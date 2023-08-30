My Happy Marriage Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

Based on the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, ‘My Happy Marriage’ or ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’ is a Japanese romance anime series. The plot is set in an alternate version of Japan’s Meiji period and follows the developing relationship between Kiyoka Kudo, the head of the Kudo family, and Miyo Saimori, a young woman with no apparent supernatural talent. It’s a twist on the classic story of Cinderella that keeps the generic themes intact while exploring a unique setting. In episode 9, ‘Drowning in Dreams,’ Miyo continues to be plagued by her nightmares. Her determination to be a worthy wife of Kudo leaves her utterly exhausted. Meanwhile, the supernatural entities arrive at the populated areas, prompting Kudo’s unit to act, and Arata shows interest in Miyo. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘My Happy Marriage’ episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Happy Marriage Episode 9 Recap

The episode begins where the previous episode concluded. Miyo faints after over-exerting herself while she is out with Yurie and Hazuki. In the previous episode, after meeting Hazuki, Miyo started to believe that she didn’t possess certain qualities to be the wife of a man like Kudo and asked the other woman to instruct her in Western and Japanese etiquette. She pushed herself so much during the training that her body and mind could not keep up. She lost consciousness, but fortunately, someone was there to catch her. Initially, she thinks it’s Kudo, but it turns out to be Arata. As Miyo doesn’t yet know who this man is, she is surprised by the attention she receives from him, and it doesn’t take long for her guards to go up.

Having heard what happened, Kudo rushes back home and finds Miyo sleeping. He and Hazuki discuss what is happening to Miyo. When Hazuki wonders how feasible it is to use a supernatural gift from a remote location, Kudo responds by saying that only a member of the Usuba family can do that. However, he adds that even then, there should be cracks in the supernatural barrier that he has conjured up around the house. That night, Grave Grotesqueries attacks a civilian in the woods near the Forbidden Land, indicating that the Grotesqueries are leaving the place where they are supposed to be sealed and heading to the Capital. The Ministry of the Imperial House can’t handle it, but Kudo’s unit is specially trained to deal with these situations.

Meanwhile, Miyo wakes up at home from another nightmare. The trauma her horrible upbringing has left on her makes her blame herself for what is happening to her. In a candid moment, Hazuki speaks about her failed marriage, admitting her regrets that she didn’t try harder. In the evening, after Kudo returns, he and Miyo sit together, and the former encourages the latter by earnestly speaking about his loneliness, which prompts Miyo to admit that she is lonely as well. Kudo pleads to her to speak to him about her troubles, not entirely realizing that it’s not easy for Miyo to do so. She has spent her entire life internalizing these things. She has to navigate through her trauma before she is able to speak freely about them.

The following day, sometime after Kudo has gone to work, Arata shows up asking after him. He seems to notice how frail Miyo has become and is agitated by it. Later, he visits Kudo’s office to let him know he and his unit have the ministry’s permission to deal with the Grotesqueries. When they are alone in a corridor, Arata downright accuses Kudo of mistreating Miyo. Although this is extremely incorrect, Kudo knows how weak Miyo has become in her efforts to be an ideal wife for him and doesn’t defend himself.

When he returns home, Kudo finds Miyo standing like a ghost in the corner of a room. She doesn’t answer his calls or even realize he is home. Frustrated, angry, and worried, Kudo grabs and shakes Miyo, demanding to know why she is doing this to herself.

My Happy Marriage Episode 9 Ending: Why Is Miyo Having Nightmares?

Among the theories Kudo posits for his sister is one about the Usuba family. He tells his private investigator to look into the background of Miyo’s mother, Sumi. After considerable investigation, the man gets back to Kudo with the information that out of all the women named Sumi he has come across, the only one without a birth certificate was Sumi Tsuruki. Arata’s surname also happens to be Tsuruki. Kudo seems to realize that there is a connection between Miyo and Arata that he doesn’t know about. Toward the end of the episode, he takes an unconscious Miyo and heads toward Arata’s home in search of answers.

