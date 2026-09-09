Mr. T’s Kids: Where Are They Now?

Laurence Tureaud, better known to the world as Laurence Tero or just Mr. T, was merely a youngster when he first came across Phyllis Clark in their hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He had no idea at the time that she would one day become someone extremely important not only to him but also to his family, as mentioned in Netflix’s ‘Untold: Mr. T: I Pity the Fool.’ After all, they developed a romance that led to a good marriage while it lasted (from the early 1970s to the 1980s), during which they happily welcomed three children into the world.

Erica Nicole Clark Has Followed in Her Father’s Footsteps to Have a Career in Entertainment

Born on Christmas Eve 1977 as Phyllis Clark and Mr. T’s middle child, Erica Clark has admittedly always had a bit of a flair that has been unwaveringly supported by her entire family. “My mom had this belief that anything is possible for anyone,” she once shared in an Instagram post, so she did her best to give all her kids the resources to follow any path they desired. Therefore, since altruism, education, and kindness were values the family instilled in their young early on, she gradually found herself gravitating towards a career encompassing all three.

Erica proudly began serving as a Special Education Teacher in her hometown of Chicago in the late 1990s/early 2000s, working particularly with kids diagnosed with Autism and Down Syndrome. She absolutely adored her job, once even telling NBC News that her favorite part of it was the students because “they didn’t care what anyone else thought. It was so refreshing; there was no sugar coating with them.” However, by the time the 2010s rolled around, she knew she wanted to do more, follow in her father’s footsteps to secure a path into the entertainment industry, and pursue her passion for comedy. Mr. T did not want her to enter this world, according to her own account; instead, he wanted her “to be a nice teacher and get married and have kids.”

Nevertheless, Erica stepped away from her role as an educator in 2014 to chase her dreams, with many doors opening for her because of who her father is. However, that was the extent of his influence, as “You still have to be funny. They’re not going to keep putting you on stage because of who you’re related to.” Since then, the 48-year-old has not only established herself in stand-up and improv circles but also amassed a significant social media following, evolved into a light-hearted content creator, and released a special titled ‘Introducing Erica Nicole Clark’ on Amazon Prime. We should mention that the Chicago native and local Laugh Factory regular also seems to be dabbling in her previous profession once again, but this time as a Substitute Teacher.

Lesa Tureaud and Laurence Tureaud Jr. Prefer to Keep Away From the Public Eye

While Lesa Tureaud was born around 1969 as Phyllis Clark and Mr. T’s eldest child, Laurence Tureaud Jr. came into this world in 1984 as their youngest and completed the family. Since their father was essentially at the height of his career in the mid to late 1980s, they both witnessed the impact of the limelight firsthand and realized early on that they wanted no part of it. Therefore, neither of them has ever made any public appearances or given any media interviews, preferring to keep all aspects of their personal as well as professional lives private.

All we know for certain is that, like their sister Erica, they reside in Chicago as of writing, where they are keeping their mother’s memories alive in their hearts – Phyllis sadly died a few years ago. It’s imperative to note that while all 3 siblings likely maintain an amicably close relationship with their father, Laurence alone has been seen accompanying him to a few fan events in recent years. He avoids the camera and public attention, but he is often seen in the background.

Read More: Mr. T Net Worth: How Rich is the Actor and Former Wrestler?