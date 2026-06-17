Sydney Siegel: Where is the Million Dollar Nannies Cast Member Now?

While Ibiza, Spain, has long been a favorite destination for high-net-worth individuals, many often wonder how those with young families manage to navigate their vacations while still having fun. That’s where elite child caregivers come into the picture, which is precisely what Hulu’s ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ shines a light upon by revolving around 8 such young luxury professionals. Among them is Sydney Siegel, a self-proclaimed high-proficiency nanny with not only an unwavering passion for childcare and household operations but also years of experience under her belt.

Sydney Siegel is a Well-Respected Public Figure, Nanny, and Concierge

Sydney Siegel was reportedly just a young girl growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, when she first developed an interest in the world of entertainment, only for it to expand as the years passed. She became so immersed in it that she decided to pursue a career in the same field, driving her to relocate to Los Angeles, California, almost as soon as she graduated from high school at the age of 17. She subsequently got the opportunity to work with several beauty, fashion, health, and wellness brands, enabling her to really expand her network, showcase her skills, plus build a name for herself.

However, Sydney seemingly never felt content in the industry, which is why she eventually chose to shift gears, return to her home state, and kickstart a career as a service provider. She evolved into a Luxury Nanny and Family Concierge based in Scottsdale, as she saw an open market for it that perfectly fit her skill sets. Thanks to her years of social experience, she even understood the needs/requirements of high-profile, high-net-worth individuals in these situations. Therefore, Today, at the age of 28, the rising reality star is proud to hold the moniker of The Scottsdale Nanny while also dabbling in content creation.

Sydney Siegel’s Loved Ones Have Been Her Anchor During Hard Times

Since Sydney was born on February 26, 1998, to Debbie Siegel and Mark Siegel as a twin as well as one of their four children, she was unsurprisingly raised in a big, happy household. From what we can tell, her twin brother is named Bryce, whereas her sister is called Emma, and she also has another brother named Josh, all of whom are still quite emotionally close to this day. In fact, when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Malignant Melanoma (skin cancer) over 5 years ago in March 2021, they were all the ones who banded together to support her more than ever before. Her parents and her siblings essentially became her motivation, helping her fight the ailment until she thankfully went into full remission.

Sydney opened up about her cancer diagnosis on its fifth anniversary in March 2026, writing, in part, “Today marks 5 years since I was diagnosed… It’s a date that changed how I look at life forever. I don’t take a single day for granted anymore, and I’m incredibly lucky that it was found when it was. If there’s one thing I hope people take from my story, it’s this: please get your skin checked. A quick appointment can truly make all the difference. Early detection saved me, and it could save you too. Take care of your skin, pay attention to changes, and don’t put it off. Your future self will thank you. 🤍.”

Sydney Siegel is Currently Having the Time of Her Life With Her Boyfriend

While Sydney has kept it no secret she is a lover girl at heart, it wasn’t until recently that she found the person she believes is her forever partner, football athlete Devin Dye. It’s unclear precisely when they began dating or became official, but she hard-launched their relationship on her Instagram profile in March 2026 with an adorable photo of them together. Since then, she has shared a few more snapshots of their life together, including a reel of them being playful with the text, “POV: You start dating your forever person right before your reality show drops.” She then captioned it, “He’s about to see every version of me👀.”

We should also mention that Sydney is a longtime travel enthusiast, so it’s no surprise she recently went on an expansive, relaxing European vacation. She explored Denmark, Estonia, and Sweden in early June 2026. Prior to this, she took a trip to Ibiza, Spain, in August-Septmber 2025 for the Hulu reality series. Apart from these, she visited Belgium, the Netherlands, and Ireland in July 2024; Honduras in June 2024; Mexico in February 2024; and Mykonos in July 2023. Over the years, she has also undertaken several trips within the US, including to Montana, New York, and Texas.

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