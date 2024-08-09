17 Best Mom Daughter Movies on HBO Max (August 2024)

From the early days of her daughter’s life, a mother starts to visualize and chart a course for her child’s destiny, shaped by her own experiences. The mother’s teachings often convey her expectations and those of society, while the growing daughter’s increasing independence becomes both a source of strength and vulnerability. Just as in reality, this relationship is depicted in film on a broad spectrum, ranging from idyllic to unfathomably dysfunctional. In addition, this unique bond seems to have both consistencies and drastic differences when observed through the lens of various time periods. Here are 17 of the best movies on HBO Max that dedicate a central theme to this multifaceted relationship.

17. The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

With Nicolas Pesce in the director’s chair, ‘The Eyes of My Mother’ narrates a disturbing tale of loneliness and psychological decay. Francisca is a young woman who grows up in a remote farmhouse after witnessing the brutal murder of her mother, a former surgeon from Portugal. This traumatic event is further twisted by the killer’s words, profoundly shaping Francisca’s psyche and leading her down a dark path. She begins to use the surgical skills taught to her by her mother in an increasingly macabre manner, all the while developing a warped understanding of love and companionship. Francisca has one-sided conversations with her deceased mother and begins interactions with the outside world, the nature of which will haunt you long after the credits roll.

16. Gray Matter (2023)

‘Gray Matter’ is a science fiction thriller that revolves around a teenage girl with telekinetic abilities that her mother tries to nurture and hide at the same time. Directed by Meko Winbush, the film is set in a near-future world where Aurora’s wish to live a normal life is hampered by her potent telekinetic powers that her mother insists she nurture and tame. She also tells Aurora that her gifts must remain hidden from outsiders. When her growing abilities attract the attention of dark forces, Aurora realizes why her mother had been training her mind. Mia Isaac and Jessica Frances Dukes nail their performances as the mother-daughter duo, and the atmospheric cinematography complements the increasingly alarming situation they find themselves in.

15. House at the End of the Street (2012)

With Mark Tonderai in the director’s chair, ‘House at the End of the Street’ is a horror-thriller that introduces us to a newly single mother and her teen daughter as they move into a new home unaware of the darkness that surrounds them. Elissa (Jennifer Lawrence) shifts to a small, secluded town with her mother, Sarah (Elisabeth Shue), in hopes of a fresh start. They soon learn that the house next door was the site of a brutal double murder, where a young girl, Carrie-Ann, killed her parents and disappeared, leaving only her brother, Ryan.

Despite the eerie history, Elissa befriends the reclusive Ryan, much to the chagrin of her mother. As she grows closer to Ryan, Elissa begins to unravel the mysteries surrounding the tragic events and realizes too late that nothing is as it seems. The film builds tension through its chilling atmosphere and unexpected twists, with Elissa and Sarah’s optimism giving way to horror.

14. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

With a mother-daughter duo in a love triangle for an old man, ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ is a delightful romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers. Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is an aging music executive with a penchant for younger women who finds himself inadvertently attracted to his latest girlfriend’s mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton). As the two begin to foster a romantic connection against all odds, yet another love triangle is formed with Harry’s doctor, Julian Mercer (Keanu Reeves), also falling for Erica. Despite Erica initially despising her daughter’s taste when first meeting Harry, she ironically falls for him herself, giving credence to the phrase: like mother like daughter.

13. Late Autumn (1960)

Also known as ‘Akibiyori,’ Yasujirō Ozu’s Japanese drama transports us to post-war Japan, where a widowed mother and her daughter battle societal expectations while coming to terms with their personal wishes. Based on the eponymous novel by Ton Satomi, the film centers around Akiko, a widow, and her daughter Ayako. As Ayako reaches marriageable age, Akiko’s old friends take it upon themselves to find her a suitable husband, believing that this will bring happiness to both mother and daughter. However, Ayako is reluctant to leave her mother alone, creating a gentle tension between filial duty and personal desire. Through its understated narrative and Ozu’s distinctive directorial style, ‘Late Autumn’ beautifully examines the evolving mother-daughter relationship under the pressures of societal norms.

