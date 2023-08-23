My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

Netflix’s ‘My Happy Marriage’ is a romance anime based on the light novel series of the same name written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Set in an alternate version of Japan’s Meiji Era, the plot revolves around the developing relationship between Kiyoka Kudo, the head of the Kudo clan, and Miyo Saimori, a young woman from the Saimori clan. Despite being born into one of the most powerful and influential families in the country, Miyo grew up enduring neglect and torture. Her life changes when her engagement is arranged with Kudo. Her initial fears melt when she realizes he is not as cruel as the rumors suggest. Instead, he is kind, considerate, and protective.

In episode 8, titled ‘Nightmares and Ominous Shadows,’ Miyo continues training in female etiquette under Kudo’s older sister Hazuki. Kudo investigates the influx of the Grotesqueries, and Arata makes his move. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘My Happy Marriage’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Recap

The episode begins with an explanation about the Grave, mentioned in the previous episode. Located deep in the forbidden land, the Grave is the burial ground for the gift-users. It is there the vengeful spirits of the gift users transform into Grotesqueries. They are sealed away to stop them from escaping and finding their way to the capital. In this world, supernatural abilities are linked to spiritual power, so escaped Grotesqueries can cause widespread devastation. As Okaito and Kudo make their way to an audience with the Crown Prince, the former wonders about the identity of the person who unsealed the Grave.

Apparently, the Crown Prince, Takaihito, had a revelation about this, which makes Kudo observe that this can’t be a coincidence. In this scene, we also get an idea of how powers function in this world. Okaito mentions that Takaihito’s powers are unstable, but once he becomes the Emperor and ascends the throne, he will be able to access the full power. This is why the fact that Kudo is the head of his family is underscored multiple times in the series.

On their way, Kudo and Okaito run into Kazushi Tatsuishi, the current head of the Tatsuishi family, following the removal of his father, Minoru. Although Kudo makes it clear that he doesn’t condone Kazushi’s relatively casual attire, the man accompanies them to the Prince’s audience chamber, where Kazushi distances himself and the family from his father’s actions and swears allegiance to both the throne and the Kudo family.

Meanwhile, Miyo’s training in Western and Japanese etiquettes continues with Hazuki, who showers her with all the love and affection that she has been deprived of since the death of her mother. However, when Hazuki suggests that Miyo should do away with the honorifics while addressing her and call her sister instead, the very word (“sister”) seems to briefly trigger a traumatized response in Miyo. As a result, she suggests that she will call Hazuki by her name. Although Hazuki doesn’t entirely understand what is happening, she happily accepts Miyo’s offer.

Miyo’s nightmares continue to plague her, increasing Kudo’s concerns. He leads his team to the Grave, where they encounter several Grotesqueries and deal with them, while Miyo has yet another nightmare. Her health starts to get affected, especially with her pushing herself to her limit during training. While out in the town with Hazuki and Yurie, Miyo faints, likely from exhaustion, and envisions Kudo catching her when it’s Arata Tsuruki.

My Happy Marriage Episode 8 Ending: Why is Arata Tsuruki Interested in Miyo?

Miyo’s connection to the Usuba family through her mother, Sumi, makes her a highly important bridal prospective in the eyes of the other families with supernatural abilities. Members of the Usuba family can read people’s minds and perhaps can even control them. The anime has yet to explain this, but it seems that the family’s ability made the Emperor uncomfortable, prompting them to go into hiding.

In this episode, Arata Tsuruki shows up at Kudo’s office as an envoy from the Ministry of the Imperial Household. Even though he is there to discuss the Grave and the Grotesqueries, he continues to mention Kudo’s personal life, especially his engagement to Miyo, though he doesn’t necessarily draw Kudo’s suspicion despite the latter being a cautious man by nature. Later, he shows up virtually out of nowhere on the street to catch Miyo after she faints.

In the light novels, Arata himself is a Usuba and Miyo’s cousin. The family has used the Tsuruki surname for years, likely to hide their true identity from the Emperor and other families with supernatural abilities. While we aren’t entirely sure about Areata’s motives yet, it is a possibility that he genuinely cares for his cousin and wants to help her and her fiance as they get tangled up in the dangerous politics of the capital.

