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree, making her eternally grateful to her mother for her intervention. After all, her daily routine as she undertook her courses while also being part of the Pi Beta Phi Arizona Beta Chapter sorority really taught her to show up for not only herself but also others. She was subsequently able to implement these learnings in a professional environment as she embraced a career as a traveling nanny, working with elite individuals during their long holidays.

Tamaya has continued down this path for over 6 years as of writing, during which she graduated, spread her wings to dabble in a few different avenues, and filmed for the Hulu series in 2025. However, it’s imperative to note she is still honing her skills as she is currently working towards a Master’s degree in Child Development, so as to be ready for anything nannying throws her way. It appears the 23-year-old is set to complete her studies in the summer of 2026, following which she seemingly plans to dive headfirst into wider, more demanding positions.

Tamaya has since even evolved into a digital creator and model, starting to establish a name for herself in 2020 when she featured in artist Tom The Mail Man’s music video for “Sunday.” Then, while she was at university, she began uploading content on social media about her career as a travel nanny before also securing partnerships with various clothing brands. She did ads with Princess Polly Boutique, Ali & Ariel, and Edikted, but then she got a chance to go one step further by modeling for the catalog of the clothing business by the name of Liv’s House.

Tamaya Denae’s Family Has Been a Huge Influence on Her

Although Tamaya has been careful not to divulge details of her background, early years, or upbringing for privacy reasons, it appears she hails from a single-parent household. Therefore, her mother, Kimberly Shelton, has likely been her everything, almost her entire life – her best friend, closest confidante, and primary provider. So, it seems she has drawn inspiration from her perseverance, strength, and willpower to face adversity on her own terms without compromising on her ambitions. It’s imperative to note she even has an elder brother who goes by the nickname Dweezy, and the trio is so tight-knit that they have a tradition of having catch-up brunches at the end of every month. Her family and roots have had a significant influence on her over the past 23 years, so she makes sure to celebrate them as much as possible.

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