MobLand Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: The Harrigan Family Meetup Turns Violent

Violence and chaos are leveled up as the second season of Paramount+’s ‘MobLand’ crosses its midmark. The previous episode ended with Conrad gunning down Frankie’s men and kidnapping the only one left alive. He takes Jojo all the way back to the Cotswolds, to his barn where he tortures him all night to get information about Frankie. A concerned Paul updates Harry on the impromptu attack, and the next morning, Harry drives up to the house with Kevin and Bella for the family sit-down. Maeve, of course, is not happy about it, and later looks for the antifreeze, which she discovers has already been found out by Conrad, who wonders if he, along with Seraphina and Harry, was also an intended victim. His wife assures him of course he wasn’t, but can we really believe any word that comes out of Maeve’s mouth? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Eddie’s Assassination Attempt Goes Awry

While the family members prepare for the meeting that has been a long time coming, Maeve slips away to the stables to talk with Eddie. He is in Ireland with Gina, who has no idea why they are really there. To be fair, neither does Eddie. He receives a gift basket containing a time, an address, and a gun hidden inside. On the call, Maeve tells him to bring her Medusa’s head, and Eddie, who neither knows who Medusa is nor how to operate the weapon given to him (thank god for YouTube tutorials!), takes the task very seriously. During the day, they go around town as happy tourists, but Gina starts to notice something is off with him. When she introduces him as Eddie to a store manager, he corrects her, saying he is Powell.

Later that evening, she gets ready for a night out in the happening places of the town, only to end up in a dull bar where they sit in a corner while he fidgets and watches others, while she, concerned and confused, watches him. Eventually, a group of men walks in, and it turns out one of them (the one with the Medusa tattoo on his arm) is Medusa. Later, we discover that he is called so because he buries people in concrete, after, of course, brutally torturing them first. But for now, neither the audience nor Eddie has any idea who the man really is. As Gina senses trouble, she repeatedly asks Eddie to leave, but instead, he follows the Medusa gang to a secluded farm. Eventually, he confesses Maeve sent him there to murder the man they just saw in the bar.

Gina is infuriated and decides to walk away, though there is nothing but empty road for miles. Meanwhile, Eddie sneaks into the house but is found out and soon finds himself in front of a hot iron rod that Medusa intends to insert into his hindside. Eddie would have died if it weren’t for Gina, who suddenly starts banging at the window. It’s a good thing she returned for him, but then the rest of the gang surrounds them. For a minute, it looks like the young lovebirds are done for. But then, Harry shows up and shoots down every single person, including Medusa. The thing is that when Maeve was talking to Eddie, Paul overheard her and told Harry all about it. Harry borrowed Paul’s gun, got on a helicopter, flew all the way to Ireland, and located Medusa’s place with a little help from Zosia.

Jan Discovers Donnie’s Deception

While Harry saves his daughter, he also reaches out to Jan and tells him her new love interest is a setup. She doesn’t believe him, and thinks that he had someone tail her. She worries Harry will do something to Donnie- sorry, Jamie! But at the same time, she cannot shake off suspicion. So, she calls Jamie, and they meet at his house. He claims his wife is away, but Jan quickly points out that his coffee table tells her he doesn’t have a wife. As they talk, he receives a text. Jan prompts him to get some wine, and while she is away, she quickly peeks at his phone and discovers he is communicating with Seraphina. This confirms her fears, but she stays calm, says her goodbyes, and leaves, wiping off the kiss she just shared with him.

Rewind to the morning, and Harry has finally managed to get Conrad and Kevin in the same room. At first, Conrad pretends not to see Kevin while he boasts about his actions the night before. Harry tells him his captive, Jojo, is dead, though he conveniently doesn’t mention that he suffocated poor Jojo to death as soon as he drove in and saw Conrad with blood all over him walking out of the barn. He also tries to tone down the antagonism between the father and son. At one point, Conrad asks if Brendan is here, and when Kevin points out Brendan is dead, Conrad immediately course-corrects and claims he was talking about his other son, Eddie.

Frankie Mounts a Daring Attack on the Harrigans

Harry is briefly taken away when Seraphina arrives. He immediately cooks up a story about how Conrad called her in and that Jojo died mid-journey if Donnie asks her anything. Sure enough, Donnie calls her and asks her to meet immediately, but she lets it slip that she is at the family meeting in the Cotswolds. This information goes from Donnie to Tattersall to Frankie and eventually to Kate McAllister. Once she gives it a go, Frankie’s men prepare for the assault. Meanwhile, all the Harrigans, including Bella, assemble for the meeting. With Harry gone, no one knows how to initiate things. So, Bella, unexpectedly, takes the lead. She talks about how Harry is right about the family’s divided nature.

She also casually mentions how she has made him several offers and propositions, but he has promptly and repeatedly refused them all. She also invokes Eddie’s name, pointing out that he is all they have left, hoping that this would be the thread that finally binds them together. But before she can find out if her words succeeded, things take a dramatic turn. Seraphina gets a text from Donnie to get out of there immediately. She realizes what is about to happen and tries to warn everyone, but everyone is too slow to react. They understand the severity of the situation only when they hear people with guns at their gates. As they scamper to get the guns, Frankie’s assault begins. Smoke bombs are thrown, and bullets fly by.

Somehow in this chaos, all the Harrigans, along with Paul, manage to get into their helicopter and fly away. Freddie watches them from the ground, smirking because he has given Conrad as good as he got, maybe even worse. Of course, questions will be raised. Like, how was Seraphina tipped off? And more importantly, why did Harry fly away after getting all the Harrigans in one place? Maeve is going to cling to it, though Harry may finally say something back since her actions almost got his daughter killed. Conrad, who is clearly in the early stages of dementia, might also act impulsively towards Harry. Kevin, too, might be forced to reconsider his relationship with his friend after his wife’s open confession during the meeting. Who knows, perhaps Harry will finally decide to call it quits and leave them to their own devices!

Read More: MobLand: Who is Frankie? Who Plays Him?