MobLand Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Blank Curtain

The Harrigans are thrown into a disarray with Freddie Cooper’s latest attack in Paramount+’s ‘MobLand.’ The last episode ended with Bella’s return, while Freddie left behind his helmet, which turns out to be full of explosives. The next morning, Frankie shows up on the scene on his own, examining the place and giving a different report to his boss, Kavanagh, who wonders why he is there all by himself. She is not the only one gripped by suspicion, as Harry’s next conversation with Conrad takes a turn that wasn’t quite unexpected but would be particularly fatal if left unchecked. Meanwhile, Maeve has her own thing going on, and it seems the cards may have started to finally fall into place for her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Conrad Questions Harry’s Loyalty

Harry arrives at the Cotswolds to update Conrad about the meeting and the subsequent explosion. He reveals how Freddie’s arrival on the scooter made him look like a clown, but he is no clown. (In a meeting with Colin Tattersall, Frankie, too, talks about how Harry was completely unreadable, prompting the corrupt cop to call their nemesis “the money.”) He knew exactly which buttons to push to make Kevin angry about Bella. When asked why Seraphina was there, Harry says he called her because she is the only Harrigan who is talking to Kevin, and they needed to present a united front. As Conrad begins to lash out at Harry for keeping him away from the meeting, Harry reminds him that he had already warned him and Kevin about this.

He also points out that he could have taken Kat’s side, and the war would still have come; it’s just that he would have been on the other side. Conrad clings to this remark and wonders why Harry said no to Kat, if he did that at all. Harry has no patience for questions about his loyalty, and as he walks away, Conrad shouts after him, telling him to pick a side. Maeve witnesses his antics from her window, and she is happy that Harry’s spell on Conrad is finally breaking. As Harry drives away from the house, he calls Seraphina to meet with him. There is no doubt in either’s mind what this meeting is about.

Bella Questions Kevin’s Competence

Jan wakes up happy but a bit confused about her date with Donnie. He tries to get her back in bed, but dating again is all new territory to her, so she decides not to get all romantic with him. He, however, continues to be sweet, even if corny. He tells her she’s not lost, she’s traveling, and leaves after calling “that Harry guy” an idiot. Meanwhile, Maeve tells Eddie to take the flight to Kerry, and while he takes all the notes, he realizes he needs his passport to travel to Ireland. This means going back to his mom’s house, which he isn’t entirely happy about. While his wife is on the phone, Conrad’s wound starts bleeding again.

He calls Maeve, but when she doesn’t answer, he looks for the bandages himself, only to find antifreeze stashed between her things. He realizes what she was up to, though he doesn’t talk about it with her just yet. He has to go to London on business and tells Maeve they will talk when he is back. He takes Paul, who has not been allowed to leave, to attend his nephew’s funeral. Kevin greets Bella with coffee in the morning, but she is too traumatized by the events of the past couple of days and goes straight for a drink. When he promises he will never let anything like that happen to her again, she wonders how exactly he will protect her.

When he says he was the one who put a gun to Freddie’s head to make him turn over Bella, she points out what a bad move that was because she was a couple of blocks away with a gun to her head. She calls him impulsive, comparing him to Conrad, while highlighting how Harry didn’t pull out a gun, which he’d have if he needed to. She also calls him incapable of running the Harrigan empire. Their conversation is interrupted by Eddie’s unexpected arrival. He goes straight to his room to get his passport, but he does hug Bella; for her husband, he just says, “Laters, Kev.”

Kavanagh Catches Up With Finch

As Seraphina sits in front of Harry, she knows there is no point in lying. He asks her to start from the beginning, and she talks about the near-death experience in Antwerp that made her realize she had to change her life and stop relying on Conrad to fix everything. Then she got a call from Kat, and the offer sounded too good to pass up. She’s worried about what Harry will do, so she asks him to tell Conrad now if that’s what he plans to do. Harry, however, is not too eager to act, especially as telling Conrad would leave him even more unhinged since Seraphina is the only one in the family he feels he can trust at the moment.

