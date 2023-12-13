Lakeview Terrace: 8 Similar Movies You Must Watch

The 2008 thriller film directed by Neil LaBute, follows Chris and Lisa as they become proud owners of a home in the gated community of Lakeview Terrace. They are met with a provocative but charming neighbor, Able, who is a widowed father of two young children. However, their jubilation turns into apprehension when Able starts to overtly harass them with flood lights, unwelcoming remarks, and downright hostility. To make matters worse, Able turns out to be a police officer respected by the community, but hides a disturbed and racist mind behind a charismatic personality.

Things are not as they seem, with his hidden past and malicious intentions, the pair face an uphill battle to retain their homes and happiness. ‘Lakeview Terrace’ presents an unsettling character-driven thriller that puts us in the shoes of the newlyweds and builds up their tension with Able until they reach a breaking point with him and each other. In a time of crisis, with no one else on their side, their true character is tested. Here is the list of 8 movies like Lakeview Terrace you must see.

8. The Resident (2011)

Juliet Devereau has recently ended her relationship with Jack and moves into a spacious apartment, rented out to her by its handsome owner, Max, at a bargain rate. She begins to go out with Max but stops before getting intimate, realizing she still has feelings for Jack. Over the following weeks, she oversleeps multiple times, feels like she is being watched, and upon doing a drug test, finds a tranquilizer in her system. Installing cameras in her home she soon finds out the alarming reality of her new home.

‘The Resident’ by director Antti J. Jokinen is a slow-burn thriller, managing to crawl under your skin and deliver a terrifying experience. With its antagonist putting on a charming and misleading facade to hide dark intentions, the film will strike a similar but more unsettling chord than ‘Lakeview Terrace,’ as Juliet deals with a chilling stalker by her lonesome.

7. Obsessed (2009)

Derek Charles (Idris Elba) is a successful asset manager climbing the corporate ladder and has a happy marriage. His life is thrown off balance when a smart and attractive temp worker, Lisa Sheridan, begins to pursue him after he nearly gets intimate with her. The Steve Shill directorial explores themes of obsession, mental illness, and delusion. Fans of ‘Lakeview Terrace’ will undoubtedly enjoy Derek’s attempts to fend off Lisa’s advances and protect his family, leading to a gripping confrontation.

6. The Stepfather (2009)

‘The Stepfather,’ directed by Nelson McCormick, is a chilling thriller that introduces us to Michael, who is suspicious of his mother wanting to marry David Harris, a charming man who portrays himself as the ideal stepfather. However, underlying this pleasant veneer lies a sinister truth; David’s hidden intentions, and a dark past.

Suspense and psychological thrill unravel as Michael becomes increasingly suspicious of David’s behavior, discovering alarming inconsistencies. As tension escalates, the movie masterfully builds palpable tension, depicting David’s manipulative and dangerous nature while exploring the terrifying reality of an unknown and malevolent presence within the family. Like Neil LaBute’s film, ‘The Stepfather’ skillfully combines psychological suspense with hidden intentions, creating a spine-tingling narrative that keeps us on edge until its gripping conclusion.

5. Unlawful Entry (1992)

With Jonathan Kaplan in the director’s chair, ‘Unlawful Entry,’ revolves around a couple, Michael and Karen Carr, whose lives take a turn when a thief breaks into their home and holds Karen hostage with Michael being helpless. A policeman, Pete Davis, saves the day and apprehends the thief. However, Officer Davis’s initial assistance escalates into an obsession, leading to intrusions into the couple’s life. The film masterfully navigates the blurred lines between protection and manipulation, showcasing Officer Davis’s hidden intentions and escalating actions that menace the couple’s well-being. ‘Unlawful Entry’ shares similarities with ‘Lakeview Terrace,’ the twist being, Davis wanting Karen for himself.

4. Pacific Heights (1990)

Directed by John Schlesinger, ‘Pacific Heights’ is a gripping thriller that delves into the unsettling story of a seemingly perfect couple, Drake and Patty, whose lives are turned upside down when they rent out a room in their property to a man named Carter Hayes. Seeming like an ideal tenant, Hayes’ true intentions soon come to light, revealing a cunning and manipulative persona. His calculated schemes escalate, jeopardizing the couple’s financial security and safety, leading to a harrowing battle for control of their home and lives. Where the protagonists of ‘Lakeview Terrace’ deal with a neighbor sabotaging their lives, Drake and Patty have the eerie situation of having a saboteur in their own home.

3. Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Laura Burney fakes her death to escape her psychotic abusive husband, Martin. She begins a new life in a different town, and marries a simple man, Ben, aiming to leave her traumatic past behind. However, Martin’s obsessive and controlling nature leads to an intense pursuit to track her down with every little clue she has unknowingly left behind. With Martin lurking dangerously close, Laura lives in constant fear and is forced to face her past.

Directed by Joseph Ruben ‘Sleeping with the Enemy,’ is a tense thriller navigating a harrowing story for any couple. Those who enjoyed the tantalizing suspense built up later in ‘Lakeview Terrace,’ will revel in the thrill of evading a crazed ex-husband, who will stop at nothing to either have Laura for himself or no one.

2. The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

Michael and Claire have a newborn along with a young daughter and are looking for a nanny. They hire Peyton Flanders and are immediately taken by her thorough work. Unbeknownst to them, Flanders is using an alias and has a dark past involving the family. She begins to manipulate and scheme the family into self-destruction while keeping her involvement hidden. Director Curtis Hanson creates an atmosphere of mounting tension as she becomes a puppeteer, getting family members to turn on each other using their insecurities against them. Much like Abel from ‘Lakeview Terrace,’ Flanders’ past compels her atrocious behavior, along with her twisted principles and sense of morality.

1. Disturbia (2007)

Kale (Shia LaBeouf), a teenager sentenced to three months of house arrest, begins spying on his neighbors out of boredom. He sees cheating husbands, degenerative behavior, and one day something much more sinister. He watches his neighbor, Mr. Turner, murder a woman in his house, but is unable to convince the police. Taking matters into his own hands, Kale enlists the help of his friend and girlfriend to investigate the old man’s property and prove his guilt, while Turner begins to watch him in return. Directed by D.J. Caruso, ‘Disturbia’ creates a suspenseful atmosphere sure to be enjoyed by fans of ‘Lakeview Terrace,’ as it delves into the psyche of a teenager navigating confinement, unable to get anyone to believe him while uncovering chilling secrets in his seemingly quiet suburban neighborhood.

