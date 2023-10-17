Ms. Pat Settles It Was Filmed in Atlanta

BET’s ‘Ms. Pat Settles It’ is an unscripted court series that follows Ms. Pat and a jury consisting of her family members, close friends, and celebrity guests, all of whom collectively tackle some real-life cases involving relationships that are hanging by a thread. Although Ms. Pat does not hold a legal degree, she has a reputation for always delivering candid yet heartfelt judgments almost every single time. So, the regular people who are involved with the cases shown in the series willingly accept her judgment and consider the verdict to be binding.

Most of the cases in the show tend to be about relationships and familial dynamics, walking the thin line between being intensely dramatic and being uncontrollably hilarious. The celebrity guest jurors, including the likes of Ray J, DeRay Davis, Carmen Barton, Jordan E. Cooper, Jasmine Luv, and more, make up the “Jury of Her Peers” who sit through different kinds of cases like financial disputes, neighborly conflicts, roommate quarrels, romantic entanglements, and so on. The drama and real cases in the show unfold within the walls of the courtroom, which makes the audience curious about its actual filming sites. If you have been wondering the same, let’s delve into the details!

Ms. Pat Settles It Filming Locations

‘Ms. Pat Settles It’ is filmed in Georgia, especially in Atlanta. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the unscripted show took place in the summer of 2022, around June 2022. So, without wasting any time, let’s take a seat in the courtroom of Ms. Pat and find out all about the specific locations of the BET show!

Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Ms. Pat Settles It’ are taped in the capital of Georgia and the seat of Fulton County, that is, Atlanta. Situated in the Deep South among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta has made its name as the center for film and television production, especially for Black people. The city is home to the first African-American-owned major studio, Tyler Perry Studios, and the first Latino-American-owned major studio, Areu Bros. Studios.

Besides that, Atlanta also consists of several other film studios in and around the city, including Trilith Studios, Shadowbox Studios, EUE/Screen Gems Studios, and Third Rail Studios. Since the courtroom series is supposedly lensed on a sound stage of one of the film studios in the capital city, it is a high possibility that the production team sets up camp in one of the above-mentioned film studios for the shooting of the Ms. Pat starter.

