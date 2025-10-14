Murder in a Small Town Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Who Killed Gracie Westing?

Created by Ian Weir, the sophomore season of Fox’s ‘Murder in a Small Town’ continues Karl Alberg’s journey into the heart of the picturesque town of Gibsons. His initial desire to escape the city bustle brings him to this quaint town, but the hopes of a peaceful lifestyle soon hit a wall. Instead, the protagonist is plunged into the world of crime once again, which is complicated by the close-knit nature of the place he now calls home. The previous episodes see Karl’s jurisdiction expand, with each criminal case one-upping the ones before it. At the same time, Karl’s relationship with Cassandra continues to deepen, and both realize that they need just the right amount of space and intimacy for this dynamic to work. Episode four, titled ‘One Last Song,’ continues that thread, this time with a murder mystery that is personal to many characters. SPOILERS AHEAD.

A Pop Star’s Mysterious Death Sparks Reactions All Over Town

The episode begins inside a cozy rental space in Porpoise Bay, where pop star Gracie Westing has set camp with her crew for both a period of relaxation and creativity. When the neighbor, upset over their loud music, phones up the property owner, we learn that it is none other than Phyllis Diaz, precariously balancing the many ends of her personal and professional life. Elsewhere, Gracie steps into the heated pool, unaware that someone is watching her from behind the shadows. The bodyguard, Daniel, soon catches sight of this stalker and gives chase, but by then it’s too late. Concerned for her own safety, the music artist returns to the property, where she is joined by Parker, her determined manager. The day only gets rougher as Phyllis tries her best to keep the neighbors at bay while also keeping Gracie’s time in town a secret from the public eye.

Later that day, Phyllis talks to Cassandra about the struggles of being a rental property owner, with the stress piling up causing her to make mistakes at work. Though Cassandra tries to help, it is of no use. Meanwhile, Gracie heads out on her own, seemingly to catch some air, but when half the day goes by and she does not return, the crew starts to worry. Around this time, Phyllis gets another noise complaint and learns that this time the neighbors have called the police. Angered, she prepares to rain hellfire on the neighbor, but the exchange is cut short by cries of help. At the edge of the property, she discovers Gracie’s publicity agent holding her lifeless body, impaled by a tree branch, setting up the newest mystery. Soon, Karl makes his way to the property and comforts Phyllis, who is still shaken by what she has witnessed. The publicity agent, as well as Gracie’s bodyguard, both give their account of the events, reiterating that the pop star had not been seen for quite some time that day.

Karl and His Team Narrow Their Search Down to Two Suspects

While an initial examination of the body hints at natural death, Karl is quick to point out that the trajectory of Gracie’s fall doesn’t line up. Instead, he suggests that she was pushed from a height, with the broken wooden railings adding credence to the idea. The music artist’s manager, Parker, is hit the hardest by this news, and reveals that Gracie was her childhood friend before their professional dynamic began. When asked about possible suspects, she brings up two, namely a stalker who has had a restraining order placed against him and Gracie’s ex-boyfriend and former music partner, Jade Solanis. With everyone a potential suspect, the search widens, but no answers seem in sight. Cassandra rushes to the station upon learning of her best friend’s involvement at the crime scene, only for Phyllis to assure her that everything is under control.

As the police try to narrow their suspect list down, Sid learns of a crucial detail while interacting with his daughter, Liza, who is still struggling with alcohol addiction. The news about Gracie’s passing leaves her heartbroken, and it also ends up fueling Sid’s urgency to catch the culprit. When he hears of social media buzz about Jade Solanis being in town, an entirely new dimension of the case opens up. While Laila and Isabella look into this lead, information about the stalker, named Jeremy Sanderson, falls right into their laps, as he is caught trying to break into the morgue containing Gracie’s body. From there, Karl sits him down for a round of interrogation, but nothing fruitful comes out. Meanwhile, Laila tracks down CCTV footage of Gracie meeting someone inside their car, and a scan of the number plate reveals it to be a rental issued to Jade himself. With enough information at hand, the police knock on his door, expecting answers.

Karl’s interrogation of Jade leads to conflicting accounts about his relationship with Gracie. Heartbroken at her tragic fate, he reveals that his last meeting with Gracie led to a rekindling of their relationship, and the duo was planning on making songs once again. When questioned about Parker’s take on their failed love story, Jade explains that she is hungry for control and doesn’t shy away from contorting the truth to further her narrative. Elsewhere, Jeremy, who has been cut loose for now, targets Daniel, the bodyguard, with a gun, but is swiftly tackled. Back at the police station, he claims that Daniel is behind the murder, also revealing that he was told of this by Gracie herself, over text. Surprisingly, her phone history confirms the authenticity of this exchange, complicating matters even further.

The Killer Turns Out to Be Gracie’s Best Friend

Numerous possibilities begin to race through Karl’s mind, with the focus being on people with access to Gracie’s personal life and a potential vendetta against her. Among other names, Parker appears to fit the bill, and the suspicion surrounding her only amplifies when Llaila discovers that all of Gracie’s finances were managed by Parker, and she had secretly been funneling money out of her accounts. With all signs now pointing one way, Karl asks for the manager to be brought in. At the same time, Jade confronts Parker at the hotel, demanding the truth about what happened to his lover. In an instant, her tone shifts, and she claims that Jade was about to take Gracie away from her. This only strengthens his worst fears about Parker, and before he reacts any further, she dangles a knife at his face, demanding that he clear her way of escape. Fortunately, Sid and Laila step in at the right moment and arrest her for the murder of Gracie Westing.

At the police station, Karl questions Parker about what truly happened, and flashes from her mind reveal a potential version of the truth to us. When Gracie revealed to her manager that she was getting back with Jade, Parker was left bewildered. That reaction soon turned into anger, and the exchange ended up getting violent, with Parker accidentally throwing Gracie to her death. The manager, however, refuses to accept this narrative and instead calls for her lawyer. Meanwhile, Sid informs his daughter of their success in catching the criminal, and this brings their bond one more step closer to healing. Meanwhile, Cassandra reaches out to Phyllis with an empathetic ear, and Molly’s owner finally breaks down. She reveals that the divorce has left her with dwindling finances, and the negative press surrounding her rental property is making life more difficult. Cassandra promises to be more supportive from here on out, and the two begin to map out ways to get out of their predicament.

