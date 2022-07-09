7 Documentary Movies Like Girl in the Picture You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Girl in the Picture’ follows the story of a woman’s mysterious death and the kidnapping of her son, four years later. The documentary peels away the layers of the puzzle that plagued the investigators for several decades. Even now, it leaves some things unanswered. This documentary comes from the director of ‘Abducted in Plain Sight’, another riveting film that follows the mystery of a 12-year-old boy’s abduction. If you are interested in watching similar documentaries, then we have a list of titles that should be your next watch. Here are the documentaries similar to ‘Girl in the Picture’. You can find almost all of them on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms.

7. Abduction: The Megumi Yokota Story (2006)

In 1977, a teenage Japanese girl was abducted on her way home from school. When the investigation began, it seemed like a regular case. But as the authorities looked deeper into it, a whole new conspiracy came to the surface, one that created a wave on the national level. ‘Abduction’ follows Yokota’s story, focusing on the people left behind and still waiting for her return.

6. Have You Seen Andy? (2003)

In 1976, 10-year-old Andy Puglisi disappeared from a swimming pool across the street from the housing projects where he lived with several other children. As time passed by, the leads went nowhere, and the case became cold. Years later, Melanie Perkins, who knew Andy, decided to do some digging of her own. For the documentary, she went back to her childhood, leading to some revelations that make one wonder how close the authorities came to finding Andy. The case still remains unsolved, and the documentary goes into the deeply emotional aspect of a woman’s search for her childhood friend.

5. American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

In 2018, a pregnant woman and her two young daughters disappeared without a trace. As the police dug into it, they found dirt on the husband who quickly became a prime suspect. ‘American Murder’ uses a unique approach to tell this story, not using additional interviews for the film, but relying solely on what can be best described as found footage. It explores the impact of a victim’s character sketch that emerges from their social media, while also looking into the complex waters of a difficult marriage and domestic abuse.

4. Capturing the Friedmans (2003)

In 1987, the authorities discovered a stash of stuff from the house of a man who taught computer classes to preteen boys. It directed them towards the fact that sexual abuse of children had taken place in his household, and he wasn’t the only one involved in it. His eldest son had his fair share of involvement. As the investigation into the case started, harrowing facts about the father and son came to light. Thus began a game of swearing innocence and pleading guilty and telling lies just to get through the legalities of the system. ‘Capturing the Friedmans’ goes through this tumultuous journey of a case that left its community in shock.

3. Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills (1996)

In 1993, three teenagers were arrested for the gruesome murder of three boys. The way it had happened, theories soon circulated about the possibility of a satanic ritual. The documentary delves into this case, covering it from the perspective of the people on the victims’ side as well as that of the suspects. While the tussle between the two sides is captured, the film also showcases the intricacies of a religious and conservative community and how public perception can be formed or changed. Above all, how it can affect the workings of a case. The complicated nature of the case led to widespread discussion about the guilt and the innocence of the three youths who found themselves at the center of this crime.

2. Casting JonBenet (2017)

JonBenet Ramsey was six years old when she was found dead in the basement of her own home. The gruesome murder led to a trail of events that upended the Ramsey family, eventually bringing them into the focus of the investigation. ‘Casting JonBenet’ takes a look into this gruesome crime that shook everyone, especially the town, leaving an indelible impact on everyone, child or adult. Casting for the role of the people involved with the case, the documentary explores their perception of the events as well as the theories and speculations that have since been flying around the town, giving the audience a lot to think about.

1. Who Took Johnny (2014)

12-year-old John David Gosch disappeared on the morning of September 5, 1982, while he was on his paper route. The case took many twists and turns over the year, especially with his mother fighting to keep the investigation alive. Now, decades have passed but there is no sign of Johnny. Or so, they say. From possible sightings and the alleged involvement of a pedophile ring to Johnny becoming the first child to appear on a milk carton, this case tests the emotional patience of the audience as much as it keeps them hooked, allowing everyone to indulge in their own theories regarding what really happened to Johnny.

