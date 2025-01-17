Francesca Britton-Lynch: Where is Molly Mae’s Manager Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’ is a documentary series that delves deep into the life of Molly-Mae Hague as the audience learns what happens behind the scenes. While learning more about the influencer, we are also introduced to important people in her life, such as her family and friends. Besides them, her manager, Francesca Britton-Lynch, also plays a significant role in her life, especially her professional career.

Besides Molly Mae’s Manager, Francesca Britton-Lynch is Also the Director of a PR Firm

Serving as the longtime manager of Molly-Mae Hague, Francesca Britton-Lynch has loads of responsibilities on her shoulders, given the stature of the social media influencer and entrepreneur of Molly. As her sounding board, Francesca also helps the internet sensation make decisions that yield positive results for her and her brand. Her abilities to manage Molly were tested when she broke up with Tommy Fury after several years of dating. However, she passed the test and handled the situation pretty well. Apart from being Molly Mae’s manager, Francesca is also the Director of The Social PR, which is one of the leading public relations firms in the United Kingdom.

Francesca Holds the Memories of Her Mother and Father Close to Her Heart

Much like her profession, Francesca Britton-Lynch is leading a highly content life on the family front. While she is quite particular about her work, she also brilliantly manages her personal life by ensuring she takes time out of her schedule to make time for her family and friends. Francesca was raised in a loving household surrounded by the warmth of her mother and father, but her life took a drastic turn on December 26, 2004, when she lost her mother to the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. Despite the devastating loss, her father, Dave, ensured she grew up with immense love and care, keeping the memories of her mother alive in her heart.

Like a doting daughter, Francesca never missed any opportunity to hang out with her father. From embarking on vacations to catching up for dinners or just a drive, the father-daughter duo did it all. Sadly, he passed away in January 2020 due to a sudden stroke, leaving a void in Francesca’s life that nothing and no one can ever fill. Announcing the demise of her beloved dad, she reminded everyone what a “remarkable gentleman” he was and how he fought for his life “until the very end.” Francesca wrote, in part: “He has given me the greatest life and we have shared so much together. Everything we did we did together.” Expressing her gratitude for everything her “perfect father” did for her, she further added, “I will continue to make him so very proud in every way. Everything I am is because of him.”

Francesca Feels Grateful For the Love and Support of Her Husband And Kids

Francesca Britton-Lynch has been married to the love of her life, Jay Lynch, for over a year now. While neither of the two has revealed the details about when and where their paths crossed with each other and how they got together, we are certain that the two have been smitten with each other for almost a decade. Over the years, Jay and Francesca have served as each other’s rocks and surpassed every obstacle life threw at them through love and understanding. In October 2020, the two became a family of three when they were blessed with a baby boy, Bobbie Britton Lynch. From what we can tell, their story is a classic friends-turned-into-lovers one, which became more special when Jay popped the question to Francesca in May 2022.

On June 4, 2023, just over a year after their engagement, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Though their union was graced by the wonderful presence of their family and friends, Francesca felt the absence of her parents on her big day. However, she was more than elated to have her and Jay’s firstborn, Bobbie, attend the celebration of their love. As of writing, the manager and the professional footballer are proud parents to not one but two adorable boys, as they welcomed another son, Tate Britton-Lynch, on November 12, 2024. Despite being parents to two kids, Jay and Francesca do make time for each other and sneak a few dates here and there. All the ups and downs they have faced as a unit have only strengthened their bond and increased their love for each other. With a loving husband and two precious kids whom she dotes upon, Francesca Britton-Lynch feels grateful that her life is now complete.

