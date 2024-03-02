Morgan Harrington Murder: Where is Jesse Matthew Jr. Now?

In the episode titled ‘Heavy Metal Mystery’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared,’ we get an in-depth look at the abduction and murder case of Morgan Harrington. When she got lost at a concert in 2009 and did not make it back to her friends, the police were informed about the 20-year-old woman’s disappearance. A few days later, detectives came across her remains and launched a murder investigation, while her family and friends were shocked and heartbroken upon hearing the news. The episode delves deeper into the case with the help of interviews with people related to Morgan or involved in her case.

Morgan Harrington Remains Were Found Three Months After She Vanished at the Concert

Morgan Dana Harrington came into the life of her parents — Dan and Gil Harrington — as a bundle of joy, on July 24, 1989, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Accompanied by her brother Alex, she seemingly grew up in a loving household. Lighting up any room she walked into with her beautiful and shiny personality, she was loved immensely by her family members, friends, and the entire community. She stood up for the things she believed in and emphasized children’s rights, while she prepared for a career in Education studying in Virginia Tech AKA the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Being an avid music fan, Morgan could not let the opportunity pass when Metallica was about to perform at the John Paul Jones Arena at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was extremely excited and happy to be able to see the legendary band perform live in front of her eyes. However, she and her loved ones didn’t know that one of the happiest days of her life would turn into her last. On October 17, 2009, after attending the Metallica concert, 20-year-old Morgan went missing and her friends found themselves concerned about her whereabouts and well-being.

Soon, Morgan Harrington was reported missing and the police launched an extensive search for the Virginia Tech student. More than three months after her disappearance, on January 26, 2010, her remains were found on a remote farm in Albemarle County, Virginia. Reports could not accurately determine the cause of her demise but “she had a spiral fracture of her upper left arm and 2 greenstick rib fractures.” Even her skull had an incise fracture on it that was inflicted at or near the time of her death. The authorities then launched an investigation to search for the killer/s responsible for the brutal murder of Morgan Harrington.

Prime Suspect of the Hannah Graham Case Responsible For Morgan Harrington

On the day of the concert, on October 17, 2009, Morgan Harrington went to the John Paul Jones Arena at the University of Virginia along with three friends. In the early stages of the performance, she told them that she had to go to the restroom. However, they called her up at 8:48 pm when she did not return. Morgan told them that she had been locked out of the arena due to its “no re-entry” policy. Trying to find a way back home, she was seen by some witnesses in the area around 9:30 pm, hitchhiking on a nearby bridge. After she vanished, several of her possessions, including her purse and cell phone without the batteries, were found in the RV lot at UVA’s Lannigan Athletic Field.

Several weeks and months passed without any development in the case until a farmer discovered her remains in a remote area of the 742-acre Anchorage Farm on January 26, 2010. While the details of her death were kept private, her mother Gil revealed that Morgan had been raped before getting killed. Upon inspecting all the evidence they found, the detectives discovered a forensic link to Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr., who was the prime suspect in the Hannah Graham murder case that occurred in Fairfax in September 2005. It was reported that Jesse had been driving a taxicab in Charlottesville on the night Morgan disappeared.

Finally, after six long years, on September 15, 2015, Jesse was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder and abduction of the Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington in October 2009. Originally, the trial date was set for October 17, 2016, but since it was the anniversary of Morgan’s disappearance, the date was shifted a week further, to October 24, 2016.

Jesse Matthew Jr. Remains Behind Bars Serving His Multiple Life Sentences

Before the commencement of the trial in October 2016, Jesse Matthew Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges of abduction and murder of Morgan Harrington as well as Hannah Graham on March 2, 2016. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors withdrew a capital murder charge and he was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without any possibility of parole. Following the sentencing, Morgan’s mother Gil told NBC affiliate WVIR that they had known in their hearts that Jesse was involved in the murder of her daughter. Meanwhile, Dan Harrington, Morgan’s father, stated, “I want him to know that we are present and we have been present for six years and we will be present for the months to come. He needs to know that justice is coming.”

Gil Harrington also showed her gratitude towards the investigators who did not give up and kept searching for the truth throughout the six years. She said, “For 6½ years, you all were determined and resolute to find the top-tier predator that hunted in this community. That process has been successfully completed today. Your dedicated efforts were incredibly helpful and sustaining for us personally. They say it takes a village to raise a child. I know it takes one to bury a child.”

On May 21, 2019, reports emerged about Jesse being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, after which he was transported from the Red Onion State Prison in Virginia’s Wise County to Sussex I State Prison in Waverly to start the treatment for his illness. The families of Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham were informed about this transfer. Then, in December 2020, the convict was moved from Sussex I State Prison to a Richmond hospital. Moreover, in July 2021, it was alleged that Jesse had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while studying at Liberty University. As of now, he is serving his multiple life sentences at the Red Onion State Prison, which is a supermax state prison.

Read More: Latasha Norman Murder: Where is Stanley Cole Now?