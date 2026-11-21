In its second season, Paramount+’s ‘MobLand’ throws another challenge in front of the Harrigans in the form of Kat McAllister and Frankie Cooper. The ten-episode season takes many twists and turns as the Harrigans fight among themselves while also facing a new threat that forces them to run for their lives. By the end of the season, they somehow survive, but their problems haven’t come to an end. If anything, things are going to get worse. The story will continue in Season 3, which was renewed in September 2026, about two weeks before Season 2 premiered. Filming for Season 3 has already begun, putting it on an accelerated timeline compared to Season 2, which was renewed after the entire Season 1 had aired. With the gap of about a year and a half between the first two seasons, a similar timeline can be expected for the next season, which is expected to air sometime in late 2027 or early 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

MobLand Season 3 Might Have Harry Question His Loyalty to the Harrigans

The second season of ‘MobLand’ had all the walls closing in on the Harrigans. Frankie Cooper, backed by Kat McAllister, throws them into disarray, and he would likely have uprooted the entire Harrigan clan in one fell swoop if it weren’t for Harry. Despite Kat’s repeated offer, Harry refuses to give up his current employers, and the finale further solidifies his dedication to his job. In the end, Frankie’s men are dead while he is left alive to be tortured by Maeve. Kat, on the other hand, is driven back to America, and the Harrigan business is restored, with no further scrutiny from the cops. Things stabilize so well that Harry even thinks about going on a break with Jan and Gina.

But then, Eddie being Eddie messes everything up. In an attempt to kill Harry, he ends up killing Jan instead. With his own family being targeted this time, the attack isn’t something Harry will take lightly. He will get to the truth, and when that happens, Eddie will have to pay. However, the Harrigans will not take this attack lightly, and it will finally drive a wedge between the family and their fixer. Apart from the imminent clash with Harry, the season will also focus on the arrival of Kelly O’Connor, aka Mad Dog, who also has his eyes set on Eddie. While handling the Irish threat, Harry will have one more to contend with.

When he forces Kat to run back to America, Harry invites the ire of her entire family. She tells him as much, stating that she will send the Navy SEALs after him. She also mentions that the entire McAllister clan will come after him. Harry knows that this is not an empty threat and that, soon, he will have to face the consequences of defeating Kat. Considering all these things, it is fair to say that Harry and the Harrigans will have their hands full with external threats. Meanwhile, loyalties within the family will also continue to shift, especially as everyone is made to choose sides between Eddie and Harry. That divide is something the Harrigans will never come back from.

MobLand Season 3 Will Introduce New Villains

The second season of ‘MobLand’ wraps up the arc of Kat McAllister and Frankie Cooper. However, neither is confirmed dead by the end of the season. This casts a shadow over the return of Janet McTeer and Johnny Flynn. With Kelly O’Connor, aka Mad Dog, entering the picture, Colin Morgan is expected to be bumped up to a regular cast member. At the same time, Jan’s death means that Joanne Froggatt will likely not return for Season 3, unless she appears in flashbacks or as a ghost haunting Harry. More new characters will enter the fray to stir more trouble for Harry and the Harrigans. Meanwhile, all the main cast members will reprise their roles.

This includes Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan. Additionally, we will also see Paddy Considine as Kevin, Lara Pulver as Bella, Anson Boon as Eddie, and Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina. Teddie Allen’s Gina is also expected to have an expanded role as her mother’s death will likely push her further into her father’s world. Other supporting characters like Emmett J. Scanlan’s Paul, Jasmine Jobson’s Zosia, and Toby Jones’ Colin are also expected to reprise their roles in different capacities.

Read More: Is Jan Dead? Did Joanne Froggatt Leave MobLand?