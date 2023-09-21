My Happy Marriage Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘My Happy Marriage‘ is a romantic fantasy anime that is based on the light novel series of the same name illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka and written by Akumi Agitogi. The show follows Miyo Saimori who has led a painful and tragic life following the unexpected death of her mother. After her father remarried and had a daughter named Kaya, Miyo’s life only got complicated as she was treated harshly and never given credit for the work she did. Nothing goes well for Miyo for quite sometime after that until one day her father informs her that she will be married to a man named Kiyoka from the distinguished Kidou family.

After having to endure years of abuse by her own family, Miyo has no hopes of a better future and expects a similar treatment by Kiyoka as well. But things take a surprising turn for her as he not only gives her respect but also values her presence. It soon becomes obvious that Miyo still has hope of finding happiness by marrying the man who treats her right. But will things turn out as she expects? ‘My Happy Marriage’ is arguably the best romantic anime of the Summer 2023 anime season. So, it does not come as a surprise that after the conclusion of the series, the fans are curious when it will return with another installment. In case you are curious about the same, we have got you covered.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Release Date

‘My Happy Marriage’ season 1 released on July 5, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on September 20, 2023. The anime comprises twelve episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. With Takehiro Kubota helming the directorial position, the show stars well-known voice actors like Reina Ueda (Miyo), Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoka), Sakura Ayane (Kaya), Houko Kuwashima (Yurie), and Hiroshi Yanaka (Shinichi).

As far as the second installment of the anime is concerned, we have some good news for the fans eagerly waiting for an update regarding the show’s future. Just after the premiere of the season 1 finale, ‘My Happy Marriage’ was renewed for season 2. The news was shared by the creators on the show’s official website. A second-season production decision visual was also shared along with the announcement, making the fans excited for what’s in store for them in the next installment.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Officially Announced! ✨More: https://t.co/rYVV79Pcyb pic.twitter.com/1ELcGCHdRy — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) September 20, 2023

This should not come as a surprise since show the boasts an overall rating of 8.12 on Myanimelist, which is great for a show of its genre. Its reviews on most online platforms have also been overwhelmingly positive which means that ‘My Happy Marriage’ is liked by a majority of the viewers. With that kind of response so far, it won’t be too far-fetched to claim that the anime is probably going to get popular in the coming months.

Netflix has been heavily investing to expand its anime catalog and the quick renewal just goes on to show the creator’s desire to produce the upcoming installment as soon as possible. There is a good chance that Studio Kinema Citrus will give the production of the series a priority considering it has been very well received by viewers and critics alike. But even if we were to take all these factors into account, the anime will still probably take well over a year to return. Assuming that there are no unforeseen delays and the production goes smoothly, ‘My Happy Marriage’ season 2 will be released sometime in late 2024.

