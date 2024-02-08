The Taste of Things: 8 Similar Movies You Should Watch

Step back in time to 1885 France with ‘The Taste of Things,’ a mesmerizing French historical romantic drama directed and written by Trần Anh Hùng. In the film, Juliette Binoche embodies the culinary virtuoso Eugénie, while Benoît Magimel brings to life the renowned restaurateur Dodin Bouffant. Against the backdrop of a two-decade-long collaboration in the kitchen, an unexpected romantic undercurrent emerges between Eugénie and Dodin Bouffant. Their gastronomic creations, praised for their unrivaled flavor, draw patrons worldwide.

Despite their shared passion for food, Eugénie’s pursuit of independence adds a poignant layer to their relationship. As Dodin decides to cook for Eugénie to woo her, the film promises a unique exploration of love, independence, and the art of cuisine. If the movie has left you with an insatiable appetite, you should watch these 8 movies like ‘The Taste of Things’ that will hopefully quench your cravings.

8. Love’s Kitchen (2011)

Directed by James Hacking, ‘Love’s Kitchen’ is a British romantic comedy featuring Dougray Scott as renowned chef Rob Haley and Claire Forlani as Kate Templeton, a food critic. The plot unfolds as Rob, grieving the loss of his wife, seeks solace in revitalizing his failing restaurant. A chance encounter with Kate reignites his passion for cooking and love. Now, connecting it to ‘The Taste of Things,’ both films share the theme of culinary artistry intertwined with love. While ‘The Taste of Things’ explores historical romance in French cuisine, ‘Love’s Kitchen’ offers a lighthearted journey through British culinary delights, linking the love for food and romance.

7. Recipe for Love (2014)

In ‘Recipe for Love,’ a romantic comedy directed by Ron Oliver, the story revolves around Lauren Hennessey (Danielle Panabaker), an aspiring chef who returns home to help her family’s struggling restaurant. There, she crosses paths with superstar chef Dexter Durant (Shawn Roberts). As they collaborate in the kitchen, their professional relationship blossoms into something more. Relating it to ‘The Taste of Things,’ both films explore the intricacies of romance within the culinary world. While ‘The Taste of Things’ delves into historical French cuisine, ‘Recipe for Love’ offers a contemporary take on love and food, highlighting the transformative power of cooking.

6. No Reservations (2007)

Indulge in the delectable world of ‘No Reservations,’ a romantic drama directed by Scott Hicks. Starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Kate Armstrong, a meticulous chef, and Aaron Eckhart as Nick Palmer, a charismatic sous chef, the film follows their professional and personal journey in a high-end New York restaurant. Seamlessly blending romance and cuisine, ‘No Reservations’ offers a modern take on love amidst the sizzling heat of the kitchen. Connecting it to ‘The Taste of Things,’ both films showcase the emotional depth within culinary relationships, with ‘No Reservations’ providing a contemporary spin on the complexities of love and gastronomy.

5. Little Italy (2018)

‘Little Italy’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Taste of Things’ as both films intertwine romance and culinary arts. Directed by Donald Petrie, ‘Little Italy’ is a romantic comedy set in Toronto’s Italian neighborhood. Starring Emma Roberts as Nikki Angioli and Hayden Christensen as Leo Campo, the plot follows childhood friends turned chefs who must navigate their families’ pizza restaurants while dealing with a longstanding feud. Much like ‘The Taste of Things,’ ‘Little Italy’ explores the magic of love amid delectable cuisines, emphasizing the emotional connection forged in the kitchen. The film captures the essence of both romance and the culinary world, offering a delightful blend of flavors and emotions.

4. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

‘Always Be My Maybe’ echoes the thematic resonance of ‘The Taste of Things,’ infusing a delightful blend of romance and gastronomy. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, this 2019 romantic comedy stars Ali Wong as Sasha Tran and Randall Park as Marcus Kim. The film explores the rekindling of childhood friends’ romance, one now a celebrity chef and the other a struggling musician. As they navigate the complexities of love and friendship, the film celebrates the role of food in connecting people. Both films beautifully capture the essence of culinary arts as a backdrop for emotional narratives, offering a heartwarming journey through love, laughter, and delectable flavors.

3. Burnt (2015)

In ‘Burnt,’ a drama directed by John Wells, Bradley Cooper portrays Adam Jones, a once-celebrated chef seeking redemption after self-destructing his career with drugs and reckless behavior. The film delves into the intense world of haute cuisine as Adam strives for culinary perfection while battling personal demons. Co-stars include Sienna Miller as Helene, Adam’s talented sous chef, and Daniel Brühl as Tony, a restaurant owner who gives Adam a second chance. Unlike ‘The Taste of Things,’ which focuses on historical romance, ‘Burnt’ offers a gritty exploration of the high-pressure environment of professional kitchens and the pursuit of culinary excellence amidst personal struggles.

2. A Taste Of Romance (2012)

Dive into the heartwarming tale of ‘A Taste of Romance,’ a charming romantic drama directed by Lee Rose. The film stars Teri Polo as Sara Westbrook, a talented pastry chef who inherits her aunt’s struggling bed-and-breakfast. Sparks fly when she clashes with the inn’s grumpy but handsome owner, Gill (James Patrick Stuart). As Sara works to revitalize the business with her delectable desserts, a sweet romance blossoms amidst the picturesque backdrop of the countryside. Like the intense culinary world depicted in ‘The Taste of Things,’ ‘A Taste of Romance’ offers a delightful escape into the cozy atmosphere of a small-town inn, where love and desserts intertwine to create a delectable experience for the heart and soul.

1. A Dash of Love (2017)

Fans of ‘The Taste of Things’ will find ‘A Dash of Love’ irresistible for its similar exploration of culinary passion and romance. Directed by Christie Will Wolf, this delightful 2017 romantic comedy follows the journey of Jen Lilley’s Nikki Turner, a talented aspiring chef who finds herself working in a prestigious restaurant after a chance encounter with the head chef, Paul Dellucci (Brendan Penny). As Nikki navigates the challenges of the kitchen and sparks fly between her and Paul, the film beautifully captures the magic of food and love, making it a must-watch for anyone enamored with the culinary world’s romance and charm.

