9 Best Mom Son Movies on HBO Max (August 2024)

The bond between a mother and son is a timeless connection associated with nurturing, compassion, and unconditional love. Unfortunately, reality can often be unkind to even the most sacred of connections, and the dynamics of a maternal bond can turn dysfunctional and sour. The multifaceted nature of this relationship has been imitated and explored as a part of various gripping stories in cinema, often becoming a powerful narrative anchor, providing depth and emotional resonance to countless films.

Such themes are prominently featured in movies like ‘The Blind Side,’ which is based on the true story of a Caucasian woman adopting a homeless teenager, leading to an inspiring transformation in both their lives. ‘Boyhood’ looks at a mother-son relationship and its evolution over the years, portraying an endearing dynamic between the struggling single mother and her young boy dealing with his parents’ divorce. Here are some notable films on HBO Max that are thoroughly enriched by the unique mother-son connections crafted within them.

9. Cyrus (2010)

Directed by brothers Jay and Mark Duplass, ‘Cyrus’ revolves around John (John C. Reilly) and Molly (Marisa Tomei), a new middle-aged couple and Molly’s 21-year-old son, who is unconventionally close to her. John is a divorced man who has nearly given up on finding love again when he meets the attractive single mother, Molly. However, their budding romance faces an unexpected obstacle in the form of Molly’s overly attached adult son, Cyrus (Jonah Hill). Cyrus’s close relationship with his mother borders on the possessive, leading to a series of awkward and humorous tussles as he attempts to sabotage John’s efforts to become his new dad.

Both Hill and Reilly’s performances create an undeniable likability towards their characters as they grow beyond comedy tropes and come across as sweet but jealous and insecure. Cyrus and Molly consider each other best friends, and their attachment has compounded with Molly not having dated anyone since his birth. Thus, the prospective integration of John into their lives creates an uncertain and awkward dynamic between the three, with Molly hoping that the two get along. You can watch ‘Cyrus’ here.

8. Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Helmed by director Spike Jonze, ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ narrates the story of a young boy running away from home and embarking on a fantastical adventure in the forest with furry creatures who crown him their king. Max and his elder sister live with their divorced mother, Connie, who struggles to manage her son’s need for attention while balancing household responsibilities and her own personal life. When his sister’s friends destroy his fort, Max finds no comfort with his mother as she is focused on her boyfriend.

Throwing a huge tantrum that ends in Max biting his mother, the boy flees into the woods. Through his interaction with the fantastical creatures of the forest, Max comes to realize the responsibilities and difficulties of adult life and begins to understand his mother’s difficult situation. Based on Maurice Sendak’s eponymous 1963 children’s book, the film successfully immerses us in Max’s perspective as a child, with his overactive imagination creating analogies that give him insight into his mother’s struggles. You can watch the film here.

7. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Helmed by M. Night Shyamalan, ‘The Sixth Sense’ is known far and wide for its chilling yet poignant narrative and one of the greatest twists in cinema. However, central to Cole’s character arc is his evolving relationship with his mother, who is deeply worried about him. Unable to understand what her son is going through, Lynn is understandably distressed and even screams at him in the car, wishing that he were a normal child. Cole’s own struggles were arguably greater, as he could interact with ghosts and often found himself attracting those who sought his help in finding closure.

With Malcolm’s comforting words guiding him, Cole comes to terms with his ability and begins using it to help the agitated spirits rest in peace. His growth opens the doors to clear communication with his mother as he talks to her about his ability. In an emotional moment, he reveals to Lynn a precious detail from her past told to him by her departed mother. This leads to tears from both sides as they finally understand one another, and Cole gets the emotional support he desperately sought from his mom. You can watch ‘The Sixth Sense’ here.

6. Philomena (2013)

Helmed by Stephen Frears, ‘Philomena’ is a touching story about a disgraced journalist helping a bright elderly lady search for her son, who was taken from her as a teen. Based on a true story, the film follows journalist Martin Sixsmith (Steve Coogan) and Philomena Lee (Judi Dench) as they embark on a continent-spanning search for her long-lost son. The dynamic between Martin and Philomena is quite amusing because of their contrasting personalities—Philomena’s faith and optimism against Martin’s cynicism. As they uncover the truths about her son’s life, the two learn much from each other, creating their own touching mother-son dynamic elevated by the impeccable performances of Coogan and Dench. You can watch the film here.

