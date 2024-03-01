Fear (1996): 8 Similar Thriller Movies You Should Watch

With James Foley at the helm, ‘Fear’ is a chilling tale of young love, deceit, manipulation, and fixation. This 1996 thriller will live up to anyone who’s a fan of the genre. The sleeper hit, starring Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, and Alyssa Milano, revolves around Nicole and David, who fall in love. As their relationship progresses, the alarming toxic traits of David are unveiled, which leads to fear, obsession, manipulation, and violence. It is a memorable lethal attraction thriller that sets it apart from the rest.

While solely posited as a thriller, ‘Fear’ is a combination of a few genres, including erotica, coming-of-age, horror, and drama, employing distinct tropes from each. Although the film sets a unique style for itself, several movies in the genre bear a similar tone and explore parallel scenarios, albeit with their own twist. Therefore, we have curated a list of 8 similar movies like ‘Fear’ you’ll love watching.

8. Cape Fear (1991)

A creation of the legendary director Martin Scorsese, ‘Cape Fear’ is a memorable thriller from the early 90s. The story revolves around lawyer Sam (Nick Nolte) and his family, who have newly relocated to New Essex. They realize that they’re being obsessively stalked by Max (Robert De Niro), who is out after serving a 14-year prison sentence for raping a young woman. Sam reveals that he was Max’s defense lawyer for the case but purposely lost by concealing evidence that was in his favor during the trial. For this, Max intends to take revenge on Sam and his family for his actions.

Though quite unique in its own way, ‘Cape Fear’ employs a similar sense of violence and vengeance present in the core of ‘Fear.’ It also has a distinct 90s thriller DNA that’s present in both films. While ‘Cape Fear’ isn’t a tale of lethal attraction, it firmly shares resemblances with the Mark Wahlberg starrer in its brutality and how its main antagonists share several personality traits.

7. Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Starring the evergreen Julia Roberts comes a tale of intrigue, thrills, lethal attraction, and violence. Directed by Joseph Ruben, ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ revolves around Sara, a woman who is forced to change her looks and identity in order to escape her past. She stages her own death and flees to a new town, but her abusive and obsessive husband, Martin, finds out about this and pursues her to the very end.

‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ shares several similarities with ‘Fear,’ as both explore themes of obsession, fear, vengeance, and violence. Although each film has a unique premise, the lead characters of the films are quite alike. Laura and Martin, from ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’, feel like grown-up versions of Nicole and David from ‘Fear’. If you liked ‘Fear’ you’ll like ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’.

6. The Babysitter (1995)

Guy Ferland’s ‘The Babysitter’ is quite reminiscent of ‘Fear’ as both films explore erotica, obsession, and lethal attraction. Starring Alicia Silverstone, the film revolves around Jennifer, who is hired to work as a babysitter for the children of Harry and Dolly. Doubting Jennifer, Dolly suspects that Harry fantasizes about Jennifer and finds out that he actually is. However, Jennifer isn’t just the focus of Harry; there are two other boys involved who will do anything to attain Jennifer. Fear and The Babysitter are both great thrillers that delve into the minds of obsessed individuals. Another good watch for those who like ‘Fear.’

5. The Boy Next Door (2015)

Jennifer Lawrence stars in ‘The Boy Next Door’, a film that’s erotic, thrilling and has all the same traits as ‘Fear.’ Directed by Rob Cohen, the film revolves around Claire Peterson, who gets introduced to a much younger Noah Sandborn. Claire and Noah feel a certain attraction to each other and, in an impulsive display, sleep together. However, Claire does not realize that her actions will have disastrous outcomes. The film explores themes equivalent to ‘Fear’ as both look to provide a concentrated dose of thrilling lethal attraction. While the ages of the characters are different in the films, the primary antagonist is nearly identical in nature.

4. Darr (1993)

‘Darr’ is an Indian Hindi-language film directed and produced by veteran Indian director Yash Chopra. Starring some of the most prominent names in Indian cinema, the film revolves around Rahul, who is obsessed with Kiran. He is known to fantasize about her and constantly stalks her. However, Rahul’s obsession reaches its ultimate break point when he finds out that Kiran is engaged to Sunil. Rahul, at this point, is ready to do anything in his power to get Kiran.

‘Darr’ and Fear share identicality in the sense that a lot of Rahul’s mannerisms are nearly identical to that of David from ‘Fear.’ ‘Darr’, which translates to ‘Fear’ in English, has also been claimed by a few to be a basis of inspiration for the American film. While we cannot confirm these claims, we can observe the equivalent arcs that both Rahul and David share. Their obsession, anger, vengeance, manipulation, and violence are personalities that are quite inherent in both these characters.

3. The Crush (1993)

Alan Shapiro’s ‘The Crush’ stars Alicia Silverstone in a lead role and explores many themes that ‘Fear’ is known to venture into as well. The film revolves around Darian, who gradually gets infatuated with Nick, a writer who is staying at her parents’ guest house. She falsely accuses him of harassing her when he doesn’t respond to her advances. She tries different ways to get his attention; however, her infatuation turns into a lethal obsession. ‘The Crush’ might have a different premise to the one on ‘Fear’ but its lead character’s obsessive and even psychotic behavior is equivalent. Both David and Darian share obsessive and psychotic traits that drive the thrill factor of both these films.

2. Stalking Laura (1993)

A TV movie directed by Michael Switzer, Stalking Laura shares nearly identical character traits to the ones found in ‘Fear.’ The film centers around Laura, who begins interning at an electronics company, unaware of the horrors that await her. Her colleague, Richard, gets infatuated with her and starts stalking her. This infatuation turns into obsession and violence, setting up some great thrills in this lethal attraction flick.

‘Stalking Laura’ and ‘Fear’ are incredibly identical when it comes to their main characters. Laura is very timid and likable, somewhat exactly like Nicole in ‘Fear’, on the other hand, Richard and David share their compulsive, obsessive, psychotic, and violent behaviors. The films set up two different stages for chaos to ensue and are both incredible lethal attraction thrillers.

1. Swinfan (2002)

Directed by John Polson, ‘Swimfan’ is nearly identical to ‘Fear’. Imagine roles reversed between lead characters Nicole and David of ‘Fear,’ with several tweaks to give it a distinctive flair. The film revolves around Ben, a popular and intelligent student who appears to have most things figured out about himself. Things drastically change when he meets Madison Bell. She becomes obsessed with Ben, eyeing him as a possession. Chaos ensues as Madison will do anything to obtain Ben, even if it means resorting to violence.

This film makes it on this list because Swimfan and Fear are like first cousins or even siblings in the lethal attraction genre. When it comes to themes, progression, and character traits, the films are equivalent. There are narrative elements that are also similar between the two. Apart from this, there are several other similarities that one could draw from the two films if they took a closer look.

