Mollie Tibbetts Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

The city of Brooklyn in Iowa is a relatively peaceful place. Hence local citizens were left shocked when Mollie Tibbetts went missing while out jogging on July 18, 2018. While the national media publicized the case, the police were left with next to no leads until a surveillance video dawned light on the incident. Dateline’s ‘The Last Day: The Case of Mollie Tibbetts’ chronicles Mollie’s terrifying death and shows how the investigation revealed a murder fueled by rage. If you are intrigued by this case and want to know where Mollie’s killer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Mollie Tibbetts Die?

A lively and down-to-earth young woman, Mollie Tibbetts was adored by her family. According to the show, Mollie’s parents were divorced; hence, she, her mother, and her two siblings resided in Brooklyn, Iowa. Even the people who knew her talked about her kindheartedness and mentioned how she loved greeting everyone with a smile. Aged 20 at the time of her disappearance, Mollie was a student at the University of Iowa and had lofty ambitions for the future. She was also extremely helpful to anyone who needed it, and her shocking demise is difficult to accept to this very day.

The show mentioned that since Mollie was a former cross country runner, she loved going on long jogs, especially in the evening. The 20-year-old had the same idea on July 18, 2018, when she stepped out of her boyfriend’s brother’s home and decided to jog back to her residence. While Mollie was last seen at around 7:30 pm, she never returned home that night, leaving her family worried and anxious. However, family members approached law enforcement and reported Mollie missing when the University of Iowa student failed to turn up for her summer job at a local daycare the following morning.

Once the police began investigating the incident, they learned that although Mollie’s boyfriend was in Dubuque, Iowa, on the night of the disappearance, he received a message from her that evening. That message turned out to be her last communication and indicated that Mollie was indoors at that time. For days law enforcement officials combed through the nearby areas and left no stones unturned in their search. Still, there was no news about the missing woman, and the hope of her being alive dimmed by the second. Ultimately, about a month after Mollie’s disappearance, authorities located her deceased body in a nearby cornfield. Upon first inspection, the police found the victim dressed in just a bra, socks, and shoes, indicating that her attacker might have had a sexual motive. Moreover, an autopsy later determined that multiple stab wounds resulted in Mollie’s death.

Who Killed Mollie Tibbetts?

The initial investigation into Mollie’s disappearance was relatively slow, as there were no leads or eyewitnesses to the incident. Although the police were meticulous in their hunt for a witness and even sat through several interviews with the victim’s acquaintances, they were unable to find a suspect and found themselves back on square one. The show mentioned that law enforcement officials were quite thorough in their search and even used sniffer dogs, but there was no news about the missing girl for days.

After learning about the path Mollie took for her evening jog on July 18, authorities realized that they would be able to trace her movement using CCTV cameras. Surprisingly, the surveillance footage from these CCTV cameras told a rather sinister story, as the police spotted how a Chevrolet Malibu kept driving past the victim while she jogged. Although the video did not show any incriminating evidence, it was pretty clear that the vehicle was following Mollie.

Hence, using that as their only lead, authorities were led straight to the car’s owner, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was employed by a local dairy farm. Initially, Rivera insisted on his innocence and claimed that he had nothing to do with Mollie’s disappearance. However, once detectives looked through his vehicle’s trunk, they found traces of blood that perfectly matched the victim. Faced with the evidence, Rivera immediately changed his tune and led the police to where he had hidden Mollie’s body. Initially, the suspect claimed that he had no recollection of killing Mollie but later claimed that two unknown men had forced him to kill the 20-year-old. Nevertheless, once produced in court, Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2021.