Elsewhere, Kavanagh is on Finch’s trail. She finds out he has tampered with the evidence and tries to keep this information from going out. But the lab tech also turns out to be an informant and immediately tells Harry. With this pressing matter to tend to, Harry tells Seraphina to leave and not pick up anyone’s calls. She doesn’t know where else to go, so she goes to her mother. Harry tells Zosia to give him a marked vehicle that can easily be traced to them. She is surprised by the request but honors it. Later, Harry gets into the said car wearing a mask, attacks and robs a jewelry shop, and flees the scene with his accomplice on a bike, leaving the car behind.

Conrad Has an Unexpected Conversation With Gina

Conrad arrives in his London apartment to find Gina waiting for Eddie. She tells him Maeve gave Eddie the keys and that they are flying out soon. Conrad hands her a drink and tells her to sit, even though she doesn’t want to. He asks about Harry, and she reveals she hasn’t seen him in a while because her parents have split. When he wonders what happened, she blames his work. This leads Conrad to go on about how he hired Harry fifteen years ago. Harry and Kevin had crossed paths at Newgate prison. When they got out, Kevin joined the family business, but Harry joined the Paras and then worked for a private security firm.

One day, Conrad called the said firm for their services, and when Harry showed up at their door, Kevin recognized him. Conrad offered him a job, and he accepted on the spot. He remembers how calm Harry was, settling things with ease, while Conrad wanted to go in guns blazing. He was also calm when, the next time, he had to hold down a man while Conrad mutilated his privates. In short, he says, men like Harry are already broken in the perfect shape. Nothing else can break them, and this goes for their loyalty as well. He tells Gina that she will need her father’s shadow to be protected. Then Eddie shows up, and Conrad decides to leave for his thing while they leave for theirs.

Harry Ties Up Loose Ends While Conrad Stirs More Trouble

Later that night, Harry picks up Finch, with the latter having no idea he has been made by Kavanagh. Harry reveals the tip from his source and then asks Finch about the smash-and-grab connected to the Harrigans that took place in the city earlier that day. Finch has no idea about it, which proves he has been cut off from the communication channel and that his boss knows he is working for the enemy. Finch realizes where this is going, but he becomes even more concerned when Harry mentions his wife and son. Harry assures him that nothing will happen to his family and that they will simply discuss his options.

It turns out that Finch doesn’t have many options, apart from agreeing to stage his own suicide in the woods. In exchange, Harry promises to send a deposit to his wife’s account every month. Harry drives the man to a secluded spot, takes out a ladder, ties a noose to the tree, and calmly tells Finch to get up and put it around his neck. As death stares him in the face, Finch tries to wriggle his way out. He starts by asking to leave a note for his wife, but there is no pen or paper. Then he asks to call her, but there is no reception. Then he claims he has a file on Harrigans, which his wife will find and hand over to the authorities if something happens to him.

But Harry calls his bluff, explaining exactly how things will go down. He’d have left Finch’s wife alone, but now he will have to find her to see if there really is a file, and it will not go well for her. Is this what Finch wants? The cop concedes there is indeed no file. To not drag things any further, Harry kicks the ladder from under his feet, and holds him in one place while he chokes to death. Meanwhile, Eddie and Gina are on a plane to Kerry. When Eddie asks Maeve why they are going there, she recites an ominous poem and tells him everything will be revealed in due time.

Conrad, on the other hand, shows up at Freddie’s place with Paul and opens fire on his men, throwing the only alive one in the back of his car and driving away while laughing hysterically. Meanwhile, Harry calls Seraphina and tells her he understands why she flipped, because he himself had considered doing it. But now that she’s in with Kat, they can use it, which means she has to turn into a double agent now. Harry also calls Kevin, telling him he’s had enough. They need to meet up in the Cotswolds, or he is out. The night would have ended there, but then Harry receives a video from an unknown number. It shows Gina having sex with a man whose face is not revealed. The man secretly filming the video reveals himself to be Freddie.

Read More: MobLand: Who is Frankie? Who Plays Him?