8 Movies Like The Royal Hotel You Must See

‘The Royal Hotel,’ an Australian psychological thriller directed by Kitty Green, draws inspiration from Pete Gleeson’s 2016 documentary, ‘Hotel Coolgardie.’ This riveting film stars Julia Garner, Jessica Henwick, Toby Wallace, and Hugo Weaving. The plot unfolds as two Canadian backpackers, Hanna (Garner) and Liv (Henwick), embark on an adventure in the Australian Outback. Running out of money, they accept temporary live-in jobs at The Royal Hotel, an Outback bar run by the enigmatic Billy (Weaving). Initially exposed to the wild Down Under drinking culture, their escapade takes a dark turn as Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in a disturbing and uncontrollable situation, making ‘The Royal Hotel’ a gripping exploration of psychological tension.

Unlock the door to more heart-pounding suspense with these movies like ‘The Royal Hotel’ – where every stay is a thrilling, mind-bending journey. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘The Royal Hotel’ on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime.

8. A Cure for Wellness (2016)

Directed by Gore Verbinski, ‘A Cure for Wellness‘ is a psychological thriller that brings to light the eerie world of a Swiss wellness center. The film’s plot revolves around an ambitious executive (Dane DeHaan) who becomes ensnared in the center’s mysterious and disturbing practices. As he investigates the facility’s secrets, he unravels a chilling conspiracy. With its suspenseful atmosphere and intricate storytelling, ‘A Cure for Wellness’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Royal Hotel,’ both exploring the darker aspects of seemingly tranquil settings and the psychological turmoil that ensues within.

7. Wolf Creek (2005)

‘Wolf Creek,’ directed by Greg McLean, is a chilling Australian horror film that shares thematic elements with ‘The Royal Hotel.’ The movie revolves around a group of backpackers who encounter a sadistic serial killer in the Australian outback. John Jarratt delivers a haunting performance as the antagonist, Mick Taylor. Similarly, ‘The Royal Hotel’ explores the unsettling experiences of backpackers, albeit in a psychological thriller setting. Both films use remote Australian locations to create an atmosphere of isolation and suspense, making them must-see choices for fans of dark, gripping narratives.

6. The Babadook (2014)

‘The Babadook,’ directed by Jennifer Kent, is a chilling psychological horror film that dives into the life of a single mother, Amelia, played by Essie Davis, and her son Samuel, portrayed by Noah Wiseman. The plot revolves around a sinister children’s book that brings a malevolent presence, the Babadook, into their lives, unleashing a terrifying psychological battle. This film, like ‘The Royal Hotel,’ explores the dark and unsettling aspects of the human psyche, creating an atmosphere of tension and suspense. Both films employ psychological elements to captivate viewers, making them question the boundaries between reality and the supernatural.

5. Identity (2003)

‘Identity’ directed by James Mangold, shares similarities with ‘The Royal Hotel’ in its suspenseful narrative. The plot revolves around ten strangers who find themselves stranded at a desolate motel during a rainstorm. As they are mysteriously murdered one by one, a psychological thriller unfolds, filled with intricate character dynamics and unexpected twists. The ensemble cast includes John Cusack, Ray Liotta, and Amanda Peet. Both ‘Identity’ and ‘The Royal Hotel’ explore the psychological unraveling of characters in an isolated and eerie setting, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with a blend of suspense and mystery.

4. The Invitation (2015)

In Karyn Kusama’s ‘The Invitation,’ the tension begins to simmer from the first glance, mirroring the psychological depth found in ‘The Royal Hotel.’ As the director of this intense thriller, Kusama orchestrates a gripping narrative around Will (Logan Marshall-Green), who, along with his girlfriend, attends a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife Eden (Tammy Blanchard). The discomforting atmosphere, akin to the eerie ambiance of ‘The Royal Hotel,’ thickens as old friends reunite. The film’s ensemble cast, including Emayatzy Corinealdi and Michiel Huisman, delivers compelling performances, drawing viewers into a world where trust unravels, echoing the psychological intricacies explored in ‘The Royal Hotel.’

3. Wake in Fright (1971)

In the desolate expanses of the Australian Outback, ‘Wake in Fright,’ directed by Ted Kotcheff, takes viewers on a harrowing odyssey akin to the psychological depth explored in ‘The Royal Hotel.’ The film centers on John Grant, a disillusioned schoolteacher portrayed by Gary Bond, whose accidental stopover in a remote Outback town results in a descent into debauchery and madness. Alongside Bond, Donald Pleasence and Chips Rafferty deliver compelling performances. Both films share a common thread in their exploration of the human psyche under extreme circumstances, with ‘Wake in Fright’ serving as a poignant inspiration for the atmospheric psychological tension found in ‘The Royal Hotel.’

2. The Others (2001)

Under the direction of Alejandro Amenábar, ‘The Others‘ casts Nicole Kidman as Grace, a woman who inhabits a gloomy, secluded mansion with her light-sensitive children. The plot unravels as Grace becomes convinced that her home is haunted, leading to a series of unsettling events. Much like ‘The Royal Hotel,’ this film shares the theme of isolation and psychological tension, weaving a haunting yet engrossing narrative. Nicole Kidman’s performance is a standout, showcasing her talent for conveying unease and fear. ‘The Others’ and ‘The Royal Hotel’ both engage viewers in a mind-bending exploration of the characters’ psyches, making Kidman’s portrayal a highlight in this eerie thriller.

1. The Lodge (2019)

In ‘The Lodge,’ a film directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the psychological thriller genre finds a kindred spirit to ‘The Royal Hotel.’ This tale unfolds as two children and their father’s girlfriend, played by Riley Keough, become trapped in an isolated lodge during a snowstorm. As the plot evolves, it blurs the boundaries between reality and paranoia. Akin to ‘The Royal Hotel,’ ‘The Lodge’ utilizes isolation as a powerful backdrop to explore the darker recesses of the human psyche. The exceptional performances of the cast, including Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell, contribute to the unsettling atmosphere, creating a thematic resonance with the turbulent psychological depth found in ‘The Royal Hotel.’

Read More: Best Psychological Thriller Movies