12. Carrie (1976)

Brian De Palma’s breakthrough directorial, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, ‘Carrie,’ essays an excessively controlling mother-daughter relationship that suffers from religious fanaticism. Carrie is bullied at her high school for her uncool appearance, which is the result of her mother’s paranoia of anything sexual being sinful. The mother, Margaret, has suffered from a failed marriage and projects all her fears onto her daughter, creating an oppressive environment for her. Unknown to her, Carrie has telekinetic powers that are becoming increasingly potent. A timeless classic in the horror genre, ‘Carrie’ creates a deeply empathetic backdrop for the titular character as she suffers abuse at the hands of her mother and peers, only to switch into a nightmarishly cathartic symphony of revenge.

11. Life Support (2007)

Helmed by Nelson George, ‘Life Support’ is a gripping drama that explores the impact of AIDS on families in the African American community, with mother-daughter relationships becoming its emotional center. The film follows Ana Wallace, a former crack addict who is now living with HIV and working as an AIDS activist in Brooklyn. She is determined to use her misguided past to help others, but her relationship with her teenage daughter, Kelly, remains strained. Ana has lost custody of Kelly, who now lives with her estranged mother, Lucille. However, when Lucille decides to come live with Ana, she has a chance to reflect on their relationship and past. Inspired by a remarkable true story, the film reflects the grittiness of both New York City and the effect of addiction on families.

10. Real Women Have Curves (2002)

‘Real Women Have Curves’ is a heartfelt coming-of-age comedy-drama that introduces us to a Mexican-American girl who seeks autonomy while her mother wants her to marry and have children. Ana Garcia, an 18-year-old girl living in East Los Angeles, is caught between her ambitions for higher education and the traditional expectations of her mother, Carmen. She is of the opinion that Ana should work as labor in the family’s struggling garment factory after high school instead of pursuing college. As Ana works alongside her mother and other women, she begins to appreciate their strength and resilience, and she also learns to embrace her own body and identity. Directed by Patricia Cardoso, the film authentically explores the mother-daughter bond when faced with generational and cultural conflicts.

9. Grey Gardens (2009)

Directed by Michael Sucsy, ‘Grey Gardens’ is a touching biographical drama that dives into the eccentric and complex lives of Edith Bouvier Beale (Jessica Lange) and her daughter, “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale (Drew Barrymore). Based on the critically acclaimed 1975 documentary of the same name, the film revolves around the decline of the once-wealthy Beales, relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who continue to live in squalor in their decaying East Hampton mansion.

Shifting between past and present, the story takes us back to the Beales’ glamorous early years before transitioning to the jarring state of their later life in isolation and poverty. Edith, an aspiring singer, and Little Edie, a would-be actress, share a deeply co-dependent, and at times, tumultuous relationship. As they retreat further from society, their home becomes a symbol of lost dreams and unfulfilled potential. ‘Grey Gardens’ paints a gilded portrait of family dysfunction, mental illness, and the harsh passage of time, capturing the tragic beauty and spirit of both mother and daughter.

8. Autumn Sonata (1978)

Helmed by Ingmar Bergman, ‘Autumn Sonata’ or ‘Höstsonaten’ is a Swedish drama film that follows the wife of the village pastor, Eva, as she invites her world-renowned pianist mother, Charlotte, over to her home. A talented, nurturing family woman, Eva was neglected by her mother since childhood and finds an opportunity to reconnect with her. As the two women confront their past, buried resentments and unspoken grievances come to the surface, including Eva’s troubled relationship with her own daughter. The film masterfully captures Charlotte’s self-absorption and Eva’s yearning for maternal love and approval, which lead to intense and heartbreaking confrontations that seem to resonate through the fourth wall.

7. Secrets & Lies (1996)

With Mike Leigh at the helm, ‘Secrets & Lies’ revolves around an adopted black woman’s search for her biological mother and the resulting complexities of family dynamics, race, and identity when she finds her. Hortense is a successful black optometrist who, after the death of her adoptive mother, decides to trace her birth mother. To her surprise, she discovers that her birth mother, Cynthia (Brenda Blethyn), is a simple white working-class woman.

Cynthia lives under strained family conditions as a single mother to her street sweeper daughter, Roxanne. After getting over her disbelief, Cynthia introduces Hortense to her family as her work colleague, starting a chain of events that brings long-buried secrets and lies within the family to light. The film explores two very different mother-daughter relationships simultaneously between Cynthia and each of her daughters, creating a hilarious yet deeply moving tale with stellar performances from the cast.

6. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, ‘Mamma Mia!’ is a lively musical comedy featuring songs of ABBA with a star-studded cast on a picturesque Greek island. Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a young bride-to-be, dreams of having the perfect wedding with her father walking her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is. After finding her mother Donna’s (Meryl Streep) old diary, Sophie discovers that one of three men—Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), or Harry (Colin Firth)—could be her father.

Without telling Donna, Sophie invites all three to her wedding, hoping to uncover the truth. The film is a joyous celebration of family, as Donna, her old friends, and the potential fathers come together in a whirlwind of music and emotions. Sophie begins to learn a lot about her mother, and the two share a rollercoaster ride of emotion throughout the wedding process. With brilliant performances from the cast, Donna and Sophie seem to be uncannily similar in many respects, portraying a genuine mother-daughter connection.

5. Mother’s Day (2016)

Directed by Garry Marshall, ‘Mother’s Day’ is a heartwarming ensemble comedy that weaves together multiple stories exploring and poking fun at the complexities of motherhood, generational divide, and family priorities. The film features an all-star cast including Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, and Jason Sudeikis and follows a group of women facing their fears and frustrations leading up to Mother’s Day. Aniston plays a single mother juggling her career and family life, Roberts stars as a successful but disconnected businesswoman reaching out to her estranged children, and Hudson’s character struggles with her new role as a mother. Through its interconnected narratives, the film creates a delightful blend of humor and sentimentality, offering a thoroughly feel-good celebration of motherhood.

4. Panic Room (2002)

Directed by David Fincher, ‘Panic Room’ is a tense thriller that explores themes of fear, resilience, and maternal protection. The film stars Jodie Foster as Meg Altman, a recently divorced woman who, along with her teenage daughter Sarah (Kristen Stewart), moves into a spacious New York City townhouse with a state-of-the-art panic room. Their new home becomes a nightmare when a group of burglars (led by Forest Whitaker and Jared Leto) breaks in, seeking a hidden fortune within the house. Meg and Sarah retreat to the panic room for safety, but their ordeal is far from over as the burglars try to force their way in. The film showcases Meg’s fierce determination to protect her daughter at all costs, impactfully depicting the depth of maternal instinct and courage amidst a terrifying home invasion.

3. The Florida Project (2017)

A Sean Baker directorial, ‘The Florida Project’ cinematically contrasts the beauty and wonder of childhood with the adult world’s incredible struggles from the point of view of a young girl and her mother. Six-year-old Moonee and her young, single mother, Halley, live in a budget motel just beside Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Moonee spends her days on mischievous adventures with her friends, oblivious to the harsh realities of their environment. Halley, barely an adult herself, struggles to make ends meet and resorts to increasingly desperate measures. The motel’s manager, Bobby (Willem Dafoe), becomes something of a surrogate father to both Moonee and Halley, the latter of whom thoroughly rejects his parent-like advice. Despite her own unstable circumstances, Halley is fiercely devoted to Moonee and tries to create a sense of normalcy for her.

2. I, Tonya (2017)

With director Craig Gillespie at the helm, ‘I, Tonya’ delves into the tumultuous life of figure skater Tonya Harding in a dark comedic biographical retelling. The story chronicles Harding’s (Margot Robbie) rise to fame and the infamous 1994 attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan. Taking a look into her troubled past, we are introduced to Harding’s abrasive mother, LaVona Golden (Allison Janney). LaVona’s domineering and often abusive behavior significantly impacts Tonya’s self-esteem and career, portraying a harsh but realistic depiction of their toxic mother-daughter relationship. The film keeps a gripping pace with its shifting sequences of retellings and interviews, with Janney delivering an impeccable performance.

1. Lady Bird (2017)

Masterfully directed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Lady Bird’ centers on a young woman hoping to move out of her hometown to study arts in the city while her mother believes that neither she nor their expenses are prepared for such a move. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is a rebellious teenager who clashes with her equally headstrong mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf). Lady Bird yearns for independence and aspires to attend college on the East Coast, far from her modest upbringing.

Meanwhile, Marion, who works tirelessly to keep the family afloat, struggles to connect with her daughter and worries about her future. The poignant coming-of-age drama effortlessly captures the tumultuous yet deeply loving relationship between the mother and her teenage daughter. Despite caring for one another, the two are unable to communicate their fears and insecurities openly, perfectly reflecting the complexities of a teen daughter’s quintessential relationship with her mother.

Read More: Best Motherhood Movies On Netflix