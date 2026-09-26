MobLand Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Does Bella Die?

The chaos is just beginning in the second season of Paramount+’s ‘MobLand,’ with the second episode making things direr for the Harrigans. It begins with Harry tracking down Gina with Eddie, but keeping his distance because he knows that he is the last person his daughter wants to see. He tries to reach Jan, but she is no longer answering his calls. Meanwhile, Conrad gets a check-up to find out if he is still well enough to keep going. The doctor reveals that while dementia is nowhere on the cards at the moment, his more pressing problem is the part of his brain that deals with impulse and control. Problems in that section of his brain explain his shoot-first, talk-later approach, which seems to have worsened recently. Instead of seeking medical help, Conrad threatens the doctor and demands that he delete the report. He is letting his impulses control him after all. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Maeve Cooks Up a Wicked Plan

While he is still in London, Conrad gets a call from Maeve, but doesn’t tell her why he is there. She knows he is lying, but she thinks it’s because he has a new sidepiece. Anyway, she called because she thinks it’s time to patch things up with Serafina. While Conrad suspects she is up to something, she convinces him that her only intention is to bury the hatchet. Conrad would prefer that, which is why he calls Serafina and convinces her to join him and Maeve for dinner. She, too, wonders why Maeve has this sudden desire to make things right, but she agrees. When Maeve comes home, she takes a look at Conrad’s beloved dogs. She tells Paul how the animals seem to have gotten old and frail and should be put out of their misery.

When Maeve asks him to call the vet, he finds himself in quite a bind. Moments earlier, he’d advised Fergus not to get in the middle of the conflict between the family members, and he finds himself in one now. He tries to talk Maeve out of it, knowing the hell Conrad would wreak if his dogs were harmed. But he has no other option, so a vet is called and the dogs are declared as healthy as they can be. It turns out that the dogs were just an excuse. Maeve indulges the unsuspecting doctor in talks of poison and concludes that antifreeze is the best way to kill someone. It is sweet and not as noticeably bitter as the others.

Later, while looking for the antifreeze, she calls Eddie to ask him whether he has cut ties with Gina yet. Eddie tries to explain to her how great Gina is for their business, but Maeve gives him 24 hours to sort it out. She doesn’t need to say the “or else” part. Meanwhile, Harry finally manages to get hold of Jan. He tells her Gina’s whereabouts and what she is up to. He thinks they should get her out, but Jan wonders what purpose it would serve. If Gina is happy, she doesn’t care what she does. And if Harry thinks he is better to be around than Eddie, he is wrong. Jan reminds him that Gina learned everything from her father, so staying away from him, the poison, is perhaps for the best.

Jan Makes an Unexpected Acquaintance

Jan may be right in thinking that Harry’s line of work is the problem for them. Last season, she made one new friend and confidant, only to discover that that friend was actually an undercover officer using her to get to Harry and the Harrigans. It seems history is eager to repeat itself, because another of Harry’s enemies is trying to get close to her now. She has a minor accident when a man named Jamie rear-ends her car. They share information for insurance purposes, but later, Jamie offers her 5k in cash to skip the official process. He invites her to dinner in the guise of giving her the cash, but she settles on coffee over breakfast instead. When they meet, he gives her 7k, though they’d settled on six, and flirts with her.

She doesn’t indulge him, but he clearly isn’t stepping back. What Jan doesn’t know is that Jamie is actually Donnie, with whom Harry has crossed paths a couple of times, especially in his dealings with Kat McAllister. Later, Jan meets with Gina. While she doesn’t tell her, Harry knows she does tell her about their divorce proceedings. It catches Gina off guard, but she tries not to show any emotions. When asked if Eddie is good to her, she simply says she can handle him. She also repeatedly says she is happy where she is and has no intentions of coming back home, at least for now. A teary-eyed Jan leaves when Eddie shows up. Meanwhile, Kat gives Colin Tattersall a go, and he reaches out to Frankie.

They meet in Frankie’s salon, where he assesses Colin’s hands and feet and gets him a pedicure. In the end, he takes over from his employee to cut Colin’s nails himself. Meanwhile, the copper talks about the assassination of King Henry IV of France by François Ravaillac. It’s not the assassination but the punishment Ravaillac had to endure that becomes the focus of their conversation. Colin enlightens Freddie on how the man was tortured and then tied with four horses trotting in opposite directions until they tore him apart. He compares Harry to Ravaillac and thinks that they, too, will have to tie him to the four horses to bring him down. When Freddie expresses concern about what happened to Richie Stevenson, the last man who was in cahoots with Colin, the cop reminds him that Richie didn’t have the backing they have now.

Colin and Freddie Assess Harry’s Weaknesses

It takes some thinking, but Freddie eventually comes around and asks Colin what the plan is. Colin tells him that they need to attack on four fronts. The most important thing is to hit Harry where his heart is, Jan and Gina. The second is his employer, Conrad. Then there is Kevin. The fourth, however, is a toss-up. He wonders if it is Eddie or Serafina, but he decides to put his money on an unexpected horse. He doesn’t name this person, but in the next scene, we see Harry walking up to Bella’s door. The vibe between them remains weird, with Harry keeping his cards and feelings close to himself. At the same time, Bella is more open to the proposals of running away together, or giving Harry a hug or some other sexual favor as a condolence for his impending divorce.

When he tells her about Gina and Eddie, she also makes it clear she cannot do anything about it. She has no control over her son, and when Harry tells her to talk to Kevin, she points out that their love is mired in a complicated history. In that context, if Kevin walked in to see Bella and Harry having a chat, who knows what he would think? And Harry doesn’t argue with her on this. He leaves with nothing resolved, but on his way back, he leaves a message for Jan, entertaining the possibility of running away together somewhere hot.

Freddie Makes a Major Move on the Harrigans

Elsewhere, Conrad and Maeve arrive for dinner, but Serafina seems to be fashionably late. What they don’t know is that Donnie tipped her off to sit it out. She doesn’t ask why she shouldn’t go, but she takes the advice. Later, she calls Conrad, but Maeve sees the notification and decides to ignore it. The reason Conrad is not around to take the call is that someone has called him on the restaurant’s line, and he leaves the table to attend to it, confused about who knows he is there in the first place. He has no idea that the call is part of a coordinated attack.

Men in black vans roll up at a bar, where they shoot down poor Fergus, which is tragic because Paul had been wondering if it was time to send Fergus back home to keep him safe. Another attack is at the garage where Zosia is kidnapped. Another attack is at Eddie and Gina’s flat, but fortunately, Harry had been keeping an eye on them. By the time he kills all the men and goes to the apartment, Gina and Eddie have already fled. The fourth attack targets Bella, and Frankie himself shows up to get the job done. He is the one who called the restaurant, and as he points a gun at Bella’s head, he says “bang” to Conrad on the phone.

One could say this is the end for Bella, but Freddie, or rather, Kat, likely has other plans for her. From Season 2’s trailer, we know that several scenes featuring Bella haven’t happened yet. This means either Freddie will let her live, making the bang a warning shot. Or, it could be the first step to turn her, just as Serafina was turned against her father. It remains to be seen what impact this attack will have on Harry and the Harrigans, but clearly, it will show the cops that there is a new player in town. For now, Kavanagh has decided to focus her investigation on identifying the mole in her team.

Read More: MobLand: Who is Frankie? Who Plays Him?