5. Dune (2021)

Based on the eponymous 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, ‘Dune’ introduces us to a vast sci-fi empire with a brutal conflict among various factions taking place over a desert planet containing precious natural resources. Duke Leto Atreides, the patriarch of House Atreides, is ordered to take over control of Arrakis and moves to the planet with his concubine, Lady Jessica, and their son, Paul Atreides. However, the order was a political trap by the emperor to isolate the Duke, and a rival house begins their onslaught on Arrakis. In the chaos, Jessica and Paul escape into the desert, seeking refuge with the indigenous Fremen.

In the directorial hands of Denis Villeneuve, the relationship between Jessica and Paul is a standout in the narrative. The mother assumes a teacher’s role for Paul, training him in the use of psychic powers he has inherited from her. She has gone against her order, the Bene Gesserit, in having a son who is destined to be a superbeing capable of guiding the empire. In this context, Jessica’s strict oversight over Paul can be interpreted as her way of protecting and preparing him while he is forced to grow up fast. The mother-son duo proves themselves a coordinated and capable team when they are attacked, managing to complement each other’s abilities and get the better of their assailants. You can watch ‘Dune’ here.

4. In the Gloaming (1997)

With Christopher Reeve at the helm, ‘In the Gloaming’ is a poignant drama that sees a family’s estranged son return to them after years to spend his final. Danny (Robert Sean Leonard), a young man in the final stages of AIDS, returns to his suburban home from San Francisco to reconnect with his mother, Janet; father, Martin; and sister, Anne. Never having entirely accepted his sexual orientation, the family members slowly open up past grievances and unveil unspoken emotions. While Martin and Anne are unsure of how to connect with Danny, Janet shares a special bond with him, making him comfortable. She feels guilt at having distanced him from them, and the two share insightful conversations and quiet, introspective moments. Their time spent together heals many past regrets, leading to heartache and forgiveness alike. You can watch the film here.

3. Joker (2019)

With Todd Phillips in the director’s chair, ‘Joker’ serves as an origin story to the titular DC villain and features a twisted mother-son relationship. Arthur Fleck is a clown for hire and aspiring stand-up comedian who takes care of his dependent mother. He lives with her, buying medicine and groceries, and even bathes and carries her. However, he suffers from various psychological conditions, which have manifested largely due to the abuse he has suffered as a child at her and her boyfriends’ hands.

Arthur’s mother frequently rants about him being the illegitimate son of billionaire Thomas Wayne, with many classifying her as delusional and narcissistic for her claims. Matters are further complicated when Arthur stops taking his medications and begins to hallucinate, becoming an unreliable narrator and casting further doubt on the reality of his mother’s condition. Marred with psychological abuse, possible narcissism, and tragedy, the mother-son relationship in ‘Joker’ is among the most dysfunctional in film. You can watch it here.

2. Aparajito (1956)

Helmed by acclaimed writer-director Satyajit Ray, ‘Aparajito’ is a Bengali-language film that is the second installment in the ‘Apu Trilogy,’ following the life of Apu and his evolving bond with his mother as he grows into adolescence. After the death of his father, Apu and his mother, Sarbajaya, return to a small village in Bengal, India, where he begins to do well in school. His academic excellence soon grants him a scholarship to pursue higher studies in Kolkata. While Sarbajaya is exceedingly proud of her son, his impending departure weighs heavy on her.

A dedicated mother, Sarbajaya has been looking after him since his birth and can’t help but fear being abandoned with Apu leaving for a big city. Based on half of Bibhutibhushan Bannerjee’s novel of the same name, Ray masterfully explores the bittersweet nature of personal ambition and the inevitable distance it creates between loved ones. The tearful separation of mother and child, followed by her falling into despair, tugs at the heartstrings and is enough to have anyone dialing home. You can watch ‘Aparajito’ here.

1. 20th Century Women (2016)

Directed by Mike Mills, ‘20th Century Women’ transports us to late 1970s California, centering around Dorothea Fields, a determined single mother raising her teenage son, Jamie. Dorothea enlists the help of two younger women, Abbie (Greta Gerwig) and Julie (Elle Fanning), to essentially co-mother with her and help guide Jamie through the complexities of adolescence and manhood. The film beautifully captures the evolving dynamic between Dorothea and Jamie, showcasing a relationship that is both tender and tumultuous.

Dorothea’s unconventional parenting style, marked by open-mindedness and independence, reflects her desire to foster Jamie’s growth while grappling with the uncertainties of motherhood herself. Through insightful conversations about the nature of raising a child and motherhood, the semi-autobiographical film presents a thorough exploration of Dorothea and Jamie as individuals and who they become through their bond. You can watch it here.

