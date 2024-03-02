Loved Spaceman? Here Are 8 Sci-Fi Movies Just Like It

Directed by Johan Renck, ‘Spaceman’ is a captivating science fiction drama based on Jaroslav Kalfař’s 2017 novel, ‘Spaceman of Bohemia.’ Featuring a star-studded cast including Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano, the film follows an astronaut sent on a groundbreaking mission to the edge of the solar system. Amidst the cosmic solitude, he encounters a mysterious creature that becomes his unlikely confidant, helping him navigate both the vastness of space and the complexities of his troubled earthly life.

As he grapples with personal turmoil, the astronaut finds solace and guidance from this enigmatic being, offering a poignant exploration of existential themes and human connection amidst the cosmos. If you found the intricate blend of cosmic exploration and existential contemplation captivating, here are 10 movies like ‘Spaceman’ that you should check out.

10. Proxima (2019)

Directed by Alice Winocour, ‘Proxima’ is an emotional drama that centers around astronaut Sarah Loreau (Eva Green), as she prepares for a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station. The film dives into the physical and emotional challenges faced by Sarah, especially in her relationship with her daughter Stella (Zélie Boulant-Lemesle). As ‘Proxima’ explores the profound sacrifices and personal struggles associated with space travel, it mirrors the thematic depth found in ‘Spaceman.’ Both films engage with the human side of cosmic exploration, examining the impact on individuals and their relationships as they navigate the vastness of outer space.

9. Approaching the Unknown (2016)

In Mark Elijah Rosenberg’s ‘Approaching the Unknown,’ Mark Strong takes on the role of Captain William D. Stanaforth, an astronaut on a one-way mission to Mars. The film, much like ‘Spaceman,’ transcends traditional sci-fi narratives by exploring the psychological toll and personal sacrifices of space exploration. As Stanaforth confronts the challenges of isolation, the narrative jumps into the complexities of human nature and resilience in the face of the unknown. ‘Approaching the Unknown’ and ‘Spaceman’ both invite viewers to contemplate the emotional and existential aspects of venturing into the cosmic frontier, offering profound insights into the human condition.

8. Life (2017)

In Daniel Espinosa’s sci-fi thriller ‘Life,’ a captivating ensemble cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds undertakes a groundbreaking mission to the International Space Station, aiming to study an extraterrestrial life form unearthed on Mars. This intense exploration of the potential discovery of intelligent life beyond Earth draws parallels with the narrative complexities found in ‘Spaceman.’ Both films skillfully navigate the suspense and intricacies surrounding the quest for extraterrestrial intelligence, highlighting the moral dilemmas and existential questions that arise when humanity encounters life beyond our planet. ‘Life’ and ‘Spaceman’ share a thematic richness that makes them compelling reflections on the mysteries of the cosmos.

7. Europa Report (2013)

Directed by Sebastián Cordero, ‘Europa Report’ is a gripping sci-fi thriller that unfolds as a found-footage documentary. The film follows a daring mission to Jupiter’s moon, Europa, to search for signs of extraterrestrial life. The ensemble cast, including Sharlto Copley, Michael Nyqvist, and Daniel Wu, portrays a group of astronauts facing escalating challenges on their journey. Much like ‘Spaceman,’ ‘Europa Report’ intricately balances the exploration of the unknown with the psychological toll on individuals, creating a tense narrative that delves into the mysteries of space and the resilience of the human spirit amidst cosmic isolation.

6. First Man (2019)

In ‘First Man,’ directed by Damien Chazelle, Ryan Gosling portrays astronaut Neil Armstrong in a captivating retelling of the historic Apollo 11 mission to the moon. This biographical drama resonates with ‘Spaceman’ through its portrayal of humanity’s relentless pursuit of space exploration and the remarkable individuals who dared to venture into the unknown. As Armstrong grapples with personal losses and the challenges of space travel, the film delves into the profound impact of his journey on the collective human consciousness. ‘First Man’ and ‘Spaceman’ both offer poignant reflections on the indomitable spirit of exploration that drives mankind to reach for the stars.

5. Moon (2009)

‘Moon,’ directed by Duncan Jones, shares thematic resonance with ‘Spaceman’ as it explores the psychological toll of isolation in space. Sam Rockwell delivers a compelling performance as Sam Bell, the sole operator of a lunar mining base nearing the end of his solitary three-year shift. The film taps into existential questions and identity crises, creating an atmospheric and thought-provoking narrative. As both films delve into the intricate complexities of human experience in the vastness of space, ‘Moon’ and ‘Spaceman’ captivate audiences with their emotional depth and stellar performances, offering poignant reflections on the human condition beyond our terrestrial boundaries.

4. Ad Astra (2019)

In ‘Ad Astra,’ directed by James Gray, Brad Pitt takes on the role of astronaut Roy McBride on a cosmic odyssey to the outer reaches of our solar system. Much like ‘Spaceman,’ the film encapsulates the isolating nature of space exploration, diving deep into McBride’s introspective journey. As he grapples with personal demons and cosmic mysteries, ‘Ad Astra’ and ‘Spaceman’ intertwine in their exploration of the human psyche amidst the vastness of space. The films share a thematic kinship, using the backdrop of space to unravel profound questions about identity, purpose, and the intricate interplay between the individual and the cosmos.

3. Solaris (2002)

‘Solaris’, directed by Steven Soderbergh, aligns with the thematic essence of ‘Spaceman’ by delving into the intricate landscapes of human consciousness and emotions within the cosmic realm. George Clooney leads the cast as Chris Kelvin, a psychologist sent to investigate mysterious occurrences aboard a space station orbiting the planet Solaris. As both films navigate the profound psychological and existential aspects of space exploration, ‘Solaris’ and ‘Spaceman’ immerse audiences in a contemplative exploration of love, loss, and the blurred boundaries between reality and the depths of the unknown. The films share a common thread in using the cosmos as a canvas to paint nuanced portraits of the human experience.

2. Event Horizon (1997)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, ‘Event Horizon’ is a sci-fi horror film that explores the chilling consequences of interstellar exploration. The plot follows a rescue crew led by Captain Miller (Laurence Fishburne) investigating the spaceship Event Horizon, which mysteriously reappears after disappearing into a black hole. The film combines psychological horror with cosmic mysteries, creating an atmosphere of suspense and terror. In a thematic parallel to ‘Spaceman,’ both films show the psychological toll of space exploration, with ‘Event Horizon’ introducing horror elements to the cosmic narrative, amplifying the uncharted territories of both outer space and the human mind.

1. Contact (1997)

For enthusiasts of ‘Spaceman,’ the thought-provoking ‘Contact’ directed by Robert Zemeckis is a must-watch. Starring Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, and an ensemble cast, the film follows Dr. Ellie Arroway (Foster), a brilliant scientist who receives extraterrestrial signals containing blueprints for an interstellar transport machine. As she embarks on a journey to decipher these cosmic messages, ‘Contact’ masterfully intertwines awe-inspiring cosmic exploration with the complexities of human belief and discovery. Zemeckis’ direction, coupled with Foster’s compelling performance, elevates the film into an engrossing exploration of the unknown, offering a resonant experience for those captivated by the mysteries of space in ‘Spaceman.’

Read More: Netflix’s Spaceman: Where Was Adam Sandler’s Space Movie Filmed?