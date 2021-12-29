Musheer Thomas’ Death: Where is Ryan Poree Now?

Two fatal shooting incidents in the usually peaceful community of Little Woods, Louisiana, had the residents on edge. In both cases, Ryan Poree was at the center, leading to murder charges being brought up against him eventually. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor: House of the Rising Gun’ chronicles the reasons behind these shootings, with the first one being the death of 16-year-old Musheer Thomas. So, let’s find out more about what happened then, shall we?

How Did Musheer Thomas Die?

On February 11, 2011, Musheer Thomas, a teenager, and another 15-year-old, were involved in a deadly incident at a house in Little Woods. The authorities were called to the scene at around 11:30 AM and found both of them with several gunshot wounds in the house’s backyard. It was believed that the teenagers were broke into the house to burglarize it.

The house’s occupant heard someone enter through the window, and he picked up his firearm for protection. He shot Musheer and the 15-year-old multiple times as they left the house. Musheer was later found with gunshot wounds in the back of his neck and thigh, as well as his eye and the front of his thigh. The 15-year-old was also shot four times and was rushed to a hospital, where he survived but lost an eye.

Who Killed Musheer Thomas?

The shooter, in this case, was Ryan Poree, who was then in his early twenties. At the time, Ryan lived with his parents and sister and was napping when the incident occurred. Ryan told the police that he heard a loud noise, leading him to get his handgun. Then, the power to the house was cut, and brick came through one of the back windows. Ryan found Musheer and the other teen climbing through and proceeded to fire at them.

Once the investigation was completed, the authorities believed that the shooting was justified, and no charges were filed against Ryan. But just months later, he was responsible for another deadly incident. Kimberly and Alcee Perry were siblings and stayed next door to the Poree family. On October 14, 2011, Ryan and Kimberly had an argument after seeing Ryan drive his vehicle recklessly on the street where children were playing.

Just hours later, Ryan came up to the Perry household with a .22-caliber rifle and opened fire on the siblings. He fired about 19 times, hitting Kimberly in the chest, abdomen, and back. Alcee was shot multiple times in the chest and back. As per the show, Ryan believed that the Perrys were responsible for the break-in that occurred in February. After shooting Kimberly and Alcee, he went into the house and shot up the place, injuring their 7-year-old relative in the process.

In the wake of the shooting, the parents of Musheer and the 15-year-old wanted the authorities to re-investigate the shooting case. The father of the 15-year-old stated that his son never stepped foot in the house back then. He only peeked through and got shot as a result. He added that the teenager claimed Ryan shot at them as they ran away and saw him stand over Musheer while shooting him.

Where is Ryan Poree Now?

Ryan stood trial for the October 2011 shooting incident. The defense claimed that he had a difficult childhood because he was bullied and assaulted constantly. A family history of mental illness coupled with the trauma from the February shooting meant that Ryan developed a delusional disorder. His attorneys claimed that he went insane. However, the prosecution countered that statement.

Initially, Ryan told the authorities that he had thrown away the gun in the river. But, it was found stashed in a shed in his backyard. The prosecution believed this mounted to hiding evidence, meaning he knew what he was doing. In February 2014, Ryan was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Ryan received two life sentences for the murder, 49 years for the attempted murder, and 40 years for the obstruction charge. Prison records indicate that he remains incarcerated at Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In 2017, an appeals court ruled that Ryan would be granted a new trial because he was not allowed to testify earlier. However, the District Attorney’s Office has since appealed that decision.

