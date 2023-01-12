Monica Ambriz Murder: Where Is Artemio Hernandez Now?

When Jonesboro, Georgia, resident Monica Ambriz stepped out for her lunch break on October 10, 2010, her co-workers had no idea they would be seeing her for the last time. Monica never returned from the break, and officers eventually discovered her body from behind an office building around ten days after the incident. Although Hulu’s ‘How I Caught My Killer’ mentions Monica’s murder in passing, viewers are intrigued to get into the details surrounding the case and find out more. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers.

How Did Monica Ambriz Die?

A resident of Jonesboro, Georgia, 17-year-old Monica Ambriz was pretty close to her family. She shared an intimate bond with her loved ones and was known to light up any room she walked into. Moreover, being a typical teenager, she loved hanging out with her friends and was quite popular in the community. Even at 17 years of age, Monica had great aspirations for her future and could not wait to make her mark on the world. Moreover, at the time of her murder, she was employed at the Mexican supermarket El Progreso 7 and was pretty diligent at her job.

On October 10, 2010, Monica had a hectic first half at work and decided to exit the building in order to relax inside her truck during the lunch break. Although the employees saw her leave, they never saw her come back, and once it became evident that Monica had not clocked out and was missing, her co-workers raised the alarm and informed the police. First responders reached the scene immediately, although the 17-year-old was nowhere to be found. Her co-workers told the police how Monica had planned to spend lunch at her truck, but even a thorough search of the scene and surrounding areas provided no update. On top of it, Monica was unreachable over her cell, and as the days passed, her family began fearing the worst.

Even though law enforcement officials left no stone unturned in their search and even appealed to the public for their help, the worst came to be when Monica’s deceased body was recovered from behind an office building in Jonesboro. An initial medical examination indicated homicide, and while the police decided to keep the reason for her death a secret, they soon revealed that the teenager was raped, physically assaulted, and murdered before the attacker stole a few of her belongings.

Who Killed Monica Ambriz?

Law enforcement officials found the initial investigation into Monica’s murder pretty challenging as her vehicle and the location from which her body was recovered did not provide a lot of leads. Moreover, while it was evident that the 17-year-old had been a victim of kidnapping, the police could not find a single witness to the incident, even after canvassing the whole area. On top of it, most of Monica’s acquaintances whom authorities interviewed mentioned that the victim was known for her amicable nature and ability to make friends. Hence, she did not have any known enemies, and people had no idea why anyone would want to harm the lively 17-year-old. Hence, with no new suspects or leads, progress on the case diminished to a crawl, and detectives found themselves back on square one.

Incidentally, just four days before Monica went missing, authorities in Forest Park, Georgia, were informed of a heinous murder where 61-year-old Maria Gloria Galvan de Riveria was killed inside her own home. However, unlike Monica, Maria wasn’t raped, although the attacker did escape with a few of her valuables. Still, with very little to connect the two cases, the police believed them to be separate incidents, and the search for Monica’s killer continued. Eventually, detectives got their first big break when they arrested 31-year-old Artemio Hernandez while he attempted to rob a Payless Shoe Store in DeKalb County, Georgia.

While investigating Artemio, the police soon discovered that he was also involved in several other robberies. However, they were yet to face their biggest shock, and as soon as detectives matched Artemio’s DNA to the foreign sample found on Monica’s deceased body, it turned out to be a perfect match. The police did not waste any time after such an important discovery and immediately confronted Artemio with the evidence. That was when the suspect came forward and confessed to raping, killing, and robbing Monica. Additionally, Artemio admitted to several other robberies and claimed he was responsible for Maria Gloria Galvan de Riveria’s murder. As a result, he was arrested and indicted on 51 separate charges.

Where Is Artemio Hernandez Today?

When presented in court, Artemio decided to take a plea deal and pled guilty to all the charges against him. Reports claim that some charges were then merged into others, with some of the notable ones being kidnapping, armed assault, attempted armed assault, rape, and murder. As a result, in 2019, Artemio was sentenced to seven consequtive life terms, out of which three were without the possibility of parole, and four others gave him a chance to earn an early release. Additionally, he was handed a 255-year prison sentence, and the judge ruled that since Artemio was an illegal Mexican immigrant, he would be deported once he completed his sentence. Hence, with him still not eligible for parole, Artemio is spending his days behind bars at the Wheeler Correctional Facility in Alamo, Georgia, and has a possible release date of 2039.

Read More: Joel Shanbrom Murder: Where Are Jennifer Shanbrom and Matthew Fletcher Now?