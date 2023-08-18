Morgan Fox’s Murder: Where is Jason McDermitt Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that nothing (except maybe self-defense) can excuse murder owing to the simple fact no one can atone for or compensate for a life taken. This is arguably part of the reason true-crime tales of such manner are so popular these days; the how and why behind people breaking every bound to satisfy their own needs is intriguing. Thus, of course, A&E’s ‘Witness to Murder: Digital Obsession,’ chronicling the homicide of Morgan Fox, highlights the same — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about it, here’s what we know.

How Did Morgan Fox Die?

At the relatively young age of 29, Morgan was honestly leading a good, happy, and independent life in North Canton, Ohio, when everything was snatched away from her in the blink of an eye. The truth is, according to her loved ones, this mother of one as well as a FedEx employee was also a bright light for her community owing to her sheer care, empathy, and compassion for others. Therefore, the news of her October 28, 2020, demise baffled not only her city but also the entire state to its very core — it was hard for anyone to even imagine she could’ve been so brutally killed.

After all, as per official records, Morgan was ambushed in the early hours of the fateful day outside her Frazer Avenue, Plain Township home while stepping into her vehicle to head off for work. She was actually found lying there at around 6:30 am by her boyfriend as he returned from his own workplace, only for him to immediately dial 911 for some help, but it was already way too late. It turns out the young woman had been shot twice in the head, and since none of her personal belongings were apparently stolen, it became evident her murder was nothing short of an execution.

Who Killed Morgan Fox?

Because the circumstances surrounding Morgan’s homicide clearly indicated she was not a victim of a drive-by shooting or a random target, investigators paid attention to those close to her first. That’s how they uncovered her co-worker, 29-year-old Jason Alan McDermitt, to be her perpetrator – he’d been rather obsessed with her for a while, whereas she’d recently ended their friendship. According to reports, he’d taken her cellphone to go through her photos and apps without her knowledge, and it was this act that left her feeling betrayed and so she cut ties with him for good.