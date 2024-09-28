10 Movies Like Apartment 7A You Must See

A prequel to ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ ‘Apartment 7A’ is the third installment in the ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ film franchise. While the 1968 film by Roman Polanski introduces Terry Gionoffrio as a minor character, the Natalie Erika James directorial explores the character in depth by not only offering her backstory but also presenting the reason behind her fate. Set in 1965 and featuring compelling performances by Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Kevin McNally, and Jim Sturgess, the story follows Gionoffrio, a dancer who is given refuge by an elderly couple in their apartment.

The couple offers her a space to live after spotting her stumble onto a street due to nausea, a result of her addiction to painkillers she had been taking to deal with a foot injury during a show years ago. As days pass, strange things start to happen, and eventually, she gets pregnant, only to find out evil lurks in her womb. Getting rid of the baby seems impossible unless Gionoffrio accepts her fate and gives birth to it. If you are into films that deal with satanic themes, especially the ones that deal with pregnancy, here are movies similar to ‘Apartment 7A’ that you will like.

10. The Unholy (2021)

Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, ‘The Unholy‘ is based on James Herbert’s novel ‘Shrine.’ The film follows disgraced journalist Gerry Fenn, who arrives in Boston to investigate what seems to be a prank. A girl named Alice claims to have the ability to heal people after having visions of the Virgin Mary. However, it is soon revealed that it isn’t the Virgin Mary’s visions she is having.

They are those of Mary Elnor, a woman who sold her soul to Satan and was hanged for the same almost two centuries ago. How Gerry, if at all, manages to save Alice from doom is what we find out in this supernatural horror flick. The sole way ‘The Unholy’ is related to ‘Apartment 7A’ is the presence of Satanism elements. In this film, a single woman is connected to Satan, while in ‘Apartment 7A,’ the whole apartment is.

9. The Ninth Gate (1999)

‘Apartment 7A’ is basically about Satan being summoned through a woman and her baby. The same is the case in Roman Polanski’s ‘The Ninth Gate.’ The film follows a rare book dealer named Dean Corso (Johnny Depp), who gets hold of a book that can summon Satan. He soon finds himself in the company of a mysterious girl (Emmanuelle Seigner) who, unbeknownst to him, is connected to the Whore of Babylon — as mentioned in the Book of Revelation of the New Testament. As events unfold, Corso finds himself attracted to the woman who, too, seems to be bent on making love to him. Why? We know that now. While the film itself is passable as a neo-noir horror flick, Depp’s presence makes it worthwhile.

8. The Devil’s Daughter (1991)

‘The Devil’s Daughter,’ AKA ‘The Sect,’ is an Italian film directed by Michele Soavi. The film follows schoolteacher Miriam Kreisl (Kelly Curtis), who is pulled into a sinister plot by a Satanic cult bent on bringing about the arrival of the Antichrist. This is just what happens to Terry Gionoffrio in ‘Apartment 7A.’ Both Miriam and Terry are manipulated by elderly people who are members of evil cults.

7. Eli (2019)

Directed by Ciarán Foy, ‘Eli’ centers on an 11-year-old kid named Eli (Charlie Shotwell) who has an auto-immune disease. His parents take him to a secluded medical facility as a last resort. However, their attempt at helping their son get better turns into their worst nightmare when they find out something sinister has attached itself to their son. The reveal is the string that connects it to ‘Apartment 7A.’ However, unlike the latter, ‘Eli’ doesn’t delve into the intricacies of the events that explain the evil connection.

6. Immaculate (2024)

Starring Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, and Benedetta Porcaroli, ‘Immaculate’ is directed by Michael Mohan. The film centers on Cecilia (Sweeney), who arrives at a convent in Italy and becomes a nun. Soon, it is revealed that she is pregnant despite being a virgin. She is treated as the next Virgin Mary but subsequent events at the convent convince her that something sinister is in the works, especially after she is denied proper healthcare and is told that she cannot leave the convent ever. While there is no use of Satanic elements in the film, it subtly indicates the presence of the overarching Antichrist theme. The nun horror drama does a good job of presenting regular horror elements in a new way, with a special focus on the female body being used as a vessel, just like in ‘Apartment 7A.’

5. Deliver Us (2023)

Yet another film that deals with the Antichrist element like ‘Apartment 7A,’ ‘Deliver Us’ centers on Sister Yulia (Maria Vera Ratti), who becomes pregnant with twins, one prophesized to be the Messiah and the other the Antichrist. The Vatican sends Father Fox (Lee Roy Kunz) and Cardinal Russo (Alexander Siddig) to investigate the matter, which soon takes a sinister shape underscored by an ancient prophecy. Much like ‘Apartment 7A,’ ‘Deliver Us’ does a great job of establishing its nun horror elements, earning critical acclaim as well as admiration from the audience.

4. The House of the Devil (2009)

Ti West’s ‘The House of the Devil’ stars Jocelin Donahue, Mary Woronov, Tom Noonan, and Greta Gerwig. Set in the 1980s, it centers on Samantha Hughes, a college student whose new babysitting job at a remote mansion brings her face-to-face with an evil elderly couple and their elderly mother. There is also the clear indication of Satan/Antichrist, which, along with the old couple using a girl to give shape to their devilish beliefs, makes this film a lot similar to ‘Apartment 7A.’ By delivering a thrilling blend of slasher and haunted house elements with a generous dose of satanic ritual abuse, ‘The House of the Devil’ serves as an homage to the horror films of the 1970s and 1980s.

3. Häxan (1922)

A documentary-fiction silent hybrid by Benjamin Christensen, ‘Häxan’ centers on Satanism and witchcraft. Using documentary and dramatized narratives, the film delves deep into the roots of witchcraft, taking us back to the medieval ages and then moving forward to the present times and how science interprets it. The film showcases books about Satanism’s history that will remind a viewer of ‘Apartment 7A’ and its dark dealings with Satan.

2. Devil’s Due (2014)

‘Devil’s Due’ mirrors the Satanic pregnancy theme of ‘Apartment 7A.’ The found-footage film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and follows a newly married couple, Zach and Samantha, whose honeymoon trip to the Dominican Republic takes a dark turn. Weeks after getting drunk at a local bar one night, of which neither has any memory, Samantha finds out she is pregnant. However, unsettling physical and mental changes in her eventually reveal an ugly tale involving the Antichrist. Creative and entertaining, ‘Devil’s Due’ has garnered a cult following since its release.

1. The First Omen (2024)

A prequel to ‘The Omen,’ ‘The First Omen‘ is the sixth film in ‘The Omen’ film franchise. Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, the film follows Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free), an American novitiate who arrives at an orphanage in Rome and is tasked with service before she can take her vows. Amidst political unrest and people turning on the church, Margaret bonds with Carlita Scianna (Nicole Sorace), a troubled young girl. This doesn’t go down well with the elder nuns, who believe Carlita is a “problem child.” Soon, Margaret finds out that there is something demonic at play. Compelling and a true-to-form addition to the franchise, ‘The First Omen’ connects with ‘Apartment 7A’ via its Antichrist element, which is at the core of both films.

