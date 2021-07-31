Sometimes because of the exceptional action set pieces and superhero shenanigans, it becomes easy to forget that ‘My Hero Academia’ has a strong emotional core. But then, episodes like ‘The Unforgiven’ airs, and the audience is reminded of it. In episode 18, Fuyumi thanks Midoriya for being Shouto’s friend. An old enemy of Endeavor returns and abducts Natsuo.

As Endeavor and his chauffeur take the three boys back to their dormitory, the villain makes his presence known. Seeing his son in the hands of a madman, Endeavor becomes too conflicted about what he should do. That is when his three students act, proving to him that they have indeed been paying attention to his teachings. Here is everything you need to know about ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 18 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Recap

Episode 18 begins with a flashback scene from several years earlier. Endeavor had already started comparing himself to All Might. As he stepped out of a police station and journalists surrounded him to ask questions, a man watched him in secret, hoping for death in the hands of the Flame Hero. At the present time, Natsuo hears Midoriya telling Shouto that the other boy is ready to forgive his father. Suddenly becoming emotional, he leaves. He doesn’t know that an old enemy of his father is stalking him. When he does find out, it’s too late, and he gets captured.

Back at the Todoroki home, Fuyumi and Shouto speak to Midoriya and Bakugou about the complicated history of their family. Endeavor informs his students that he will take them back to school. Endeavor’s chauffeur, Untenmaru Kurumada, subsequently makes his anime debut. As loud and petty as Bakugou, he asks Endeavor why he has brought the brats along with him for the ride. Suddenly, the lines on the street begin moving, and the heroes see that a villain has captured Natsuo. Endeavor jumps out of the car to save his son, but the villain, who calls himself Ending, puts Natsuo between himself and the Flame Hero. He then demands Endeavor to kill him.

Ending has thought threatening his son will enrage Endeavor so much that he will forget that he is a hero and kill him, but it has the opposite effect. Endeavor freezes, uncertain about what he should do. His three students then pass by him, save Natsuo and bystanders, and capture Ending.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 18 Ending: Who Is Ending? What Does He Want? How Is He Defeated?

Ending is a villain whose Quirk is Whiteline, with which he can control street lines and use them like Aizawa uses his Capturing Weapon. He is a deranged, suicidal criminal. Since the first time he saw Endeavor, Ending has bought into Endeavor’s public personality of ruthlessness and arrogance and believed that the Flame Hero is the only person who can grant him what he desires the most, death. The last time they fought was seven years ago, and Endeavor successfully defeated him without killing him. Ending has returned after all these years to correct that wrong.

However, what he didn’t expect was the mellowing down of the Flame Hero. Since Endeavor became the No. 1 hero and his fight with Hood or High-End, he has turned into a quieter and more reflective version of himself. He also seeks forgiveness from his family for his past actions. So, while Ending has been hoping for an explosion of rage and power, he gets a worried father too stunned to save his son. Fortunately, his students are there.

Despite the chilly winter weather, Bakugou condenses his Quirk just as he has been taught and lets it go. The ensuing explosion propels him with enough power to save Natsuo right before the latter is run over by a train. Midoriya lifts himself into the air with Delaware Smash Air Force and consciously activates the Blackwhip, saving several people.

As for Shouto, he also condenses his power, overwhelms Ending with fire, and traps the villain in ice. The three of them achieve all this without letting Ending succeed, even in one of his goals, which includes his own death. Bakugou tries to remind Endeavor about his challenge to three of them. They have indeed captured the villain and saved everyone. To Bakugou’s surprise and mild irritation, Endeavor readily accepts this and commends the three students for covering his mistakes.

What Is the Significance of the Post Credits Scene?

In the post-credits scene, the Older Midoriya informs the audience that he heard from Shouto what happened afterward. Fuyumi becomes worried about her brother after learning that a villain attacked him. Endeavor then tells her that as Rei will be soon released, he will build a house for her and Fuyumi to stay in, adding that he has already spoken to Shouto and Natsuo about this. When Fuyumi asks where Endeavor will stay, he answers that he will stay at their current home. Endeavor keeps having this recurring dream of his family around a dinner table, eating and laughing at each other’s silly jokes. But he never sees himself there. He believes that he has lost his privilege to be there and must atone for his mistakes to earn it back. He knows that children want to forgive him, and that’s enough for now.

