Tommy Fury: Where is Molly Mae’s Ex-Boyfriend Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ documents the day-to-day life of Molly Mae as she tackles the challenges that come along with owning two businesses and being a single mother after her recent break up with her fiancé, Tommy Fury. In the documentary series, Molly opens up about her relationship with the professional boxer in detail, going back to its origins and where they stand currently. She also talks about how they have remained amicable after their separation while co-parenting their daughter, Bambi.

Tommy Fury Remains Focused on His Boxing Career

Born to an Irish Traveller descent father named John Fury on May 7, 1999, in Manchester, England, Thomas “Tommy” Michael John Fury showed a passion for athletics and sports from a young age. Inspired by his half-brother Tyson Fury, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, Tommy became determined to leave his own mark in the world of boxing as well. After several years of training, he stepped foot into the ring of professional boxing on December 22, 2018, and earned a win on his debut at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

2023 was a hugely successful year in his professional boxing career as he went into the ring with Jake Paul in February and KSI in October. He managed to defeat both his opponents. In 2019, he put his boxing career on halt for a few months as he participated in the dating reality show, ‘Love Island.’ In December of the same year, he also made an appearance in ‘The Boxer and The Ballroom Dancer.’ He was also featured in Netflix’s ‘At Home with the Furys,’ a reality show that centers upon his brother, Tyson Fury, and his family.

Moreover, Tommy nearly agreed to participate in ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ but he withdrew his name right before the official lineup was announced. In October 2024, he also published a memoir titled ‘Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury.’ Focusing on newer challenges, Tommy Fury continues to train and stay ready for whenever he gets into the ring with another challenger. As of now, he is trying to get as fit and strong as he can by hitting the gym, running, swimming, and boxing regularly. He has admitted that he is also being cautious of what he eats and drinks while getting the right amount of rest and sleep.

Tommy Fury Has Taken Accountability For His Alcoholism and Hopes to Have a Better Year Ahead

During his time on ‘Love Island’ in 2019, Tommy Fury met social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague, whom he began dating. Their partnership was so strong that they reached the final of the series and finished as runners-up. The year 2023 was not only significant on the professional front, but it involved a lot of positive changes in his personal life as well. Following the birth of the couple’s daughter, Bambi, on January 23, Tommy and Molly got engaged on July 23. The couple shocked their fans in August 2024 when they called their relationship quits for reasons unknown. The months following the breakup were taxing on both of them for different reasons. Tommy had to deal with countless rumors that alleged the reason for their separation was him being unfaithful to Molly during their relationship.

In November 2024, he was able to get his mind off of it for a few hours as he attended a WWE event in Manchester, England, and got to meet several legendary wrestlers, such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and more. The following month, rumors about them being involved again stirred after they were caught kissing at a New Year’s Eve party. When asked to elaborate about it, Molly described the situation as very complicated and stated, “We are figuring it out as adults, as parents. We’re doing the best we can.” Denying the rumors of him cheating on Molly Mae, Tommy Fury admitted that the reason for their breakup was alcoholism.

During a conversation with Men’s Health, he said, “Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it. If you’re in the same spot as me, where you just think that it’s going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That’s the cycle of it.” He explained that he was in search of the same endorphins he got after a good boxing session, and that’s when he turned to alcohol. To conclude, Tommy revealed, “I’m going to get back in the ring real soon and I’m going to pick up where I left off. I’m ready to do that now. I’ve wasted a year already in my life and I’m ready to pick back up and have a great 2025.”

