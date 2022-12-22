My Five Wives: Where is the Cast Now?

The TLC reality series ‘My Five Wives’ introduces the daily life of a polygamist family in 2014, featuring Brady Williams and his five wives, Paulie, Robyn, Rosemary, Nonie, and Rhonda Williams. They are based in an unnamed region south of Salt Lake City, Utah, and previously followed fundamentalist Mormon teachings in which polygamy was accepted as the norm. They all shared these views as children. Brady is now the father of 25 kids, and the entire family resides on a property that consists of two houses. After leaving their religion and leading a “progressive polygamy belief system,” the family was also shunned by their community because they were considered misfits.

Hence, the family decided to present their life of “love and commitment as a family” to the world to share their side of the story. Because of their unusual yet harmonious setting, the show was able to garner quite an attractive response from the viewers. Whether it was Brady’s time management ideas, the teachings given to children, the friendships, conflicts, and jealousy among the wives, and the ways they wanted to promote the idea of polygamy, were all very intriguing for their fans, who later also questioned why the show discontinued after 2 seasons. Thus, as they might be curious to know where the family is now, here’s what we found out!

Where is Brady Williams Now?

Brady, a former bishop of the Mormon Church, later went on to be a philosophy student who worked at the family construction company held by his brother. He still resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, with all his wives, children, and grandchildren but shifted from the previous house complex seen on the show to one bigger home for everyone. The new house has a huge family room and kitchen along with separate spaces, including kitchen areas for each wife and respective family.

Brady had declared bankruptcy in 2014, saying he had over $402,000 in debt with less than $4 in his savings account. However, he later graduated from Utah Valley University with a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy in 2016 and is now the owner of a window replacement business called Ox-Glass.

Where is Paulie Williams Now?

Paulie Williams is the first and only legal wife of Brady Williams, according to all his official documents, including his bankruptcy papers. This is because polygamy and plural marriage is illegal in the country, and according to them, he is married to his other wives spiritually. Paulie and Brady have now been married for over 30 years and are parents to six children, including Karlie, Madeline, September, Maura, Camry, and Joshua.

Paulie is a professional dental assistant and hygienist and worked to provide for her family, and belonging to similar religious backgrounds, she knew she would be in a plural marriage too. Now, she lives in the same house with the other members and is also a grandmother enjoying her time with her grandchildren.

Where is Robyn Williams Now?

Robyn Williams is the second wife of Brady, and they got married merely 8 months after Brady’s first wedding. They have now been married for almost 30 years and have five children namely Hannah, Lauren, Dane, Tommy, and Trey. Robyn is an artist and painter which might contribute to her sensitive and caring nature, and she often presented her artwork to others including the other wives as gifts. She admitted to being a people pleaser, but she always took care of all the children in the house. She now lives in the same big house with a huge backyard with her entire family.

Where is Rosemary Williams Now?

The third wife of Brady Williams, Rosemary has been married to him for almost 28 years. The couple has four kids together namely Kimberly, Taylor, James, and Brandon. They first met through church and got married after about 3 years. Rosemary learned to cook only after being taught by her husband but later became so good that she was later referred to as the gourmet expert.

Rosemary belonged to a polygamous family and thought that it was the only way to have a family. However, adjusting to her marriage was not easy, like all the other wives, and she also had to deal with her weight issues after the birth of her children. Rosemary got a degree in music from the same university as Brady and is also a musician.

Where is Nonie Williams Now?

Nonie Williams is the fourth wife of Brady Williams, and they have been married for around 23 years. They have five children, and they are Paul, Rachel, Marissa, Aiden, and Taylee. Nonie was a very cleanliness-friendly and particular person who liked things a certain way and kept her home that way. Being raised in a polygamous setting, Nonie knew and was prepared to live in the same marriage setting in her life.

Nonie was also considered a “worrier” among the wives because she did that a lot regarding the family’s monetary situation. However, after considering having another child, she was the last one to conceive and give birth to another and the last child of Brady. Now, she also works in the family construction business and looks after their social media page, Brady and Wives.

Where is Rhonda Williams Now?

Rhonda Williams is the fifth and last wife of Brady Williams. Brady married her when he was 29 years old, and they have been married for around 22 years. The couple has four children together, Eden, Lake, Arwen, and Nicholas. On the show, Rhonda was also seen to be very eager to have another baby but only through adoption. She had a medical issue with her breasts, and the family was seen to pray for her together and also gathered to discuss her decision to adopt. However, it does not seem like they went ahead with it, since there hasn’t been any update about the same.

Rhonda is a professional medical assistant and worked to support the family. She now also lives together in the same huge house, and they all seem to live a great life together. They share their challenges and happiness with everyone as a family and love to celebrate birthdays, weddings, and every other milestone together. Thus, we only wish the Williams family more happiness and love in the future ahead.

