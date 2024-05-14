Liked The Last Stop in Yuma County? Here Are 8 Movies You Must Also See

‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ revolves around a remote diner in Arizona where a traveling knife salesman and the waitress discover that two of her customers are bank robbers. Before they can inform the police, the robbers catch on and threaten them to go about their day without alerting anyone. What follows is a tense and suspenseful buildup as some of the diner’s regular patrons begin to walk in, with the waitress attempting to covertly ask for their help.

Directed by Francis Galluppi, the movie has multiple stages that create its riveting pace. It begins with a naturally flowing premise, with interesting characters being introduced one at a time. Around the halfway point, a tense Mexican standoff is reached. In the final chapter, the film explores themes of failing morality and greed. These are some other movies similar to ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ which will likely appeal to fans of the genre.

8. No Exit (2022)

Hulu’s ‘No Exit’ creates a similar setup to the diner in ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ but on a dark, snowy night with a mystery involved. A young girl runs away from rehab to see her ailing mother. However, much like the knife salesman, she is forced to stop at an isolated joint with a group of strangers. The twist is that she notices a kidnapped girl in the back of a van parked outside.

In the directorial hands of ‘Damien Power,’ the movie creates a suspenseful mystery as the girl tries to determine which one of the guests the van belongs to without raising their suspicion. Adding to the tension are the lives of the other guests resting on her decisions and the possibility of erupting violence if the kidnapper feels threatened.

7. LaRoy, Texas (2023)

Directed by Shane Atkinson, ‘LaRoy, Texas’ revolves around a small town where Ray finds out that his wife is cheating on him. While attempting to take his own life, Ray is mistaken as a local hitman and given a wad of cash to make someone disappear. He is approached by an excitable private detective, and his paths soon cross with a professional killer on the hunt, leading to a slew of comical scenarios. Like ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ ‘LaRoy, Texas’ sports its neo-noir themes in full glory, with both films echoing the Coen Brothers’ influence.

6. Free Fire (2016)

Directed by Ben Wheatley, ‘Free Fire’ follows an arms deal gone wrong, which leads to a hilarious yet unpredictable standoff between the groups. Members of the IRA and an arms dealer meet in an abandoned warehouse. Despite the dealer supplying the wrong weapons, the groups are about to conclude their business and head their separate ways.

However, a previous incident between two of the participants leads to weapons being drawn. If you enjoyed the humor and standoff elements in ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ ‘Free Fire’ delivers them in droves while maintaining a lighthearted tone throughout. Add on top of that a stellar ensemble cast including Cillian Murphy, Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, and Sharlto Copley, and the movie promises a good time.

5. Blood for Dust (2023)

Cliff, a salesman struggling to financially support his family, runs into an old colleague, Ricky (Kit Harington), who offers him a way to make a quick buck. The deal involves smuggling cocaine across Montana, with Cliff serving as the perfect mule. However, the salesman soon discovers that he has entered a very ugly business and must navigate his way very carefully if he is to emerge unscathed with his loved ones. Like ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ ‘Blood for Dust’ is an indie film that stands out for its neo-noir thrills, evocative locations, and excellent direction.

4. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead,’ directed by Sidney Lumet, delves into a gripping tale of family dysfunction, crime, and desperation. Andy and Hank, two brothers facing financial woes, hatch a plan to rob their parent’s jewelry store. Their scheme goes horribly wrong, resulting in a tragic chain of events that spirals out of control.

As secrets and betrayals come to light, the brothers find themselves unable to escape the hole they have dug themselves into. Like ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ ‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’ focuses on crafting a biting tale of morality enveloped by crime and greed. Both films see their characters make bad decisions, suffer from frequent idiocies, and face bleak prospects.

3. A Simple Plan (1998)

Hank, along with his brother Jacob and friend Lou, discovers a crashed plane in the woods containing a bag filled with millions of dollars. Tempted by the prospect of newfound wealth, they concoct a plan to keep the money. Initially, their scheme seems foolproof, but as paranoia and suspicion mount, their relationships deteriorate. The trio descends into a spiral of betrayal and violence as they struggle to maintain their secret and outmaneuver the ever-approaching law.

Directed by Sam Raimi, ‘A Simple Plan’ will appeal to fans of ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ as it also explores a gripping storyline of greed, deception, and moral unraveling. As the stakes escalate, the protagonists of both films find themselves trapped in a deadly web of their own making, confronting the devastating consequences of their choices.

2. Blood Simple (1984)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, ‘Blood Simple’ is a neo-noir thriller that can be considered one of the flag-bearers of the genre. The story revolves around a Texas bar owner, Marty, who hires a private detective to kill his unfaithful wife, Abby, and her lover, Ray. However, the plan goes gruesomely wrong, setting off a chain of events filled with betrayals, misunderstandings, and plenty of violence.

As seen in ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ the unraveling events embroil the innocent, the guilty, and those in between, in a chaotic standoff. Each twist and turn leads to further complications, blurring the lines between perpetrator and victim. With its atmospheric cinematography and morally ambiguous characters, ‘Blood Simple’ is a definitive must watch for those who like Francis Galluppi’s work.

1. Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ transports us to the late 1960s, introducing us to several mysterious characters who converge in the hotel El Royale for one fateful night. As the night progresses, tensions rise among the guests, who include a charming but enigmatic priest, a struggling singer, a vacuum cleaner salesman with ulterior motives, and a suspicious cult leader. Each character harbors hidden agendas, leading to unexpected twists.

With Drew Goddard in the director’s chair, the film draws several parallels with ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County.’ Both films revolve around a single nostalgia-inducing setting, introducing us to eclectic characters whose motives and morality shape the coming carnage. With its stylish cinematography, intricate storytelling, and ensemble cast, ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ is sure to transfix enthusiasts of the genre.

Read More: The Last Stop in Yuma County: Exploring All Filming Locations