My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the seventeenth episode of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 titled ‘The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire,’ Endeavor and the Todoroki family recall the time they spent together and the circumstances that pushed Toya away from them. Rei like her husband feels responsible for pushing away her children which turned one of her sons into a villain. Meanwhile, Hawks and Best Jeanist also acquaint themselves with the chaotic and tragic story of the Todoroki family as they begin to plan to rebuild the hero society. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 episode 17. SPOILERS AHEAD!

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Recap

After Rei meets Endeavor in the hospital, she also takes the blame for the fall of the Todoroki family. Many years ago, Endeavor approached Rei’s father aware that her family was going through a crisis and desperately needed someone like Hero No. 2 to help them. Meanwhile, Endeavor wanted to use this to his advantage as he wanted to marry Rei because of her quirk since he believed that the child that will inherit both of their quirks will eventually surpass All Might since he has failed to do it.

Rei knew it was just a quirk marriage but made a sacrifice because of her family’s situation. Unfortunately, when Toya was born and grew up big enough to train, the couple learned that he did not have the right resistance to withstand the flames of his own quirk. Therefore, his training could potentially be life-threatening. Although Endeavor strictly told Toya to never train again, the seed to surpass All Might had already been sown in his heart and it was burning too brightly to extinguish.

Meanwhile, Rei eventually gave birth to Shoto, who unlike his three sisters and brothers had acquired both of his parents’ quirks. Endeavor focused all his time on training Shoto while the other three children were advised to lead a normal life. But this was not acceptable to Toya, who continued to train in private. When one day his mother found out and tried to stop him, he became furious and told her that she too was responsible for the toxic family circumstances that have been created now.

Toya’s words were harsh and they hurt Rei deeply. One day Toya trained himself enough to feel that he is now proficient enough to show his father what he can do. But when Endeavor learned Toya had been training behind his back, he mercilessly beat up his wife. This turned out to be the last nail in the coffin and following the incident, Rei lost her emotional and psychological balance. Although Toya had invited his father on a specific day to watch his talent in action, Endeavor did not bother to go since he wanted his son to stop training because of the obvious reason.

After waiting for his father Toya also became a little angry and decided to use his power and lost control. His heat got to a point that it was unbearable and he did not know how to stop. Toya was later presumed dead in the forest fire that was started in the aftermath. Recalling the incident brought tears to Endeavor’s eyes, while Rei argued that all these years only Shoto had stood up for the family. She called him the hero of the Todoroki family.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 Ending: How Do Hawks and Best Jeanist Plan to Help Endeavor?

As Shoto asks for his dad’s help to confront Toya in order to make things right, Endeavor can barely keep his emotions in check and weeps uncontrollably. That’s when Hawks and Best Jeanist, who have heard the entire Todoroki family conversation, barge into the room apologizing for their transgression. Rei immediately goes down on her feet to apologize for Dabi’s reckless actions but Hawks feels that she should not feel sorry for anything that has happened so far.

Beast Jeanist is curious about investigating Toya’s transformation into Dabi and feels that the best place to start is his grudge against his father. But that does not fully explain how he survived the forest fire and what motivated the leap for the faith that ultimately turned him into a villain. Best Jeanist feels that the only way for them eventually find out is by asking Dabi directly when they confront him next time.

Hawks then reveals how he used to follow Endeavor’s career when he was younger but never really imagined that his obsession went to this extent. Interestingly, as he saw inspected Shoto’s facial injury from up close and asked if that was his father’s doing, he was surprised to learn that Rei was actually responsible for it. She explained that her son had all the reasons to hate him, but he elevated himself above negativity and held the Todoroki family together.

Hawks praises Shoto and then informs Endeavor that several high-ends along with 132 PLF members managed to escape in the aftermath of the hero-villain confrontation. Several prison facilities have been attacked too and criminals are now overrunning the city. The country is forced to ask for international in this situation but the paperwork has delayed the entire process. With their back against the wall and a lack of inspiring leadership, many heroes have also quit which has forced the public to take up arms and fight for themselves.

Unfortunately, the lack of proper training has had disastrous consequences and violence has only increased in the aftermath. In order to tackle the chaos, it’s critical that the questions raised on the hero society are addressed publicly. But before that Hawks is more interested in learning about One for All. There are a lot of theories floating around the public about it and Hawks feels that it’s critical that they learn about its nature as soon as possible.

