Are the Mitchells Based on a Real Native American Family?

The Ingalls embark on a trying journey in the hopes of a better future in Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie.’ They arrive in Independence, Wisconsin, believing that this is where they will finally settle down and have a place they can call home. However, it soon turns out that they are trying to lay claim to a land that already belongs to the natives. In theory, this puts them at odds with the Osage, who are not happy to have settlers claim their lands. But the Ingalls gain insight into the Osage point of view and become sympathetic to their cause through their friendship with the Mitchells. As they build a community in Independence, the Ingalls find kindred spirits in the Mitchell family. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Mitchells Lend the Native American Perspective to the Story

‘Little House on the Prairie’ adapts the book series of the same name by Laura Ingalls Wilder, who based many characters on real people. The Mitchells, however, are original to the Netflix series and were added to expand the Native American storyline and add more depth to the plot. While the characters may be fictional, the historical context of the plot, particularly the Ingalls squatting on Osage Nation land until the Drum Creek Treaty of 1868 was signed with the government, is real. The plot strongly relies on the fate of this treaty, which makes the Osage an important part of the story. However, in Wilder’s book, they remain passive characters. The creators of the Netflix series wanted to change that.

Creator Rebecca Sonnenshine and the show’s writers wanted the audience to know the Osage’s perspective on the developments concerning the land and its occupation. They wanted “real insight into what was happening. We wanted it to be deeply humanist and emotional while still retaining the basics of the plot.” The Mitchell family was created for this purpose. In conversation with Netflix Tudum, she revealed she “wanted a family who mirrored the Ingalls — a married couple with a daughter and a really wonderful romantic relationship, but who also have disagreements, just like Caroline and Charles.” This mirroring would eventually allow the older and the younger Mitchells to bond with one another in different ways.

However, in doing so, the writers were conscious of not playing into worn-out stereotypes of Native American characters on-screen. One of the things they were advised to avoid by consultant Robert Warrior was the trope of a white and a Native parent. In William Mitchell and White Sun, they created a strong couple who have weathered many emotional storms of their own. Meanwhile, their daughter, Good Eagle, was written as a counterpart for Laura Ingalls. The girls connect over their love for the outdoors and their tomboyish nature, which sets them apart from others in their age group. Their cultural differences allow them to learn from one another, fostering a friendship that changes how they see the world.

The Actors and the Osage Consultants Ensured the Authentic Portrayal of the Osage

When it came to bringing the Mitchells from the paper to the screen, the show’s creators ensured an authentic portrayal of the Osage’s costumes and customs. Weegwun Fairbrother, who plays William Mitchell, was integral in developing the character’s look. He referenced a photograph of an Osage chief’s son to help create William’s look. His background, specifically the culture clash he faces, is reflected in his choice of apparel. For White Sun, they settled on a traditional Osage skirt with other accessories, all of which were handmade. Apart from what she wears, how she wears it was also important in reflecting who she is. The way she wears her blanket shows her position as a mother while also reflecting the practicality of her day-to-day.

In the same vein, Good Eagle’s costumes are also a strong representation of her identity. Costume designer Mitchell Travers told Tudum that the idea was “to show her wearing traditional clothes, but also adopting things from her friends, like a modern friendship bracelet.” In this manner, the evolution of her storyline could be represented, especially as we see her adopt certain things from her new friends, the Ingalls, while staying true to her culture. Julie O’Keefe, the Osage cultural consultant, drew on various historical sources to create Good Eagle’s look.

She referenced the painting of “a young woman who has a red part in her hair” in the Saint Louis Art Museum, and the picture of a girl wearing boots with a dress from the 1870s. This created the clash and merger of different influences on the character. O’Keefe also borrowed a piece of Stroud cloth from her friend, which is not easy to come by, to have a blanket made for the character. With this and other details, the show’s creators made sure that the Mitchells and their story (and by extension, a side of the Osage perspective) were presented in an authentic light.

Read More: Is Mary Ingalls Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Real Sister? How did She Die?