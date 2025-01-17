Molly Mae: Where is the Founder of Maebe Now?

In Prime Video’s ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All,’ we get a glimpse into the life of the social media influencer and entrepreneur Molly Mae. As she tries to move past her breakup with Tommy Fury, she handles the responsibility of being a mother and the owner of two businesses. The documentary series provides us with the behind-the-scenes of the launch of her new clothing brand, Maebe, and how she navigates through the criticism and expectations of her followers or customers. Besides focusing on her professional side, the show also acquaints us with her emotional side.

Molly Mae Had High Ambitions From a Young Age

Born on May 26, 1999, in Stevenage, England, Molly-Mae Hague was brought up by two loving parents in Hitchin, Hertfordshire. Having ample confidence and a desire to become famous from her early days led her to participate in various beauty pageants in her teenage days. In 2015, she was crowned Miss Teen Hertfordshire, followed by World Teen Supermodel UK in the following year. Cashing in on the exposure she had gotten, Molly then starred in the fifth season of ‘Love Island,’ after which her life changed drastically.

Social Media Influencer Molly Mae is the Owner/Founder of Two Brands

In 2019, during her time on ‘Love Island,’ Molly formed a romantic connection with Tommy Fury, and the couple finished as the runners-up. She also made an appearance on a couple of other reality shows, including ‘Tyson Fury: Gypsy King,’ ‘The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer,’ and ‘At Home with the Furys.’ After her stint on ‘Love Island,’ she got the opportunity to become the Brand Ambassador of PrettyLittleThing and signed a £500,000 deal. In August 2021, her role in the company changed as she began serving as the Creative Director of the firm. In December of the same year, she made a guest appearance on ‘The Diary of a CEO’ podcast, where she was interviewed by Steven Bartlett.

Molly’s professional career flourished further when she launched a self-tanning company called Filter. By the summer of 2023, she resigned from her position at PrettyLittleThing for personal reasons but continued to serve as their brand ambassador. With several years of experience working with different fashion brands under her belt, Molly began thinking about establishing her own brand. After a couple of years of brainstorming and building the collection, the influencer and entrepreneur officially launched Maebe on September 29, 2024. Although all the products on Maebe’s website were sold out within the first half hour of its launch, many buyers around the world highly criticized the quality of the products.

Several buyers took to social media and called out the cheap materials used in the products, especially the blazers that bobbled just a couple of days later. About a month later, she took accountability for it and apologized to her customers, claiming that there was an unexpected error with the production of the clothing articles. Due to the entire situation, her confidence was shaken but she pulled herself up again and focused on the areas of improvement. In December 2024, the Maebe website was fully restocked again, with improved products following the criticism. Besides being the proud founder of Maebe and Filter, the Cheshire resident is still an influencer who promotes other brands, like LOOKFANTASTIC and AVEENO, on her social media.

Molly Mae is Still Deeply Invested in Tommy Fury

As mentioned above, Molly Mae began dating Tommy Fury on ‘Love Island’ and continued their relationship even after the show was over. They took the next step in their relationship by moving in together and welcoming their beloved daughter, Bambi, into the world on January 23, 2023. In July of the same year, the couple got engaged and began planning to spend the rest of their lives together. However, in August 2024, Molly announced that they had parted ways after about five years of dating. In the following months, the couple remained amicable and co-parented their daughter.

On Halloween’s Day 2024, she dressed Bambi up in a cute little red dress while she dressed up as a grandmother. Molly also spent Christmas with her daughter. She regularly documents slices of her life with Bambi and uploads the videos as vlogs on her YouTube channel. When reports of her sharing a kiss with her former partner, Tommy Fury, during a New Year’s Eve celebration surfaced, she described the situation as complicated. She said, “We are figuring it out as adults, as parents. We’re doing the best we can.” As for her future plans, she plans to focus on her daughter and her businesses and let bygones be bygones.

Read More: Dorian Nakamoto: Where is the Suspected Bitcoin Founder Now?