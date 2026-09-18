MobLand Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Does Kat McAllister Make a Deal With Colin Tattersall?

Harry Da Souza returns to his highly demanding and stressful job of being the fixer of the messy and neurotic Harrigans, who get worse right at the beginning of the second season of Paramount+’s ‘MobLand.’ At the end of Season 1, Conrad and Maeve were arrested and sent to prison, but thanks to the audio evidence Kevin and Harry had, they are now free. The problem is that during the time they spent behind bars, Kevin has decided to split and work his own angle, beginning his work to push Conrad out completely. Meanwhile, Serafina has been alienated, Eddie has gone AWOL, and, to make matters worse, Kat McAllister has begun making her moves to dismantle the Harrigans once and for all. Harry has to save the family from all this, particularly themselves, while his own family falls apart. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Conrad and Maeve Cause a Ruckus

The episode opens with Conrad and Maeve at the dog race. They are there to meet their new Turkish friend, Gakbu, but instead, they are greeted by his cocky brother, Luka. It turns out that while Gakbu had made a deal with Conrad to send a shipment to London, he has now gone to Kevin to negotiate further terms of their arrangement. Luka taunts Conrad with this information, calling him a “sad, obsolete clown,” which flicks the switch in the Harrigan patriarch’s mind. He goes to the loo and returns with both of Paul’s guns, with which he rains hellfire on Luka and his men.

With a little assistance from Paul and Maeve, he kills them all, ultimately declaring that they are the Harrigans and that anyone who doesn’t know them should Google them. In between this, Maeve has also put some money on a fixed dog race, which will make her millions. Of course, now a mess has been made, and Harry is called to clean it up. At the time, he is finally in couples therapy with Jan. As they start to talk, it becomes clear how terribly out of sync they are. She tells the therapist about their deteriorating relationship and stabbing him. Harry told their daughter, Gina, that he got the wound when he fell off the railing, but Jan told her the truth.

This led Gina to run away, and she is still being looked for. She left a note for her mom, telling her that she should have killed Harry, showing her anger and lack of respect towards her father. While this is being discussed, Harry gets a call and goes right to the scene of the crime. By then, the cops have arrived, but Harry has an inside man in Finch, whom he tells to remove all digital evidence linking the Harrigans to it. Later, he visits the Harrigan house, and Paul updates him at the door, emphasizing the importance of the chain of command in their field.

Inside, Maeve takes the bullet that Conrad caught during the gunfight out of his shoulder. Harry asks Conrad why he was not informed about the meeting with Gakbu. Maeve reveals she insisted on it, given how they were not on good terms with Kevin at the time, and Harry is known to be close to their son. Harry patiently reminds Conrad that the aftermath of the war with Richie has left them in tatters. They are a house divided, and their grip on heroin is loosening after already having lost fentanyl. He also points out that Kevin didn’t call Gakbu; it happened the other way around, which means his intention wasn’t business but to drive a deeper wedge within the family, and it seems to be working.

Maeve Has a Secret Plot Afoot With an Unexpected Collaborator

All evidence points towards the involvement of Kat McAllister, and Harry warns Conrad that he needs to get his ducks in a row or Kat will eat them up piece by piece. He advises the man to talk to his son and clear things up. Instead, Conrad tells him to take care of Gakbu. Harry leaves after telling Conrad he is making a mistake and being asked by Maeve to pick a pony in this fight rather than trying to be neutral. Meanwhile, one of the club’s servers arrives to give a witness statement to the cops. He tells the cops that it was Conrad who did it, and Conrad immediately passes the news of his testimony on to Harry. It turns out they only have 24 hours before the cops make their move on the Harrigans again.

Meanwhile, Maeve decides to go into town for an undisclosed business. Conrad is worried about her safety, so he sends Paul’s newly employed nephew, Fergus, with her. However, Maeve forces him to leave the car when they are at a safe distance from the house. Still, her movement is noted by Zosia, who had been put on the lookout by Harry. He tells her to follow Maeve, which turns out to be a great move because Maeve is found to be meeting with Eddie. Zosia calls Harry to update him, and at the same time, he is sitting with Jan, who has sent him the divorce papers. Eventually, he tells Zosia to leave Maeve and follow Eddie, which, again, is a great move because he will lead them to Gina.

It turns out that Eddie is working with Maeve, and Gina is joining him in this endeavor. She has a knack for finding the right targets, which are the YouTuber guys making millions of dollars. She threatens them with a cut in exchange for security, which is how Eddie is able to put 30 grand on the table as Maeve’s cut in their current meeting. He praises Gina, but Maeve doesn’t want him to be involved with Harry’s daughter. She tells Eddie to cut her off, but by now, it’s clear that he doesn’t really listen to anyone. Meanwhile, Harry pays a visit to the witness and politely explains that it would be in his best interest to retract his statement about the Harrigans. Instead, he should tell the cops he was coerced into it by a man named Gakbu. The guy does it, and the crisis is averted, at least for now.

Kat McAllister Gets Two Interesting Offers

Harry’s next stop is Kevin. It seems that when Kevin asked Harry to join him, the latter refused due to several reasons. That doesn’t mean there is bad blood between friends now. In fact, Harry lays all the cards on the table, having a similar conversation with him that he had with Conrad. Kevin, however, refuses to budge, so before leaving, Harry tells him exactly who Kat is. She is not a small fish in a small pond like Richie Stevenson. She is mob, with trillions of dollars and a nuclear arsenal at her disposal. She is not one to trifle with and expect to get away from it alive.

Meanwhile, Kat McAllister is appointed the US Ambassador to the Court of St. James’, and the ceremony is attended by Serafina and Colin Tattersall. First, Kat meets with Serafina, who reveals she is ready for a change. Her father is old and incapable and must step aside. So she strikes a deal with Kat that will allow Serafina to come out on top. Before she leaves, Serafina is told to immediately report back if she hears from Harry or her family. When she is gone, Tattersall steps forward to kiss the ring. He knows she was after the whole Gakbu incident, and he knows she wants to get rid of the Harrigans.

So, he offers to find her a paladin, a knight in shining armor who will fight in her name, win this war, and rule London when she eventually returns to America. He doesn’t tell her who this paladin is, but his offer does intrigue her. Meanwhile, Harry is in the middle of taking care of Gakbu. He attacks the mob boss, killing all his men. He tells Gakbu he won’t go inside his house and kill everyone else in his family if he confirms who has been pulling his strings. Gakbu says Kat’s name, and Harry kills him. Soon, he receives a call from Zosia, revealing that Gina has been found. The episode ends with Tattersall walking into a house and meeting with Frankie, the knight he has promised to Kat.

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