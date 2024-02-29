Code 8: Explore 8 Sci-Fi Movies Just Like It

Helmed by Jeff Chan, ‘Code 8’ introduces us to a gritty futuristic world in which a small portion of the population develops special abilities. Known as supers, these individuals soon find themselves marginalized with strict regulations in place to keep them in check. The narrative revolves around Connor Reed, an electric who is trying to put together funds for his ailing mother. With little work coming his way, Connor resorts to joining a local gang of supers in carrying out heists and unknowingly becomes embroiled in an inter-gang rivalry.

The 2019 film is appreciated for its grounded story, impactful action sequences, and understated performances. The robotic guardians and drones introduce a striking sci-fi element to the world, which takes on a totalitarian character with undertones of discrimination and class struggle. These are some other sci-fi movies like ‘Code 8’ with intriguing premises and characters that capture our imagination.

8. The New Mutants (2020)

With Josh Boone in the director’s chair, ‘The New Mutants’ follows a group of young mutants who are held captive in a secret facility. Each mutant possesses unique powers and must face their fears and insecurities while uncovering the sinister secrets of the institution they’re confined in. As the mutants with eclectic personas form uneasy friendships, they realize that their combined strength may be their only hope for survival.

Amidst the looming threat of a dangerous entity lurking within the facility, the mutants band together to break free and claim their freedom. With thrilling and suspenseful sequences throughout, ‘The New Mutants’ may feel reminiscent of ‘Code 8’ with the protagonists being isolated for their superpowers. The film offers a fresh take on the superhero genre, exploring an intriguing setting with an ensemble cast.

7. The Darkest Minds (2018)

Under the direction of Jennifer Yuh Nelson, ‘The Darkest Minds’ explores a world where a mysterious plague wipes out most of its children, leaving the survivors with powerful abilities. Among them is Ruby Daly, who possesses potent telekinetic powers. Labeled a threat by the government, the children and teens are imprisoned in an internment camp. Combining their strengths, some of them manage to escape and join a group of fellow gifted teenagers on the run. Together, they embark on a journey to find a sanctuary called East River, led by the enigmatic Liam Stewart.

Along the way, they encounter other factions of children with unique abilities as Ruby discovers powers of her own. ‘The Darkest Minds’ parallels ‘Code 8’ with its premise of superhumans facing restrictions due to being considered a threat. The film discusses themes of self-discovery, romance, and friendship amidst a world plagued by fear and uncertainty.

6. Project Power (2020)

In ‘Project Power,’ directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, a mysterious new pill hits the streets of New Orleans, offering users temporary superpowers for five minutes. As the city is thrown into chaos by the unpredictable effects of the drug, a former soldier, Art, a teenage dealer named Robin, and a local cop, Frank, team up to uncover the truth behind the dangerous substance. Their investigation leads them to a shadowy organization experimenting with genetic modifications to create the pills, led by the scheming Teleios.

As the investigators close in on the pill’s source, they face super-powered resistance and are forced to power up themselves. Every person develops a unique power when consuming a pill, causing unpredictable results. While some go berzerk, others turn invisible or begin to freeze their surroundings. If you liked the diverse power system in ‘Code 8’ that still relied on modern weaponry and policing, ‘Project Power’ explores a similar vein of science fiction with a side of crime.

5. Spectral (2016)

Directed by Nic Mathieu, ‘Spectral’ centers on a brilliant DARPA scientist named Dr. Mark Clyne who is sent to Moldova to investigate a series of mysterious disturbances. Upon arrival, he discovers that the disturbances are caused by spectral entities that appear to be killing people. Teaming up with a group of Delta Force soldiers led by Captain Sessions, Clyne works to understand the nature of these apparitions and develops systems to combat them. Featuring high-tech weaponry and extraordinary phenomena grounded in modern settings, ‘Spectral’ is sure to appeal to fans of ‘Code 8’ who appreciated similar elements in the film.

4. Chappie (2015)

With director Neill Blomkamp at the helm, ‘Chappie’ transports us to the near future where crime is fought with the help of robotic police sporting rudimentary artificial intelligence. However, Engineer Deon Wilson (Dev Patel) creates an AI program capable of human consciousness. When Deon is kidnapped by a gang, the criminals install the program into a decommissioned police robot they name Chappie. Chappie learns and evolves, exhibiting childlike innocence and curiosity.

However, as the gang uses Chappie for their criminal activities, the highly advanced intelligence of Chappie ponders moral complexities and the desire for his own identity. Meanwhile, ex-military man Vincent Moore hunts them, seeking to destroy any trace of the sentient AI. Much like ‘Code 8,’ ‘Chappie’ explores a gritty futuristic setting with a heavy-handed police force relying on robot sentinels and soldiers. Both films see their protagonists inadvertently falling into a life of crime, battling advanced military technology using their unique abilities.

3. Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

A Robert Rodriguez directorial, ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ unfolds in a scarred world where cyborgs and humans coexist uneasily. Dr. Dyson Ido discovers a discarded cyborg core in the Scrapyard and rebuilds her into a young woman named Alita. With no memory of her past, Alita embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the sprawling Iron City. As she navigates the treacherous streets, Alita befriends Hugo, a street-smart young man, and discovers her extraordinary combat prowess.

However, her newfound strength attracts the attention of powerful forces, including Vector, who controls the brutal sport of Motorball, and Nova, the enigmatic ruler of the sky city Zalem. Determined to uncover her true identity and protect her loved ones, Alita becomes entangled in a conflict that will shape the fate of humanity. Similar to ‘Code 8,’ ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ explores a setting with class division and human enhancements. Fans of the former are sure to be drawn in by the latter’s battered yet vibrant world.

2. Dredd (2012)

‘Dredd’ is set in a bleak future where the unsustainable populations from Boston to Washington DC reside in Mega-City One, a concrete jungle with massive skyscraper complexes stretched out over an irradiated desert. The metropolis is plagued by crime and chaos, with numerous gangs controlling parts of the city. The only force standing between order and anarchy are the Judges, law enforcement officers with the authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner. Judge Dredd, a legendary and feared enforcer of the law, is tasked with evaluating rookie Judge Anderson, a psychic with immense potential.

As they investigate a series of brutal murders in the towering slum known as Peach Trees, they find themselves trapped in a relentless battle against Ma-Ma, a ruthless drug lord who controls the entire building. With danger lurking around every corner, Judge Dredd and Anderson must rely on their wits and combat skills to survive and dispense justice in a city on the brink of collapse. Under Pete Travis’s direction, the film features well-paced and extraordinary action sequences boasting vivid slow-motion shots. If you were drawn to the gripping fight scenes of ‘Code 8,’ ‘Dredd’ will dish them out in spades, along with a healthy dose of remorseless justice.

1. District 9 (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, ‘District 9’ is a sci-fi found-footage film that chronicles humanity’s encounter with extraterrestrial refugees in Johannesburg, and spirals into a tale of segregation, exploitation, and redemption. When a spaceship full of malnourished aliens is discovered hovering over the South African city, they are confined to the impoverished District 9. Wikus van de Merwe, a government agent, is tasked with relocating the extraterrestrials to a new camp.

However, an unexpected encounter with alien biotechnology triggers a transformation in Wikus. As he grapples with his newfound identity and fights against the oppressive forces of corporate greed and government corruption, Wikus forms an unlikely alliance with the very beings he once sought to evict. Through its gripping narrative and visceral action sequences, ‘District 9’ will capture the imagination of those who appreciate the social undertones of ‘Code 8.’ Both films explore themes of prejudice and humanity in a world plagued by inequality and injustice.

Read More: Code 8 Ending, Explained