My Happy Marriage Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained

Netflix’s romance drama anime ‘My Happy Marriage’ is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. The story is set in an alternate version of the Meiji Era Japan, where most people have special abilities. A marriage contract is drawn between Kiyoka Kudo, the head of the Kudo clan, and Miyo Saimori, a young woman from the Saimori clan who had a rough upbringing and doesn’t possess any supernatural talent. The series depicts the trials and tribulations that these two characters face together. In episode 6, titled ’Determination and Thunder,’ Kudo launches an attack on the people who have abducted Miyo. Elsewhere, a concerned Emperor speaks to a mysterious man with glasses. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘My Happy Marriage’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 Recap

The episode begins with Miyo regaining consciousness for the first time since her kidnapping and trying to figure out where she is. She starts to panic when she realizes that her hands her tied over her head. She calls out for help, but when she recognizes the two people who walk in, she realizes that she shouldn’t have called out. It’s none other than her stepmother Kanako and half-sister Kaya. Miyo initially struggles to accept this information. She is so inherently good and naive that she doesn’t think the very people who made her life living hell would be capable of abducting her.



Unlike Miyo, Kaya got everything she ever wanted as a child of an affluent family and grew up spoiled. When she first sees Kudo, she decides that this is the man she will marry, despite both her and Kudo being engaged to other people. Despite Miyo having nothing to her name, Kaya has always been jealous of her. Initially, after Miyo’s engagement with Kudo, Kaya is happy because she believes her half-sister will continue to suffer because of Kudo’s reputation. When she begins to realize that the rumors about Kudo are false, she becomes obsessed with having him. Her interest aligns with that of Minoru Tatsuishi, who wants Miyo to be his daughter-in-law because of the Usuba blood she inherited from her mother. Despite being tortured by Kaya and Kanako, Miyo finds her deep-seated courage and refuses to give in to their demands of leaving Kudo.

My Happy Marriage Episode 6 Ending: Does Kudo Rescue Miyo?

Yes, Kudo succeeds in rescuing Miyo from the clutches of her family and Minoru. After arriving at the Saimori home, Koji demands the door be opened. When there is no response, Kudo decides to respond by bringing thunder and lightning and destroying the gate. As Kudo marches in, Minoru decides to stand in his way, and he ropes in a reluctant Shinchi, but even their combined might is no match for Kudo, who easily overpowers them. When Minoru tries to attack Kudo from behind with fire, the latter has little choice but to divert the attack. As he does so, the entire Saimori home starts to burn. Kudo eventually knocks the man out with a lightning strike.

Koji leads Kudo to an old storehouse in the back of the property, deducing that Miyo must be there. When they arrive, Miyo has lost consciousness again, but she has refused to give up Kudo, who takes her prone form in his arms, refusing to hear anything that Kaya or her mother has to say. He knows exactly what happened here, and what these women did to Miyo. As he walks out, Kaya falls on the ground, defeated. Koji is still there and urges her to get out of the storehouse before it comes down. When Kaya accuses him of caring more for Miyo than her, Koji doesn’t dispute this, but tells her that Miyo will grieve for her if something happens. Meanwhile, when Miyo wakes up, she is home again at the Kudo mansion, She and Yurie have an emotional reunion, and Kudo affirms that she is safe.

Who is the Man with Glasses? Why the Emperor Worried about Kudo?

The man with glasses is Arata Tsuruki, who was born Arata Usuba. He is the son of the patriarch of the Usuba family, which makes him Miyo’s cousin. He currently holds the position of a negotiator the Tsuruki Trading Company.

The Emperor seems worried about Kudo’s growing power and what that means for his rule. The Emperor instructs Arata to destroy the accumulation of power, indicating that he too has become concerned about the future union between the head of the Kudo family and a Usuba and wants to prevent it. People believe that Miyo’s blood carries the powers of her family, even if she herself has no supernatural abilities.

