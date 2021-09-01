The poignant and heartfelt 2015 dystopian science fiction action movie ‘Chappie’ is a gritty and exciting cyberpunk chronicle imbued with political awareness. Acclaimed South African director Neill Blomkamp portrays the tale of the titular character on screen – which is a unique specimen of its species. Prodigious robot Chappie is kidnapped by a bunch of bad guys who treat it like a human child. With some reprogramming, Chappie’s maker can instill feelings and perception in Chappie, making him the first intelligent robot.

Upon its release, the movie was unfortunately met with mixed to average critical rating but has henceforth attained cult status, thanks to genre fans and avid followers of the noted director of ‘District 9.’ The cinematic story unfolds in a bleak and dystopian atmosphere, while the original score by Hans Zimmer creates an ambiance of tension and intrigue. You may be curious to know the locations where the film was shot. In that case, let us investigate the matter.

Chappie Filming Locations

‘Chappie’ was filmed in locations in and around South Africa, with the production center in Johannesburg, and further re-shoots were carried out in Canada. Filming for the project commenced at the end of October 2013 and was wrapped up by February of the following year. The director recaptured some scenes during the reshoot in April 2014. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot!

Johannesburg, South Africa

The majority of the movie was filmed in various locations in and around Johannesburg, the capital city of Gauteng province and the largest metropolitan area in the country. The director is South African by nationality, and he chose to film most of the sequences on his home turf in Johannesburg. The crew filmed extensively in the region, visiting some iconic locations in the process.

The hollow tower scenes were filmed in Ponte City Tower, a skyscraper located in the Berea suburb of the Hillbrow neighborhood in the city.

In another scene, you may identify two futuristic cooling towers smudged with graffiti. The scenes were filmed near Orlando Power Station, an iconic coal power station in the skyline of Soweto township of the municipality of Johannesburg. Although decommissioned in 1998, the WWII-era power plant is a landmark structure in the area.

Scenes were also filmed on Nelson Mandela Bridge, a cable-stayed bridge situated on Smit Street in the city. The busy flyover connects two of the most bustling business districts of the city, i.e., Braamfontein and Newtown.

A chunk of sequences was captured at Denel Kempton Park Campus, a university located at 47 Friedman Street, in the Kempton Park area in the city’s fringes. The location doubled in the film as Tetravaal Labs, and most of the interior lab sequences were filmed here.

Additional filming was carried out in the Hillbrow and Soweto suburbs of Johannesburg.

Vancouver, Canada

Filming in Johannesburg was wrapped up in February 2014, but the director was seemingly unhappy with some of the scenes. As he chose to reshoot the sequences, the production team ventured out into British Columbia. They filmed sequences in Vancouver, a culturally enriched port city within the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Vancouver has established itself as a significant hub of film and TV productions in the twenty-first century and has been consequentially rechristened as “Hollywood of the North.” Due to the ease of filming and availability of skilled technicians, filmmakers from all over the world flock to the city every year.

